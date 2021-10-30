Giants get revenge on Jaguars, move on to 7AA title game

HINCKLEY — The Mesabi East football team got two scores from Hayden Soular and that was all they needed as they got revenge over Hinckley-Finlayson 14-6 all while punching their ticket into Thursday’s Section 7AA Championship game.
Soular was responsible for both of Mesabi East’s scores, running the ball in from one-yard out on two separate drives. Logan Schroeder ran in the two-point conversion on the first score.
The Jaguars’ lone score of the contest came on a six-yard run from Ashton Hosler to put the final score at 14-6.
Mesabi East was led on the ground by Soular’s two touchdowns and Schroeder, who finished the game with 84 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
Mesabi East advances to Thursday’s Section 7AA Championship game in Esko. They’ll take on No. 1 Moose Lake/Willow River with a spot at state on the line.
