Giants down ‘Toppers 3-2, Lamppa recognized for 1,000 set assists

AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team had plenty of reasons to celebrate Thursday night.
Firstly, it was senior night as all six Giants seniors were recognized between sets for their dedication to the program over the years.
Secondly, junior setter Allie Lamppa played her first home game since passing the 1,000 career set assist mark and was honored in front of a packed crowd.
Finally, the Giants managed to overcome some tough odds, coming back from 2-1 down to defeat Duluth Marshall 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 24-26, 25-18, 17-15).
Falling behind after rough waters in the second and third sets, Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau was proud of the way her team stuck with it throughout the match to come up with the nail-biting win.
“They didn’t give up,” Baribeau said. “We had a lot going on tonight and there was a lot of change, starting with a lineup we hadn’t used before. We tried changing things around and then by game three we found a lineup that worked and the girls stuck with it. They didn’t give up and they kept persevering.”
With things tied up 6-6 in the first set, Lamppa dished up her first set assist of the game when Maija Hill put a killdown straight through the middle. Baribeau took a timeout there to recognize Lamppa and her journey to reaching 1,000 assists.
“She’s such a good leader,” Baribeau said. “She doesn’t get rattled. It’s super important for your setter to maintain that level of enthusiasm, control and trust and she’s just so selfless with her setting. She does a great job for us.”
Baribeau went on to say that Lamppa’s time away from the volleyball court also shows what type of student-athlete she is.
“She doesn’t just play volleyball. She’s on the basketball team and is an active student all across the school. I feel like she’s a well-rounded kid and I think ultimately that helps make her a good setter.”
Reaching the 1,000 milestone earlier this month at the Greenway Tournament, Lamppa had to wait nearly two weeks for the next Giants home game before she could be recognized. With friends and family helping pack the stands, the junior said it was a memorable experience for her.
“It was just really exciting,” Lamppa explained. “I started tearing up. It was heartfelt to share that with everybody. It was really exciting to have everyone here including my whole family to cheer us on.”
The Giants used some Marshall errors to get out to a 10-6 lead on the Hilltoppers. Marshall managed to tie things up but tip points from Hannah Sahr and an ace from Hill stretched the lead back out to four, 14-10.
Mesabi East kept that buffer throughout the first set with Hannah Sahr adding another kill and a block while Olivia Sahr put down a kill. Gianna Lay then served up an ace to make it 20-15. Up 24-21, Mesabi East closed out the set by forcing an error out of Marshall to go up 1-0.
The second and third sets didn’t go as planned for the Giants. The ‘Toppers started the second set on a 12-2 run that included the first six points of the set to take control. Down 10, Mesabi East began to work their way back in before three errors and a Lamppa tip point made it 12-6. Mesabi East managed to get within one later in the set when an Olivia Sahr tip point made it 17-16, but Marshall closed out from there with star hitter Addi Stauber grabbing key kills to finish the set 25-19.
Marshall again came out strong in the third and nearly ran away with things, sticking with a strong front row attack from Stauber to get them within three points of the set, 22-17.
The Giants fought back with Hill taking three of the next four points with a kill, a tip and an ace to make it 23-20. Two Hilltopper errors followed by a kill from Lay knotted things at 23, but Mesabi East couldn’t stop one final push from Marshall with Vaeda Khalar scoring on a block and Kailee Banta serving up an ace. Up 25-24, Marshall won the set off a Giants error to go up 2-1.
Mesabi East began their gutsy comeback in the fourth set, going up 4-1 very quickly with Lay scoring on three straight ace serves for a small run. Marshall brought it back and the two teams found themselves tied at four, five, six and seven before Bethany Polla came up big for Mesabi East with a pair of aces.
The Giants followed that up with more production from Hill and Lay as they slowly put distance between themselves and Marshall. Two Stauber kills got the Hilltoppers within four 17-13 and another pair within two 18-16, but Mesabi East hung on with a solid final run from Hannah Sahr that made it 22-17.
On set point 24-18, it was an ace serve from Lamppa that closed out the set, sending things to a decisive fifth.
“We just had to keep the energy up,” Lamppa said of her team going into a fifth set. “We had to keep each other focused and look at our end goal and just finish.”
