Giants go down swinging, fall in 7AA semis to Proctor

HERMANTOWN — Trailing 2-1, the Mesabi East High School volleyball team didn’t go down without a fight.
The Giants hung tooth-and-nail with Proctor the whole game in set No. 4, but the Rails got the two points they needed to down Mesabi East 3-1, 25-27, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25 in a Section 7AA semifinal contest at the Hermantown High School Gymnasium.
The loss ended a successful Giants’ season, but they didn’t make it easy on Proctor.
The ability to come back in games has been a trait of Mesabi East’s all season.
“This team always has that ability to fight,” Mesabi East coach Sara Baribeau said. “What I can commend the girls on is they never seem to get down, even if we’re behind by a big string of points.
“They want to keep going. They want to come back. I wish we would have turned it around a little sooner and closed out those points earlier.”
The nerves caught up with the Giants in the early going of set one as Proctor took an 8-4 lead, but Mesabi East was just getting started.
“I’d say the first seven or eight points were all nerves,” Baribeau said. “We missed serves. We were shanking passes, then they got their composure, and they played amazing.”
Proctor did have a 24-21 lead, but the Giants remained calm and got it back to 24-24, then they got the next two points to steal the set away from the Rails.
How did Mesabi East get its game back?
“You never know,” Baribeau said. “For them, it takes one play, one killer play that they went all-out for and it went our way. That changes their mental game. It takes that one play to get them back.
“They get pumped and confident.”
The Giants should have had all of the momentum to start set two, but Proctor came out and took an early 7-2 lead.
From there, the Rails cruised out to 17-5, then they finished it out by outscoring Mesabi East 8-7 to tie it 1-1.
The Rails would carry their set-two momentum in set three, grabbing a 13-7 lead.
It was 20-12 before both teams traded points for Proctor’s seven-point margin of victory to go up 2-1.
It was the same issue in both sets.
“Our passing was off,” Baribeau said. “We weren’t passing well. When we did have a decent directional pass, it was in the net. We were having those bump-set balls and not setting up our offense.
“In both of those games, we didn’t get to show off what our offense can do.”
In game four, the Giants and Rails played it evenly all of the way to the end.
When it looked like Proctor would gain the upper hand, Mesabi East kept getting sideout after sideout to make it 24-24.
The Giants had a 25-24 lead, but the Rails tied it 25-25.
That’s when Proctor’s Payton Rodberg took over.
The Rails’ senior had consecutive kills to put the team in the 7AA finals.
“We dug some holes, but they’re not afraid to come back,” Baribeau said. “That’s a life lesson there. It doesn’t matter what’s stacked up against you. You fight back. That play at the end was awesome.
“Payton had a couple of big hits, and we didn’t stop them when we needed to. That’s the game of volleyball. We could have stopped them earlier, too.”
