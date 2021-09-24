AURORA — The Mesabi East football team hit a historic milestone Friday night, defeating Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-0 to move to 4-0 on the season.
The win marks the first time the Giants have gone 4-0 since head coach Steve Grams has been with the program since the mid-‘90s.
The lone score in the contest came in the second quarter with Jack Ribich running the back in from five yards out. The ensuing two-point run failed, but the Mesabi East defense came up big all night long to stop the Titans in their tracks.
“I was very impressed with our defense,” Grams said. “We made a big stop at the end of the first half and made some big turnovers happen and some big recoveries. Special teams were big for us. We had a big punt that put the Titans deep in field position which is huge when no one is putting points on the board.
“The kicking team covered very well and our offense moved the ball decently well.”
Ribich led for Mesabi East on the ground, going for 111 yards and the one score on 16 carries.
The Giants had more opportunities to score but multiple runs inside the GNK 20 came up empty. Grams says not converting those deep drives into points could cost them against stronger teams.
“We have to be more disciplined in that regard and stop the turnovers deep in their territory. We have to finish when we have the opportunity to because a better team won’t let us get away with that. Right now, we’ll take the win.”
The Giants will also have to deal with the potential loss of Cooper Levander, who Grams said may be out for multiple weeks or through the end of the season with a possible muscle tear.
The 4-0 start to the season is the best start for the Giants since the mid-’90s when Grams joined the coaching staff. It may be the best start in school history, but that has yet to be confirmed. With multiple young players stepping up into varsity spots to fill in where needed, Grams says it was a total team effort that got the Giants off to their strong start.
“It’s crazy how many guys did step up. We had to throw them in there for some big plays right at the end of the first half and they came up with the stops we needed. The guys that are getting thrown into these circumstances are stepping up to the plate. It’s the whole team and they helped us get to 4-0. We’ll enjoy the win, but we know we have to get better for the next couple weeks.”
The Giants will stay home with their perfect record next week as they play host to Moose Lake/Willow River.
GNK 0 0 0 0 — 0
ME 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Qaurter
M: Jack Ribich 5 run (run fail)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
