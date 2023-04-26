AURORA — The Mesabi East baseball team took advantage of the long ball on Tuesday night on their way to a 8-5 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Rangers took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Brant Tiedeman crushed a triple to dead center field. He then came across to score when starting pitcher Damian Tapio reached on an error.
The Giants tied the game in the top of the second inning when Dakota Kruse walked, and went to second on a wild pitch, and scored when Ryder Gerilli hit a single.
“We were hitting the ball pretty well,” Giants head coach Chad Sahr said. “We are starting to really play some smart baseball.”
Mesabi East grabbed the lead in the top of the third when Landon Luke reached on an error and came across to score when Cooper Sickel hit the ball to the right-center field fence. Sickel then scored when Dakota Kruse hit a single to make it a 3-1 Giants lead.
That lead would not last very long.
In the home half of the third inning, the Rangers started the frame with Rylen Niska hitting a single and going to second off a Tiedeman single. Tapio then reached on a fielder’s choice and the Rangers had the bases loaded with nobody out.
Niska came in to score when a pick off attempt was tossed wild to first base. Tiedeman and Tapio also scored in the frame and the Rangers held a 4-3 lead.
Neither team could get anything going in the fourth or fifth inning. Both pitchers, Tapio for the Rangers and Sickel for the Giants, were setting the batters down.
The Giants grabbed the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Landon Mathisen came in to pinch hit.
The Rangers then brought TJ Duchamp in to pitch.
Zacary Norberg ripped a double that put Mathisen at third base. Luke then flew out to deep center field and that scored Norberg. Sickle hit an infield single and the Giants had runners at first and third.
That brought the Junior Kruse to the plate and he blasted a three-run home run over the center field fence.
“That was really hit hard,” Sahr said. “We really needed that.”
Colton Gallus hit a single for the Rangers in the bottom of sixth but Sickel the next three hitters out,
The Giants added one more run in the top of the seventh when Louis Karish reached, stole second, and came in to score when a Mathisen bunt was misplayed.
Mesabi East held a 6-4 lead as the Rangers had their last chance in the bottom of the seventh.
Tiedeman reached on an error, stole second and came in to score when Tapio hit a single.
That was all that Sickel was going to give up as he got two Rangers players to ground out to end the contest.
“It’s always night to get a pair of wins like we did today,” Sahr said. “It’s a long season and we still have things to work on.”
Sickle ended the game on the mound going the seven innings, giving up five runs on Six hits, while striking out nine.
The Giants also beat Chisholm 12-1 earlier in the day.
Mesabi East will host North Woods today.
DuChamp took the loss on the mound for the Rangers, who will host North Woods on Monday.
“This was our first two games outside this season,” Rangers coach Ron Marinaro said. “We beat Chisholm earlier today 9-2 and I like the way we battled against this very good Mesabi East team.”
