Giants get rematch with Rebels with state on the line

AURORA — Ten days before their Section 7AA contest with Hinckley-Finlayson, the Mesabi East football team lost to the Jaguars by four scores. On Saturday, they turned things around and beat H-F when it mattered most, 14-6.
Now, the Giants will need to reverse their fortunes once more tonight when they take on top-seeded Moose Lake/Willow River in the 7AA championship.
Securing their spot in tonight’s championship game in Esko, Mesabi East knew they had a tall task ahead of them in stopping the Jaguars when they weren’t able to do so less than two weeks before. According to Giants head coach Steve Grams, his team had multiple players step up when they needed to help secure the win.
“The quote on the board was ‘earn the right to be proud and confident,’” Grams said. “And that’s what our guys did in that game. We made some adjustments on defense and went from giving up 28 points to giving up six. The offense came up big. We made some big plays and guys that usually don’t get their names called made many of those plays for us.”
Some of those names include a trio of sophomores with Danny Knapper creating a fumble on a Giants kickoff, Simon Nygarrd picking up a fumble near the end of the game and Kris Oman batting down a late Jaguars pass to seal the win. In addition, Mesabi East’s two scores came via rushes from senior Hayden Soular who typically spends his time on the offensive line.
“We don’t know who will get their name called and we asked the guys to step up and be big and they surely did that.”
Mesabi East will need as many players as possible to step up tonight when they take on the undefeated Rebels with Grams saying their Oct. 1 shutout loss is not indicative of the team they are.
“We know we have to make adjustments. When we played Moose in the beginning of the year, that wasn’t Mesabi East football. We did come up with some injuries right off the bat but we have to be more solid, bigger on defense and more accurate and explosive on offense.”
Stopping Moose Lake/Willow River likely means keeping star running back Logan Orvedahl in check. The task is simpler on paper than it is in reality according to Grams.
“We’ll need to make stops on defense. [Orvedahl] is a hell of a running back and they just have great athletes everywhere, including their offensive line. The key is just don’t let them put points on the board by keeping their offense off the field.
“If we can make some long marches where we’re getting three, four, five yards a crack, that’s what’s going to make Mesabi East successful. If their offense gets on the field too much, we know they’re going to put points on the board.”
Practice for the Giants this week has been light but also focused. As the football season wears on, keeping things interesting in between games for the players remains important.
“We all know that practices can get repetitive in football. We gotta go through the basics with stretching and agility but we try to keep it light. The guys are having fun but also being serious and we’re glad we get to play tomorrow.”
Struggling with a myriad of health issues from from the beginning of the season until now, Grams said his team is not fully healthy, but that will only create more opportunities for players to step up in big moments.
“We wish we could say we’re healthy but it’s true that we’re dinged up. A couple of our top running backs aren’t suiting up tomorrow. Our linemen are mostly back but we are missing some key components to the starters.
“It’s rough but these are the situations where our young guys will need to step up when they get their name called.”
Getting ready to face the Rebels one more time, Grams says he stressed with the team the importance of knowing your role at the end of Wednesday’s practice.
“Just stay focused. You have to know who you have on defense and what your responsibilities are. Know the coverage you’re in, what type of blitz we’re running.
“On offense, we need to make sure we execute. We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot on offense. It’s hard getting 10 yards against a good team so we’ll just need to keep moving the ball forward and make some big plays.”
Mesabi East and Moose Lake/Willow River will kick off tonight at 6 p.m. at the Esko Athletic Complex.
