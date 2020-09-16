Giants dunk Agates, 109-71

TWO HARBORS — Mesabi East’s Emma Williams won two different events Tuesday at Two Harbors, including breaking a pool record that was previously set by her sister Megan.
Emma Williams put down a time of 1:01.66 in the 100 backstroke, which gave her the victory and a better time at the Agates pool than her sister.
The mark helped Mesabi East dunk Two Harbors, 109-71.
Emma also picked up a win in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:26.32.
The Giants’ Adrianna Lehmkuhl was a double winner, as well, touching first in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. She took the 200 freestyle in 2:13.96 and later the 100 butterfly with a mark of 1:09.13.
Other Mesabi East individual winners were Kylie Meyer in the 50 freestyle (26.93); Kailey Fossell in diving (232.72); Lydia Skelton in the 100 freestyle (59.28)
The Giants’ 200 medley relay team of Williams, Meyer, Lydia Skelton and Adriana Sheets took the gold medal position after stopping the clock at 2:00.69.
The Mesabi East 200 freestyle relay team (Meyer, Rhys Ceglar, Kyra Skelton, Lehmkuhl) also scored a win with a time of 1:54.17.
The Giants host Virginia at 5 p.m. today.
Mesabi East 109, Two Harbors 71
200 yard medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 2:00.69; 2, Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton), 2:14.69; 3, Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Cameron Mattson, Rhys Ceglar, Kerbie Olmstead), 2:19.19.
200 freestyle: 1, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:13.96; 2, Sheets, ME, 2:15.37; 3, Rosie Cruikshank, TH, 2:17.13.
200 individual medley: 1, E. Williams, ME, 2:26.32; 2, L. Skelton, ME, 2:28.46; 3, Emily Blake, ME, 2:42.47.
50 freestyle: 1, K. Meyer, ME, 26.93; 2, Livia Dugas, TH, 27.90; 3, Maddy Bjornstad, TH, 29.31.
1 meter diving, 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 232.72; 2, Casey Underdale, TH, 148.05; 3, Emily Beyer, ME, 105.30.
100 butterfly: 1, A. Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:09.13; 2, R. Ceglar, ME, 1:15.34; 3, K. Skelton, ME, 1:15.66.
100 freestyle: 1, L. Skelton, ME, 59.28; 2, A. Sheets, ME, 59.89; 3, L. Dugas, TH, 1:02.23.
500 freestyle: 1, R. Cruikshank, TH, 6:00.83; 2, E. Blake, ME, 6:20.09; 3, Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:32.17.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East (K. Meyer, R. Ceglar, K. Skelton, A. Lehmkuhl), 1:54.17; 2, Two Harbors, 1:57.52; 3, Mesabi East (S. Cullen-Line, S. Harala, K. Olmstead, A. Skelton), 2:00.84.
100 backstroke: 1, E. Williams, ME, 1:01.66; 2, S. Hakala, ME, 1:08.40; 3, K. Fossell, ME, 1:10.79.
100 breaststroke: 1, Claire Esse, TH, 1:26.41; 2, Erica Kaczrowski, TH, 1:31.08; 3, Lucie Suomi, TH, 1:35.16.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Two Harbors, 4:22.01; 2, Two Harbors, 5:18.47.
