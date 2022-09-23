Giants down ‘Toppers 3-2, Lamppa recognized for 1,000 set assists

Mesabi East junior Allie Lamppa is shown with the rest of the Giants volleyball team after achieving 1,000 career set assists earlier this month at the Greenway Tournament. Lamppa was honored Thursday in the team's first home match since the achievement, a 3-2 win over Duluth Marshall.

 Submitted

AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team had plenty of reasons to celebrate Thursday night.

Firstly, it was senior night as all six Giants seniors were recognized between sets for their dedication to the program over the years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments