Mesabi East receiver Cooper Sickel (7) celebrates with Henry Depew (5) after running in a pass for the Giants second touchdown of the first half during Friday night's game against Crosby-Ironton in Aurora.
Mesabi East's Ethan Murray cuts through the Crosby-Ironton line and turns upfield for a 56 yard touchdown run early in the first quarter of Friday night's game in Aurora.
MARK SAUER
Mesabi East safety reaches out and pulls in an interception late in the first half of Friday night's game against Crosby-Ironton in Aurora.
MARK SAUER
Crosby-Ironton quarterback Kolbe Severson is swarmed under by a host of Mesabi East defenders for the sack during the first half of Friday night's game in Aurora.
MARK SAUER
Mesabi East's Henry DePew finds some running room during the second quarter of Friday night's game against Crosby-Ironton in Aurora.
MARK SAUER
Mesabi East's Ethan Murray stiff arms Crosby-Ironton's Nathan Hachey as he turns the corner and heads toward the end zone during Friday night's game in Aurora.
MARK SAUER
MARK SAUER
Mesabi East's Hayden Sampson dives onto a Crosby-Ironton fumble in the first half of Friday night's game in Aurora.
MARK SAUER
Mesabi East's Louis Karish drives over Crosby-Ironton's Eldon McLean on his way to a first down during the first half of Friday night's game in Aurora.
AURORA — The Mesabi East football team jumped out to an early lead on Friday night taking on Crosby-Ironton and then counted on their defense to keep the Rangers from putting many points on the board, giving Mesabi East the 18-8 win.
“Our defense really stepped up tonight," head coach Steve Grams. “They did everything we needed them to do and really played a solid game.”
