AURORA—Four Mesabi East swimmers will look to end their season with a bang starting today at the Class A State Swim Meet at the U of M Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.
Prelims are set for today beginning at noon with finals set for the same time on Friday.
The Giants will be represented by Adriana Sheets, Kyra Skelton, Ashley Fossell and Summer Cullen-Line. All four are set to compete in the 200 medley relay while the senior Sheets will also compete in the 50 free and the 100 freestyle.
Sheets is the only one of the four swimmers that has swam at the state meet before but the quartet are excited to go down and experience it all together.
“We’re relieved to have made it,” Cullen-Line said at Tuesday’s practice. “We’re excited. We were pretty stressed about making it so we’re glad we did and did what we needed to do to get there.”
The Giants took second in the medley relay and came up just short in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. For the medley team, the quartet had their best day with each individual swimmer dropping time to give them a new season’s best of 1:57.32.
“It came down to self-goals,” Fossell said. “We weren’t trying to hit a certain time in that race but we all wanted to get our personal bests in order to do better as a team.
“We all dropped time,” Skelton added. “So I think we did as good as we could have to get there.”
Competing in two sprint events, Sheets says she remembers the two races at sections in very different ways.
“At sections, I don’t really remember the 50,” Sheets said. “I remember being on the block and then finishing. The 100 was a bit more stressful. Me and the other girl from Grand Rapids hit the wall at the same time and she just out-touched me.”
When it comes to preparing for the two races, Sheets says they’re similar but different.
“They’re both sprints but they’re not the exact same. “In the 50 you really have to just go and not think because you have to have that perfect race if you want to drop time. Every stroke and flip has to be right. Your start has to be perfect.
“In the 100, you always want a good race but it’s a little more forgiving. You can think about each thing you do in the water so I’m really trying to focus and think through every stroke as it happens.”
Mesabi East head coach Jon Isaacson hopes Sheets can end her high school swim career with a bang. Already owning the team’s 100 record, Isaacson hopes she can leave state with the team’s 50 record.
“She’s four-hundredths of a second away from the team record in the 50 and I think that’s something she should be shooting for,” Isaacson said. “She’s competing in three races which is somewhat normal for her. Normally she’s in four in a regular meet. So she stays busy and she kind of likes it that way.”
As one of the few seniors on this year’s team, Isaacson says Sheets did a lot this year to step up and lead the team.
“She’s been there before so she can definitely help the other girls that way. She’s just been a big part of our team for several years and she was one of the girls that had to kind of step up after we lost five seniors last year. This last state meet should be a good way for her to go out.”
Fossell, Skelton and Cullen-Line will be competing in their first state meet and Isaacson says the biggest thing for them will be understanding the pool they’re set to swim in.
“It’ll be interesting to see how they react to that aquatics center,” Isaacson said. “The first time you see it, it’s very impressive. Adriana has been there before but the other girls have to realize it’s the fastest pool they’re ever going to swim in. They host the NCAA meet there and the Big 10 meet. Caleb Dressle swam there as a senior and set three NCAA records so you know it’s fast. Hopefully all three of these girls can take it all in this year and then make it down again next year and be in a position to score some points.”
When it comes to their performance as a team, Isaacson says the taper has been going well and they should be able to drop time again like they did at sections.
“That’s where we want them to be right now. They should be feeding off each other’s energy. I think they seem to be really upbeat and they’re looking forward to it. It’s always exciting to be down there. You just have to take it in and not let it get the best of you.”
As they end their swim season, the quartet hopes to leave the state meet with some more positives.
“We want to hit our personal goals again,” Cullen-Line said. “But really we want to go and have some fun and enjoy our time together down there.”
“Hopefully we can end the season with a bang,” Fossell said.”
