BIWABIK — Three area Nordic skiers took to the trails Thursday for the Girls State Nordic Ski Meet at Giants Ridge, with Mesabi East senior Lydia Skelton placing highest among the Iron Range contingent.
Skelton finished the day in 17th place overall with a combined classic and skate time of 26:25.7. Skelton finished the classic race with a time of 13:50.6 and the skate race with a time of 12:35.1.
Skelton’s finish qualifies for All-State honors due to finishing in the top 25 and was the third best finish from Section 7 skiers.
Ely sent two skiers to the skate meet in sophomores Zoe Devine and Phoebe Helms.
Devine was the top finisher for the Wolves, coming in 35th place with a combined time of 27:15.7. (12:38.1 skate, 14:37.6 classic). Helms ended the day in 76th out of 158 skiers with a combined time of 28:52.9 (13:02.9 skate, 15:50.0 classic).
Giants head coach Cheri Johnson said Skelton finished her high school skiing career on a high note after finishing in 17th for the second year in a row. Taking 13th in the classic race, things got tougher for Skelton in the skate race.
“She was about six seconds out of 10th place after the classic race,” Johnson said. “She gave it her all in the skate race but I think there was more talent coming up from the metro in that race. Those girls really hound that race compared to our northern girls.
“But overall, I’m super happy with how she performed today. She came out on top and that’s where she needed to come out. She really had a few runs of bad luck these last few races so it was nice to see her finish strong.”
While unable to improve on her overall placement, Johnson says Skelton stayed consistent in a field that only gets better every season while saying her potential hasn’t yet been reached
“The competition was definitely higher this year from everyone. It’s been going in that direction for the last three or four years. But she was gunning for that top 25 and she was able to pull it off among a very solid group of girls.
“She’s a tremendous athlete with a lot of untapped potential. Most of those girls ahead of her and a lot behind her train for this sport year-round. To be a multisport athlete from a school like that, she does it all. I’m not sure what her prospects are for next year but she still has a lot of room to grow.”
For the Ely duo of Devine and Helms, Timberwolves head coach Paula Anderson said the pair had solid days and gave it their all to end the season but faced some challenges throughout the competition.
“The classic race was pretty challenging for them,” Anderson said. “There was no kick. We don’t have the type of waxless skis that would have been great for today. That wasn’t necessarily the issue but overall it was a solid day.
“Phoebe came down a little bit from last year but it was still a solid day for her. Zoe just wasn’t on. It wasn’t her best but she’ll be fine. They went with the team last year so going as individuals is a bit anticlimactic. It’s hard to get yourself psyched up and I could sense that with Zoe.”
Anderson says she has no concerns with either skier and says they’ll be back ready to compete next season.
“Hopefully we get a little bit better every year. They put their heart into it today. That’s for sure.
“I think everyone is just a little tired. We’ve been skiing since November up here and after a while, you just lose an edge. But they both have a lot to look forward to. They work hard and like to train and be on the trails with their friends. They go all-in and do everything right. I can’t ask for more than that.”
Both coaches said the conditions for the race were perfect after heavy snowfall in the area Wednesday night.
“The race went off without a hitch, “Johnson said. “The snow was fantastic and the grooming was exceptional. It was a perfect day for ski racing. It was the right amount of snow, the right time and the right consistency.”
“The conditions were much better than I expected,” Anderson said. “I thought it would be soft but it was so wet that it compacted well. The classic race was fast but the skate race was super fast. Tomorrow will be even better after the cold. The boys should have a really good time with it.”
The boys state Nordic ski meet will begin today at 1 p.m.
