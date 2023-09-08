AURORA — The Mesabi East football team jumped out to an early lead on Friday night taking on Crosby-Ironton and then counted on their defense to keep the Rangers from putting many points on the board, giving Mesabi East the 18-8 win.

“Our defense really stepped up tonight," head coach Steve Grams. “They did everything we needed them to do and really played a solid game.”

  
