Giants height too much for Golden Bears, 63-47

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team celebrated senior night by breaking open a close first half game against Eveleth-Gilbert, allowing them to coast to a 63-47 win Thursday.
The Giants and Golden Bears went back and forth in the first half with the teams tied at 20. Then, Mesabi East broke the game open on a 16-2 run to end the half, 36-22.
“We started off kind of slow and they took advantage of that,” Mesabi East coach Chris Whiting said. “Then we started to really crash the boards and our size in the paint paid off.”
Golden Bears head coach Karwin Marks knew coming into the game that his team would have an uphill battle trying to compete with the size of Mesabi East.
“We knew that they were a bigger team than us,” Marks said. “We had to battle out there and I am proud of the way they did.”
The Giants added to their lead to start the second half when Kora Forsline scored five straight points to make it a 41-22 contest. The Golden Bears stopped the run when Morgan Marks hit a runner.
Forsline picked up a rebound after a missed jumper and put it in to make it a 43-24 game.
“We came out in that second half and really moved the ball around and it led to some easy points,” Whiting said. “The effort on the boards made the difference for us.”
The Golden Bears did what they could to get back in the game with freshman Anna Westby collecting five quick points, but the Giants lead was just too much.
“They worked hard out there and that’s all a coach can ask,” Marks said. “We got in foul trouble and they took advantage of that.”
Both teams emptied their benches with just over two minutes to play and the horn sounded with the Giants winning by 16 points, 63-47.
Forsline ended the contest with 25 points to lead the Giants, while Maija Hill added 10.
Mesabi East had 10 players score in the contest. The Giants will travel to Floodwood on Monday.
The Golden Bears were led by Marks with 19, while Westby chipped in 15. Eveleth-Gilbert will host Duluth Marshall on Monday.
EG 22 25 — 47
ME 36 27 — 63
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 15, Julia Lindseth 1, Lauren Lautigae 4, Alexandra Flannigan 2, Morgan Marks 19, Joey Westby 2, Allie Bittmann 4; Three pointers: Marks 4, Anna Westby 1; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 4, Maija Hill 10, Elli Theel 2, Allie Lamppa 2, Kora Forsline 25, Ashlee Tennison 7, Stevie Hakala 4, Maggie Lamppa 3, Bethany Polla 2, Marta Forsline 4; Three pointers: Forsline 4, Tennison 1, Hakala 1, Maggie Lamppa 1; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.