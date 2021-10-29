Giants put together complete game in quarterfinal sweep over Gobblers

AURORA — The No. 2 Mesabi East volleyball team played two nearly perfect sets on Friday night in the Section 7AA quarterfinals as they took on No. 6 Aitkin.
They shook off some wild play in game three and picked up the victory 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 26-24) over the Gobblers to earn their spot in the Wednesday’s semifinals in Hermantown
“Those first two games we just dominated,” Giants coach Sarah Baribeau said. “We were playing as a team and the teamwork showed out there. Game three was a different story.”
The Gobblers grabbed an early 6-4 lead in game one. Mesabi East picked up a point to make it a one point game and Maija Hill put down a big block at the net which tied the game at six.
The teams traded points but the Giants soon took a lead that they would not give up on a kill from Kaitlynn James to make it 10-8.
A big block at the net by Isabella Ruotsalainen and Lindsey Baribeau extended the Giants lead. A point later, an ace serve from Hill forced Gobblers coach Julie Asmus to take a time out.
Following the time out, Hill collected her second ace of the match to further extend Mesabi East’s lead. The Gobblers could not get any closer for the rest of the game.
Baribeau had her chance to serve and collected three aces, including two straight that ended the game.
“That's what I have been looking for, all season,” Baribeau said. “We dominated at the net and really set each other up for some easy points.”
Game two saw the Giants race out to an early 12-3 lead due with Baribeau and Ruotsalainen capping things off with a kill each. The Gobblers took a time out and picked up a pair of points to try to get back in the contest.
A Jessica Much ace serve cut the Giants lead to seven at 15-8, but a James tip and a Ruotsalainen kill extended it back to nine. The Gobblers tried everything they had but the Giants front row was just too tough.
Mesabi East led 24-17 and put the game away with a Kora Forsline lob kil, 25-17.
“That was another good game for us,” Baribeau said. “We played well at the net and didn’t let the tournament pressure get to us.”
The Gobblers raced out to a 4-0 lead in game three. Mesabi East climbed back in the game after a long point brought them within two points just before a Baribeau kill got them within one, 5-4.
Aitkin collected a pair of points to grab a 7-4 lead. The Giants fought to get back in the game with a Forsline kill and another Hill kill, which tied the game at seven.
Another Kill from Hill gave the Giants their first lead of the game. The teams played even with each other for a bit with neither team getting a lead any larger than four points.
Mesabi East trailed 15-14 until a pair of points made it 16-15 and a Baribeau ace serve made it 17-15. Another Baribeau kill made it put them up by three forcing another time out from Asmus.
A Lamppa Block coming out of the break made it 19-15 but Gobblers were not going to give up as they collected four quick points to tie the game at 19-19.
A Hill block gave the lead back to Mesabi East with another point doubling their lead. The Gobblers answered back, however, forcing Baribeau to take a time out.
The teams traded points and with the score tied 24-24, Baribeau found a big block and then brought the match to an end with a tip point, 26-24..
“We did a lot of things right out there but we just didn’t serve the ball well tonight,” Baribeau said. “I don’t know if it was pressure or what it was. We just didn’t serve it well.”
The Giants will now play in the 7AA semifinals on Wednesday iin Hermantown, where they will face the No. 1 seed from the south in Proctor.
Baribeau led the way with 10 kills, four ace serves, and three blocks. Forsline added nine kills and Hill also had nine.
“It's nice to see the kills all around like that,” Baribeau added.
Hill and Alexa Fossell each had 14 digs while James and Lamppa collected 12 each. Lamppa dished out 37 set assists.
