Giants defense comes up big in 22-0 win over Rangers

AURORA — The Mesabi East football team came into Friday night’s game with Crosby-Ironton with a goal of limiting the Rangers’ standout running back in junior Dylan Klancher.
The Giants did that and then some, holding C-I scoreless in the contest as they went on to win 22-0 to move to 2-0 on the season.
A slow-moving and penalty filled first quarter from the Giants offense meant things were knotted up 0-0 after the first 12 minutes. Mesabi East cleaned up their act offensively, and with their stout defense, controlled things for the rest of the contest.
Giants head coach Steve Grams was as frustrated as anyone would be after the lackluster first quarter.
“When you have more yards in penalties than you do rushing the ball in the first, then we’re not going to be very successful,” Grams said after the game. “But we picked it up in the second quarter and looked much better.”
Starting their first drive of the second quarter with 10:56 on the clock, Mesabi East kept things simple with Jack Ribich and Cooper Levander getting the bulk of the handoffs. The pair combined for 10 yards for a fresh set of downs at the Ranger 46.
Levander took the next handoff for an easy 12 yards with Ribich backing him up for 11 more on the next play. First and 10 at the C-I 23, Ribich ran for five and then Levander eight to give the Giants a first and goal from the 10.
Two plays later and it was paydirt for Levander as he ran in the eight-yard score to put Mesabi East on the board 6-0.
Crosby-Ironton began their next drive on their own 27 and immediately handed Klancher the ball. The junior only mustered three yards over the next two plays and and after an incomplete pass from QB Ashton Hann to Carter DeCent, the Rangers were forced to punt it away to Mesabi East with 4:53 left in the half.
Giants quarterback Evan Skelton continued to hand it off to Ribich, Levander and now Logan Schroeder as Mesabi East marched down the field beginning at their own 28. The drive was short lived, however, as Giant penalties crept back into the equation. Content to run out the clock, Mesabi East went into halftime with the 6-0 lead.
Crosby-Ironton opened the second half with a drive starting from their own 27. The Giants defense was looking to make a statement as back-to-back sacks from Ribich on new Rangers quarterback Kolbe Severson pinned C-I inside their own 10-yard line.
Mesabi East wasn’t done quite yet, as a blocked punt by Ethan Murray was recovered in the end zone by Ribich, putting the Giants on top 14-0 after the two-point run from Levander.
The defensive score was a highlight for Mesabi East, with Grams commending his squad for containing the Rangers and making it happen.
“The defense really gave us a spark in the second half. We got some big stops, blocked a punt and managed to score on defense so I was very proud of our guys to see that.”
The Rangers put together their best drive of the night on the ensuing possession with Hann back in at quarterback. Hann handed the ball off to Klancher on three consecutive plays for gains of 18, 16 and five yards to put C-I on the Mesabi East 34.
On second and five, Hann held on to the ball and ran for 20 yards to put the Rangers within striking distance on the Mesabi East 14. A big sack from Schroeder stopped the Rangers momentum. C-I continued to move backwards on the drive with penalty pushing them back second and 22. Three incomplete passes later and the Giants took back over on downs.
Mesabi East’s final score of the night came later in the fourth quarter. Another strong defensive outing for the Giants gave them the ball at the Ranger 27. From there, Levander took off for an easy 17 yards to give Mesabi East a first and goal from the 10.
Schroeder and Ribich each ran for three yards each to take the ball to the four, Murray then took the next handoff and punched it in for the touchdown. On the two-point play, Ribich took the handoff and got past the line for the Giants, putting Mesabi East up 22-0 with 4:26 to play.
Crosby-Ironton’s final drive stalled out with 2:45 to play with Mesabi East hoping to hold on to the ball long enough to end the game. However, a busted play on fourth down resulted in an injury to a Giants player and another to a Rangers player.
With the game on pause as the players received medical attention, the referees decided to call the came with 46 seconds left, giving the Giants the 22-0 win. Keeping Crosby-Ironton off the board for the entire game, Grams said the defense was much improved after giving up 36 points to Braham the week before.
“Defensively, our guys brought it. We made some big plays out there. We talk about improving each week and we weren’t happy with those 36 points last week. This week we put up a goose egg, shut them out and the guys played really well.”
Levander led the ground game for Mesabi East going for 119 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Ribich finished with 54 yards on 13 carries. Skelton ended his day 5-7 passing for 54 yards.
Offensively, Grams said the play of Skelton at quarterback guided the team once more and he even looked pretty sharp when Mesabi East opted for the pass.
“He’s our leader on offense. He runs our game very well. When we call for him to pass, and honestly maybe we don’t do it enough, he was right on target for us tonight. He had some big plays for us on third down passes tonight that kept our drives going and that’s how we put ourselves in position to score points.”
Mesabi East will hit the road and take on International Falls next week. Grams’ message for the Giants remains clear.
“We want to work hard at practice this week and go up to the Falls and keep improving.”
CI 0 0 0 0 — 0
ME 0 6 8 8 — 22
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
M: Cooper Levander 8 run (run fail)
Third Quarter
M: Jack Ribich block punt recovered in end zone (Levander run)
Fourth Quarter
M: Ethan Murray 4 run (Ribich run)