The final set did not disappoint as both squads showed up for some high flying action. Trailing 6-4, it looked like Mesabi East wouldn’t be able to grab the win when Stauber returned to the front row and grabbed another pair of kills to make it 8-4.
The Giants stuck with it, however, as a kill from Olivia Sahr and back-to-back aces from Hannah Sahr got it back to within one. Marshall expanded the lead back to three at 12-9, but the Giants made the building erupt when a tip from Hill, a kill from Hannah Sahr and a block from Lay knotted things at 12, forcing a timeout from the Hilltoppers.
Lay put down another kill but back-to-back Mesabi East miscues gave Marshall match point. Mesabi East tied it up again on a Marshall hitting error, but a service error from the Giants gave match point back to the visitors.
Again Marshall couldn’t finish as another error made it 15-15. Mesabi East put everything they had into the next two points and, after a Lay ace, found a kill from Hannah Sahr that gave them the set 17-15 and the match 3-2.
Seeing her team close out the match, Baribeau said afterwards that she could tell her team truly wanted it once the match went to the fifth set.
“We needed to be the ones that were in control. That was our big challenge. I told the girls to take it upon themselves to be in control and play your position. And that’s what they did. We played better ball because of it and came out ahead.”
Of her six seniors that put in the work throughout the years, Baribeau said it was a fitting night for them to be recognized.
“I’m really proud of this group of seniors. Since the beginning they’ve been ready to work and you can tell at practice they’re putting in the time to get better. It was great to recognize them and sometimes that can be a distraction but we were able to get refocused and help them get a win tonight.”
Stat wise, the Giants were led by Hill with 11 kills, two aces, 10 digs and a block. Olivia and Hannah Sahr each had nine kills with Olivia adding nine digs while Hannah had two aces and three blocks.
Lay finished with seven kills and a team-high seven aces. Lamppa put up 41 set assists to go with eight digs and two aces. Polla had 11 digs and four aces and Alexa Undeland had nine digs.
Ely 3,
North Woods 1
COOK — The Ely volleyball team dropped their first set of the season but didn’t let that get them down as they defeated North Woods 3-1 (25-12, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15) Thursday night.
Hannah Penke led the Timberwolves with 19 kills, 14 digs and two blocks. Madeline Kallberg had nine kills, 18 set assists, five blocks and three aces while Lilli Rechichi had nine kills and three blocks.
Sarah Visser put up 20 set assists. Kate and Rachel Coughlin each had six kills while Kate adding 22 digs and Rachel putting down five blocks to go with four aces. Courtney Eilrich had eight digs.
Skyler Yernatich led the Grizzlies with 10 kills and 10 digs. Talise Goodsky put up 18 set assists to go with seven digs. Addy Hartway had seven kills and five blocks and Lauren Burnett had two aces, nine kills and 15 digs.
Hannah Kinsey had three blocks and Tori Olson led the team in digs with 18.
“North Woods put up a great fight tonight,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. “They gave us some excellent blocking which allowed us to put our hitter coverage to work. I’m proud of how far we’ve come mentally in the last few years. It’s fun to see these amazing ladies come back together after the second set and pull through.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl 3,
Cherry 0
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers volleyball team got a much needed win Thursday night, beating Cherry 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-22).
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White called his team’s first set “dominating” while commending Rangers attacker Junior Gabby Lira, who finished the night with 9 kills, three ace serves, and two digs.
“Gabby has really stepped up her game the last few weeks. She’s hitting the ball really well and has been a force on defense at the net,” White said. “We were down by seven or eight points in the third set and she came up to serve and got us right back into it with some timely serves. Then a few rotations later, once she was back in the front row, she took over and closed it out for us.”
Junior Suzy Aubrey and freshman Aniyah Thomas combined for 14 set assists on the night while senior’s Sam Hoff and Sage Ganyo added three kills each.
The Rangers are back in action Tuesday, hosting South Ridge.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 2,
Mesabi East Area 1
AURORA — The Giants grabbed a goal from Jolie Stocke, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to visiting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 2-1 on Thursday.
Stocke’s goal was assisted by Josie Fallstrom.
