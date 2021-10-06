Giants edge out Wolverines, win IRC swimming title

TWO HARBORS — As expected, Tuesday’s Iron Range Conference swimming and diving championships came down to Mesabi East and Rock Ridge.
In the end, the hotly contested six-team meet was won by the Giants with 562 points. The Wolverines took second with 536. Host Two Harbors finished in third (337), International Falls was fourth (327), Northeast Range/Ely fifth (260) and Chisholm sixth (207).
The Giants won seven of the 12 events on tap and, most importantly, won all three relays which are worth 40 points each for first place. Strong finishes down the line kept Rock Ridge close in the meet, but Mesabi East’s taste for gold kept them afloat.
The Wolverines Cally Anderson opened the meet with a win in the diving competition, taking home first with a score of 151.10. Mesabi East’s Gabby Saice was third (137.80) and the Wolverines Isabella Smith was fourth (131.40).
In the 200 medley relay, the Giants took first with Emma Williams, Kylie Meer, Kyra Skelton and Adriana Sheets winning with a time of 1:59.36. Rock Ridge’s first relay was third with Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick and Ellie Bjorge stopping the clock at 2:08.11. Mesabi East’s second relay team of Siiri Hakala, Emily Blake, Ashley Fossell and Aubree Skelton finished fourth with a time of 2:11.92. Chisholm’s Clara Nelson, Molly Sundquist, Magie Nelson and Tresa Baumgard were fifth (2:13.55).
In the 200 freestyle, Rock Ridge picked up second, third and fifth place finishes with Dani Logan leading the way with a time of 2:14.48. Samantha Bartovich was third (2:18.03) and Elise Hoard was fifth (2:19.26). Mesabi East’s Adeline Butzke took fourth with a time of 2:18.32.
Chisholm’s Clara Nelson got the Bluestreaks into the win column with a first place finish in the 200 individual medley. Nelson stopped her time at 2:31.00. Northeast Range/Ely’s Lily Tedrick was just behind her in second with a time of 2:32.68.
Rock Ridge occupied the third and fourth spots in the event with Mia Stark and Robillard finishing with times of 2:34.80 and 2:37.85, respectively. Mesabi East’s Hakala was fifth (2:42.29).
The Giants got a big boost in the 50 freestyle with Sheets and Meyer going 1-2 with times of 26.06 and 26.59 to pick up 37 points on the spot. Chisholm’s Baumgard was fourth with a time of 27.46 and Vukmanich took fifth for the Wolverines at 27.56.
The Giants’ Williams earned a second place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.76 while teammate Kyra Skelton finished fifth with a mark of 1:12.12. Rock Ridge’s Pechonick finished third (1:09.08) and Northeast Range/Ely’s Tedrick was fourth (1:10.57).
Adriana Sheets earned another win for the Giants, this time in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.66. Cruising to the more than three second win, she was aided by Aubree Skelton in fifth place, 1:01.94. Rock Ridge’s Mia Stark finished third (1:00.77).
The Wolverines’ Dani Logan continued her strong day in distance events with a gold medal in the 500 freestyle, stopping the clock at 6:01.02. The Wolverines dominated the event, with Elise Hoard taking second (6:04.98) and Samantha Bartovich taking fourth (6:11.89). Mesabi East rounded out the top five with Butzke in third (6:05.02) and Blake in fifth (6:23.07).
Mesabi East earned their second relay win in the 200 free relay. Meyer, Aubree and Kyra Skelton, and Sheets won by nearly two seconds with a time of 1:51.13. Northeast Range/Ely’s Tedrick, Kelly Thompson, Anna Larson and Morgan McClelland took second with a time of 1:53.04. Rock Ridge’s Pechonick, Smith, Jaelyn Parks and Tayler Harju finished in fourth place for the Wolverines (1:54.15).
The 100 backstroke was a podium sweep for the Giants with Williams, Hakala and Summer Cullen-Line finishing 1-2-3 for Mesabi East. Williams won the event with a time of 1:03.57 just ahead of Hakala in second (1:05.06). Cullen-Line finished with bronze with a time of 1:11.03.
Chisholm’s Clara Nelson was fourth (1:11.03). Rock Ridge’s Vukmaich finished in fifth (1:11.04).
Meyer was next to earn a win for the Giants, touching the wall first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:13.99. Rock Ridge’s Robillard was second (1:19.61) with Izzy DePew of Mesabi East finishing in third (1:20.45).
Mesabi East closed out the meet with a win in the 400 free relay with Rhys Ceglar, Kerbie Olmstead, Aubree Skelton and Williams stopping the clock at 4:05.75. Tedrick, Thompson, Larson and McClelland of Northeast Range/Ely were second at 4:09.77. Rock Ridge’s Vukmanich, Stark, Bartovich and Hoard finished third (4:09.98).
Area swim teams will be back in the pool on Saturday at Mesabi East’s Taconite Invite. In addition, Rock Ridge will host Cloquet tonight at 5 p.m.
Iron Range Conference Championships
Team scores: 1, Mesabi East, 562; 2, Rock Ridge, 536; 3, Two Harbors, 337; 4, International Falls, 327; 5, Northeast Range/Ely, 260; 6, Chisholm, 207.
1 meter diving: 1, Cally Anderson, RR, 151.10; 2, Casey Underdale, TH, 150.85; 3, Gabby Saice, ME, 137.80; 4, Isabella Smith, RR, 131.40; 5, Alina Hartzler, IF, 128.70.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Kyra Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 1:59.36; 2, International Falls A, 2:07.65; 3, Rock Ridge A (Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick, Ellie Bjorge), 2:08.11; 4, Mesabi East B (Siiri Hakala, Emily Blake, Ashley Fossell, Aubree Skelton), 2:11.92; 5, Chisholm A (Clara Nelson, Molly Sundquist, Maggie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard), 2:13.55.
200 freestyle: 1, Livia Dugas, TH, 2:12.91; 2, Dani Logan, RR, 2:14.48; 3, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:18.03; 4, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:18.32; 5, Elise Hoard, RR, 2:19.26.
200 individual medley: 1, C. Nelson, C, 2:31.00; Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:32.68; 3, Mia Stark, RR, 2:34.80; 4, Robillard, RR, 2:37.85; 5, Hakala, ME, 2:42.29.
50 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 26.06; 2, Meyer, ME, 26.59; 3, Jillian Bilben, IF, 27.02; 4, Baumgard, C, 27.46; 5, Vukmanich, RR, 27.56.
100 butterfly: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:06.27; 2, Williams, ME, 1:06.76; 3, Pechonick, RR, 1:09.08; 4, Tedrick, NRE, 1:10.57; 5, K. Skelton, ME, 1:12.12.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 56.66; 2, Dugas, TH, 59.63; 3, Stark, RR, 1:00.77; 4, Maddy Njornstad, TH, 1:01.90; 5, Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:01.94.
500 freestyle: 1, Logan, RR, 6:01.02; 2, Hoard, RR, 6:04.98; 3, Butzke, ME, 6:05.02; 4, Bartovich, RR, 6:11.89; 5, Blake, ME, 6:23.07.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Meyer, A. Skelton, K. Skelton, Sheets), 1:51.13; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Kelly Thompson, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 1:53.04; 3, International Falls A, 1:53.63; 4, Rock Ridge B (Pechonick, Smith, Jaelyn Parks, Tayler Harju), 1:54.15; 5, Two Harbors A, 1:54.36.
100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:03.57; 2, Hakala, ME, 1:05.06; 3, Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 1:10.58; 4, C. Nelson, C, 1:11.03; 5, Vukmanich, RR, 1:11.04.
100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:13.99; 2, Robillard, RR, 1:19.61; 3, Izzy DePew, ME, 1:20.45; 4, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:21.68; 5, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:23.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Rhys Ceglar, Kerbie Olsmstead, A. Skelton, Williams), 4:05.75; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland), 4:09.77; 3, Rock Ridge A (Vukmanich, Stark, Bartovich, Hoard), 4:09.98; 4, International Falls A, 4:13.01; 5, Two Harbors A, 4:17.24.
