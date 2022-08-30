Giants down Spartans in 5

Mesabi East’s Hannah Sahr battles Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Addy Gangl at the net during Monday night’s game in Nashwauk.

 Mark Sauer

NASHWAUK — The Mesabi East volleyball team picked up their first win of the season Monday night, outlasting Nashwauk-Keewatin in a five set battle at the Spartans home gym.

After taking the first set, the Giants fell down 2-1 but clawed their way back in during the fourth to force a decisive fifth set. In the first-to-15 marathon, Mesabi East outlasted N-K to grab the 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12) win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments