Former Ms. Hockey finalist Fryklund reflects on career, Title IX

Born in Hibbing, Minnesota in 1980, Amber Fryklund quickly points out that she was born in a good year—the year of the Miracle on Ice as a young US men’s hockey team surprisingly captured an Olympic gold medal. The only child of Jay Fryklund and Lori (Fryklund) Koehler, Amber found Hibbing a great place to grow up at the time: she was driving a 4-wheeler at age 6, skating endless hours at Greenhaven Rink, and enjoying time and sports—particularly golf and tennis—with her grandfather. Jay (deceased in 2000) worked in the mines and had a background in hockey, and Lori worked at Essentia Health and played hockey on a girls’ team in Lower Chester while growing up in Duluth.
With that athletic background, it is easy to understand why Amber played golf, volleyball, basketball, and soccer growing up. But it was joining a boys’ hockey team in 4th grade as the only girl on the squad—dressing in the janitor’s closet—that she found the most exciting. She played on boys’ teams at the squirt level for three years, then opted out at the peewee level which permitted checking and she was on the small side. Starting in 8th grade, Amber began playing for a girls’ club team, the Mighty Rangers for two years. The team then advocated before the school board to start a high school girls’ hockey team. There was some opposition. “We brought a lawyer from Minneapolis, an expert in that area, ” Amber says of their attempt to play and have a program funded like the boys. The opposition melted away and the community strongly supported the team when it went undefeated in the 1995-96 season until losing in the section final.
“We had a storybook season in 1996-97, ” recalls Amber of a state championship year hosted at the State Fair Coliseum, “with the friendships we built, the relationships we had, and the memories we made. ” The Hibbing/Chisholm team upset powerhouse and reigning champion Roseville Area 4-3 in the opening round with Beth Wolff scoring with only seconds left on the clock. In the semifinals they won 4-2 over Blaine with Amber scoring a hat trick, and in the championship game they defeated Eagan 6-3, led by four goals by Amber who had nine goals in the tournament. Joining Amber on the All-Tournament team were sisters Renee and Ronda Curtin of Roseville Area, 7th grade sensation Natalie Darwitz of Eagan, and teammates Beth Wolff and goaltender Natalie Lamme
The 1997-98 season was full of success and memories too as the Hibbing/Chisholm girls’ hockey team returned to the state tournament and advanced to the finals before losing to Apple Valley 1-0 in overtime. The Curtin sisters, Darwitz, and teammates Lamme and Beth Brown joined Amber on the All-Tournament team.
Named one of the Five Finalists for the Ms. Minnesota Hockey Award along with Laura Slominiski (recipient of the award), Jessica Fedderly (Forest Lake), Michelle Sikich (Apple Valley), and teammate Beth Wolff, Amber decided to stay in Minnesota following graduation because she is “a Minnesota girl at heart. ” Realizing Minnesota State University, Mankato was not the best fit, Amber left after a semester and enrolled at Bemidji State University (BSU) which was elevating a women’s hockey club team to varsity status—and joining as a member of the WCHA. The transfer forced her to sit out a year and she officially joined the women’s varsity hockey team for the 1999-2000 campaign. “It was an incredible experience, ” Amber says of her three years at BSU. “I got the opportunity to play, got a good education, and BSU prepared me well for life. ” Along the way, BSU benefited too—Amber scored 59 goals and had 63 assists in only 100 games. She remains the school’s all-time scoring leader despite playing only three seasons. Amber fondly recalls the camaraderie and WCHA Final Face-Off games. Another accolade was being named to the All-WCHA team after the 2001-2002 season.
A physical education and health major, Amber embarked on a career in the same profession of teaching as her beloved grandmother, Joyce (Carlson) Fryklund who passed away in 2021. Amber taught and coached tennis, golf, and hockey during a stint in Duluth—at a charter school for five years and two years at The Marshall School.
A career opportunity as an assistant hockey coach at her college alma mater was posted, and Amber was hired to fill the position by head coach Steve Sertich. She moved to Bemidji and had the role of assistant or associate head coach for 9 years until earning a doctorate and recently accepting a position as an assistant professor in the Human Performance, Sport, and Health Department at BSU.
“I am appreciative of a collection of female athletes that came before me, ” says Amber in tribute to the trailblazers in women’s athletics. “Title IX and hockey led to every single opportunity I’ve had in life. I hope I create an environment for female athletes where they get to play the sport they love. ”
---
Patrick “Packy” Mader has a background in education, business, and agriculture, with a professional career as an elementary teacher and is the author of six books. He grew up on a dairy farm and has been a lifelong fan of sports at all levels leading to the creation of two 400-page nonfiction books, Minnesota Gold and More Minnesota Gold. Packy has created a website, www.mnathletes.com which archives Amber’s story and other Minnesota athletes.
