AURORA — Trailing 7-1 after three and a half innings, it looked as if the Mesabi East softball team would let errors hang over their head against Mountain Iron-Buhl.
But the Giants put the mistakes behind them and got to work at the plate, scoring seven unanswered runs to down the Rangers 8-7 on Monday.
“We overcame some mental mistakes,” Mesabi East head coach Matt Zimmer said after the win. “We made a couple uncharacteristic baserunning mistakes but we didn’t let that get us down. These girls are learning how to battle and build that confidence and I think you can see it out on the field.”
Both teams lit up the scoreboard in the first inning with the visiting Rangers getting a single from Colie Otto to start things off. Desi Milton added one of her own before the Giants Reese Heikkila grabbed her first strikeout of the day on opposing pitcher Natalie Bergman for the first out.
Mesabi East grabbed the second out by tagging out the lead runner, but a throw to first sent the ball out of play, allowing Colie Otto to head to third while Elle Otto moved to second.
Isabelle Mattson put the ball in play in the infield but the first Mesabi East error allowed both runners to score and Mattson to reach safely, making it a 2-0 game after half an inning.
The Giants got one back in the bottom half of the first. Leadoff hitter Kyra Skelton reached on an error and then moved her way to second one out later with Alyssa Prophet at the plate.
Prophet got her game started early, rocking a triple to right to score Skelton to cut the deficit in half, but that’s all Mesabi East could muster in the first.
MI-B began to expand their lead quickly starting in the second, scoring at least one run in each of the first four innings.
After a walk to Jersey Yernatich, Yernatich stole her way to second and then moved to third on a fielder’s choice. A wild pitch then allowed her to come home. Colie Otto took a walk on the same at-bat and eventually made her way to third, scoring on another wild pitch to make it 4-1 after one and a half.
The Rangers looked to be in total control in the third inning. Elle Otto reached to start the inning. Mattson then laid down a bunt, allowing Otto’s courtesy runner to reach third while Mattson reached safely. A double to center from Sam Hoff scored one runner and a second runner came in later in the inning off another wild pitch.
MI-B added to their tally and successful early game, scoring one more run in the fourth. Milton led things off with a single up the left side. With Bergman at the plate, Milton stole her way to second and then to third with a sacrifice fly from Bergman allowing her to score to make it a 7-1 game.
With Bergman keeping the Giants in check up until this point, Mesabi East got on base by any means’ necessary to get a couple runs back in the bottom half of the fourth. Ashley Fossell reached on an error and another runner joined her on the bases when Adeline Butzke was hit by a pitch.
A perfect bunt from Heikkila allowed the bases to be loaded up for Skelton, who then rocketed a double to center to score two, 7-3. Mesabi East then took two straight walks to load the bases up and bring in one more run, 7-4.
Things stayed quiet and the Rangers held onto their lead until the bottom of the sixth where things quickly unraveled for the visiting team.
Natalie LaPrairie reached on a walk to lead things off before Skelton was hit by a pitch. A Rangers infield error allowed McKenzie Pokorny to reach, bringing Prophet up to the plate.
Just like she did at the beginning of the game, Prophet came through at the end, rocketing a triple to right-center field, scoring three runs to knot things up at seven.
With no outs, Bergman got the first with a strikeout of Bethany Polla. And then struck out Fossell to grab the second. The third out didn’t materialize, however, as a ball four-passed ball allowed Prophet to score from third, giving the Giants their first lead of the game, 8-7.
In the top of the seventh, Mesabi East got a strikeout from Heikkila for the first out before Colie Otto reached on a bunt single.
Otto stole her way to second with Milton at the plate. Milton popped out to left field with Otto tagging up and heading to third. The Mesabi East throw was just in time as Otto was tagged out for the final out, ending the game with the Giants on top.
“That’s something we’ve been working on in practice,” Zimmer said. “We want to have confidence in our outfielders to make those throws. To see that happen in a one-run game where we come from behind, that’s awesome.”
Rangers head coach Jesse White wasn’t pleased after a game where his team started out strong before falling apart with errors near the end.
“It was a sloppy game. We had five, six, seven errors and so many routine plays that we just missed. You can’t have that. You’re up 7-1 and to see things end the way they did was frustrating.”
For the Giants, while things took a while to get going, Zimmer said he was pleased with how his team started taking smarter at bats as the game wore on.
“We settled in. Their pitcher throws the ball hard,” Zimmer said of Bergman. “We just told the girls to put the bat on the ball. She’s doing the work for you so just let the bat hit the ball and good things will happen.”
White had praise for his pitcher despite the loss, saying the defense wasn’t there to back her up.
“Natalie pitched a heck of a game. When you make a pitcher throw that many pitches, it eventually comes back to bite you. She was dominating them early on but it’s like pitching two full games when you make those errors. You have to make plays for her.”
On the big game from Prophet, Zimmer said it was a fitting ending for one of the team’s best hitters.
“She’s a gamer. She’s got a game face. You don’t shake her. She’s got one of the best bats I’ve had on a team. There’s nobody I’d rather have up with the bases loaded and down by three.”
Prophet finished her day 2-2 with two triple and four RBIs. Milton led at the plate for the Rangers, going 3-4 with two runs scored.
On his own pitcher Reese Heikkila, Zimmer compared her to 2023 Mesabi East grad and older sister Jasmine.
“They’re two completely different personalities. Jazzi s a little bit more reserved but Reese is a fireball. She shows her emotion where Jasmine keeps it contained. I’m looking forward to seeing how she progresses. She’s a gamer too. She doesn’t get fazed by the pressure. She wants to be the one with the ball.”
Winners of their first three games, Zimmer says the confidence within the Giants program is building early in the season.
“The girls are excited. You could tell by the way they celebrated with each other at the end of the game. They’re battling and building that confidence. They’re learning that one mistake doesn’t have to shut you down. Our mistakes this year haven’t defined us so we hope that continues.”
As for the Rangers, White says his team will need to come back ready to forget their own mistakes that eventually did cost them.
“We gave Mesabi East too many opportunities. They’re a good hitting team so eventually they’re going to take advantage of it. How do we come back from those errors? We have to make the routine plays. It may sound simple but that’s what it comes down to. We have to come back tomorrow ready to do that and just play better softball.”
