Mesabi East state swimmers

Mesabi East swimmers Summer Cullen-Line, Kyra Skelton, Ashley Fossell and Adriana Sheets are set to compete at the Class A state swim meet beginning today in Minneapolis.

 Ben Romsaas

AURORA—Four Mesabi East swimmers will look to end their season with a bang starting today at the Class A State Swim Meet at the U of M Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.

Prelims are set for today beginning at noon with finals set for the same time on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments