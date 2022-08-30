Giants down Spartans in 5

NASHWAUK — The Mesabi East volleyball team picked up their first win of the season Monday night, outlasting Nashwauk-Keewatin in a five set battle at the Spartans home gym.
After taking the first set, the Giants fell down 2-1 but clawed their way back in during the fourth to force a decisive fifth set. In the first-to-15 marathon, Mesabi East outlasted N-K to grab the 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12) win.
Maija Hill and Gianna Lay put in work at the net for the Giants with Hill leading with a team-high 20 kills. She added a block and 12 digs to her stat line. Lay finished with 15 kills, three ace serves and two blocks.
While two stood out for Mesabi East, it was the Addy Gangle show for the Spartans as the senior put down a massive, game-high 29 kills and 16 blocks in the losing effort.
Other stats for the Giants include a seven-kill, 12-dig night for Hannah Sahr, 17 and 10 digs respectively from Alexa Undeland and Michaela Levander and 59 set assists, 13 digs and three aces from Allie Lamppa.
For Nashwauk-Keewatin, Claire Clusiau and Jayla Larcom had identical six kill, two block statlines. Kayudence Bodin had five kills. Emma Jensen had three kills and Careese Milstead finished with an ace serve.
Mesabi East (1-1) will host International Falls on Tuesday. Nashwauk-Keewatin (1-1) will also be on the road on Tuesday as they take on Chisholm.
North Woods 3,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
At Cook, the North Woods Grizzlies kicked off their 2022 campaign with a 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-14) sweep of Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Addy Hartway led the way at the net for North Wods, putting down 13 kills in the win. Talise Goodsky commanded the floor with 19 set assists. Tori Olson led from the back row with 16 digs. Skyler Yernatich chipped in with eight kills and four aces while Hannah Kinsey added five kills.
Dis Milton and Gabby Lira led for the Rangers with four kills each. Sage Ganyo added three kills, an ace and a block. Suzy Aubrey finished with 12 set assists.
North Woods (1-0) will travel to Bigfork on Tuesday. Mountain Iron-Buhl (0-1) is set to host International Falls Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.