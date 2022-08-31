Giants regroup, down ‘Jackets in four sets

Mesabi East's Allie Lamppa makes a pass during Tuesday night's game against Hibbing in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING — It looked like the Hibbing High School volleyball team might be gaining some momentum in their match with Mesabi East.

After falling in the first set, things started to click for the Bluejackets in a second-set victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments