Giants score first win 4-2 over North Lakes Academy

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team netted their first win of the year, downing North Lakes Academy 4-2 Saturday afternoon on the back of an Emily Beyer hat trick.
Trailing at halftime 1-0 to the Huskies, the Giants got on the board in the second on Beyer’s first goal on the assist from Alyssa Prophet. She added a second later in the half with Elli Theel on the assist before capping off her scoring for the day on another goal off the pass from Prophet.
Theel scored the fourth and final goal for Mesabi East Area as they walked away with the 4-2 win.
After the game, Giants head coach Sue Bennett said it was the best game of the season for her squad that’s started turning a corner the past week.
“They played really well,” Bennett said. “The last few games they’ve been implementing a lot of the things they’ve been working on at practice so we’re really happy to see that. Even when we got behind 1-0 at half time, they didn’t give up. We tied it up and then tied it again at two and they kept plugging away after that.”
Bennett praised the play of Beyer as well as Prophet and Theel on the assists.
“Emily, she was making some good runs today that let her get her shots. She had a couple of nice passes from Alyssa and Elli to set up her goals.”
Letting in just two goals, Bennett also said first-year goalkeeper Marissa Anderson had a strong game for Mesabi East Area.
“She had a great game and she was coming out and getting everything she could. It’s her first year at goalkeeper and her first year playing and she’s made a lot of progress since the first time we put her out there. She tells us she loves it so we’re happy she was willing to try it.”
Bennett also had praise for midfielder Emily Vandervort.
“She did an excellent job for us at center midfield. She was hustling all throughout the game. Everybody really did a great job.”
Mesabi East will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Esko. On Wednesday, they’ll travel to Two Harbors.
