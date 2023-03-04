HERMANTOWN — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team knew they needed to make Proctor work for their shots on Saturday if the Giants had any hopes of taking their Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup in Hermantown.
And while No. 7 Mesabi East took care of the ball better than they did in their first contest with the No. 2 Rails, Proctor had just enough firepower and plenty of playmakers on defense to run away with things, 67-47.
Eight minutes into the game, the Giants found themselves in a tight, one-point contest. While buckets were hard to come by, Mesabi East, defensively, put up a solid effort that slowed the Rails down just enough to keep things close.
Marta Forsline got the scoring started for the Giants with a basket in the paint. After Maija Hill hit one of two free throws, Gianna Lay scored down low for Mesabi East to make it 6-5 in favor of the Rails.
Proctor grabbed some early makes from Hope Carlson, with Paige Evans and Lily Smith adding buckets of their own. Another Forsline score in the paint made it 10-9 with Alyssa Prophet then tying things up after sinking one of two free throws.
Four straight points from Carlson helped put her squad back out in front but Allie Lamppa came off the bench and nailed a three to keep it close. While Forsline was consistent in the paint early on, Mesabi East struggled to find separation as the half wore on, making buckets harder to come by.
Thinking they were granted a reprieve with Hope Carlson on the bench with three fouls, Chloe Carlson started getting in on the action for the Rails with Smith heating up as well to grow the Proctor lead to 10, 29-19.
“They had a few girls that stepped up and had very nice games,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said of the Rails after the game. “[Smith] had some nice drives and she was hitting her shots. We forced her into jump shots but we know she can make them.”
Baskets from Lay and Forsline cut the deficit to six, but Smith scored four straight to nullify their work. Forsline put in one last bucket to make it a 35-27 game at the half.
“We didn’t let things get too out of hand at the end of the first,” Whiting said. “I thought we closed out the half nicely and just had to come ready to put up a stronger effort in the second half.”
Prophet nailed a three to start the second half scoring, but a three from Chloe Carlson followed by an Evans make pushed the lead back to 10. Hill scored on a rebound and putback but things quickly got out of hand as Proctor scored nine of the next 11 points to grow their lead substantially.
Turnovers started creeping in against Mesabi East and when they weren’t turning the ball over, they were being out-rebounded after the first shot attempt. The Rails pushed the tempo of the game and got scores from Hope and Chloe Carlson, as well as Smith to make it a 51-34 game.
Lay stopped the bleeding for a moment with a score on the putback. The Giants eventually got the gap down to a dozen again, but it wasn’t enough as the two Carlson’s and Smith sank their shots to keep Mesabi East at bay.
Eventually the lead grew to 20 and with time running out, Mesabi East couldn’t find a way back in. The final buzzer rang with the Giants falling 67-47.
Forsline led Mesabi East with 21 points. Lay and Prophet added eight each. Hope Carlson finished with 18 for Proctor with Chloe Carlson and Smith adding 17 apiece.
“We hung with them for a bit in the second,” Whiting said. “But credit to them because they were making their shots. Once we started making turnovers, they got some easy layups that really hurt us. I don’t think we shut any of their big pieces down but we made them work hard for their points this time around.”
Graduating just one in Gianna Lay, Whiting commended his senior in her final game for the Giants.
“Gianna has been a great role model for the kids. She was our only senior but she came out, worked hard and she shouldn’t have any regrets. She worked hard for us every day.”
The upside to losing one senior is that four of the team’s five starters return next year. Whiting says there’s work to be done in the offseason, but there’s reason to think positively while looking ahead.
“I think it’s looking exciting for us next year. We’ve got some younger players coming up who will have to step up for us and work on their game. But we have a lot coming back. If the girls put in the work and get better, I think we can be excited for next year. We’ll have to see how it goes this summer.”
Mesabi East finishes the season with a record of 17-11.
ME 27 20 — 47
PHS 35 32 — 67
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 6, Gianna Lay 8, Alyssa Prophet 8, Marta Forsline 21, Allie Lamppa 3, Adrina Jerde 1; Three pointers: Prophet 1, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 9-20; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Lay.
Proctor: Chloe Carlson 17, Lola Witty 1, Paige Evans 4, Presley Tapani 3, Hope Carlson 18, Lily Smith 17, Kelsey Tangen 6; Three pointers: C. Carlson 2, Tapani 1, H. Carlson 1; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cherry 91,
Mesabi East 29
AURORA — Two area teams closed out the regular season on Friday with Cherry going into Aurora and picking up a dominant win over Mesabi East, 91-29.
Noah Asuma led the way for the Tigers with 16 points. Cherry put four players in double figures with Andrew Staples adding 14, Landon Ruotsalainen 13 and Noah Sundquist 11.
Cameron Jones led for the Giants with eight points. Cooper Sickel added six.
“Obviously we knew we had a tough game,” Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said. “The kids played hard and had a lot of fun tonight. It was a good way to wrap up our regular season against a team of great players and really great kids.”
Cherry finishes the regular season with a record of 22-4. The Giants head into the playoffs with a record of 3-23.
Section tournaments are next for both teams with Cherry likely earning the No. 1 seed in Section 7A. They’ll begin tournament play on Thursday with their opponent yet to be determined.
Mesabi East will begin Section 7AA tournament play on Tuesday on the road with their opponent yet to be determined.
