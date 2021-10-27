Giants cruise in 7AA opener over Rangers

AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team faced a tough blocking scheme from visiting Crosby-Ironton in their playoff opener, but it wasn’t enough to stop the No. 2 Giants as they came away with the 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-12) win over the No. 7 Rangers to advance to Friday’s 7AA quarterfinals.
Kora Forsline led the hitting attack for Mesabi East finishing with a team-high nine kills. She added six digs to her statline. Maija Hill finished with seven kills, two blocks and six digs. Lindsey Baribeau added six kills, three aces, three blocks and eight digs.
Kaitlynn James finished her night with four kills and 11 digs. Allie Lamppa had 28 set assists and Alexa Fossell tallied 13 digs.
Playing a strong first and third set, the Giants did see some frustration in the second when C-I’s blockers took the Giants biggest hitters out of the equation. Head coach Sara Baribeau said the middle frame was challenging, but her team managed to come through at the right time.
“They blocked us really well,” Baribeau said of the Rangers. “Some of our big hitters had some trouble getting around the block and getting into a groove. That’s always frustrating and they dug us really well as well.
“The first and third we played extremely solid but the second game we had a little bit too much chaos and too much confusion. That got us behind which we’ve done to ourselves before in the past but our girls always find a way to come back.”
With one playoff game in the books, Baribeau says her team has gained some confidence and will use their one day of practice to prepare for their upcoming match with No. 6 Aitkin.
“We have a lot to do in just that one day. We’ve never seen Aitkin or even been in the same gym as them. We’re going in blind and we’ll do our best with the studying and film we’re able to watch. Other than that, I think our girls gained some confidence tonight.
“You could definitely see in the third game that we had found that groove we were looking for. The trust was there and we were just clicking on the court. As the match went on, I saw that teamwork and chemistry come out and that’s what I’m looking for heading into our next game.”
Mesabi East and Aitkin will do battle on Friday at 7 p.m. in Aurora.
