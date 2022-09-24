Giants score first win 4-2 over North Lakes Academy

Mesabi East Area’s Lucia Carlson takes the ball upfield during Saturday’s game against North Lakes Academy in White Bear Lake.

 Submitted photo

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team netted their first win of the year, downing North Lakes Academy 4-2 Saturday afternoon on the back of an Emily Beyer hat trick.

Trailing at halftime 1-0 to the Huskies, the Giants got on the board in the second on Beyer’s first goal on the assist from Alyssa Prophet. She added a second later in the half with Elli Theel on the assist before capping off her scoring for the day on another goal off the pass from Prophet.

