Former Ms. Hockey finalist Fryklund reflects on career, Title IX

1998 Hibbing High School graduate Amber Fryklund is shown above during her time as an assistant coach with the Bemidji State University women’s hockey team.

 Submitted

Born in Hibbing, Minnesota in 1980, Amber Fryklund quickly points out that she was born in a good year—the year of the Miracle on Ice as a young US men’s hockey team surprisingly captured an Olympic gold medal. The only child of Jay Fryklund and Lori (Fryklund) Koehler, Amber found Hibbing a great place to grow up at the time: she was driving a 4-wheeler at age 6, skating endless hours at Greenhaven Rink, and enjoying time and sports—particularly golf and tennis—with her grandfather. Jay (deceased in 2000) worked in the mines and had a background in hockey, and Lori worked at Essentia Health and played hockey on a girls’ team in Lower Chester while growing up in Duluth.

With that athletic background, it is easy to understand why Amber played golf, volleyball, basketball, and soccer growing up. But it was joining a boys’ hockey team in 4th grade as the only girl on the squad—dressing in the janitor’s closet—that she found the most exciting. She played on boys’ teams at the squirt level for three years, then opted out at the peewee level which permitted checking and she was on the small side. Starting in 8th grade, Amber began playing for a girls’ club team, the Mighty Rangers for two years. The team then advocated before the school board to start a high school girls’ hockey team. There was some opposition. “We brought a lawyer from Minneapolis, an expert in that area, ” Amber says of their attempt to play and have a program funded like the boys. The opposition melted away and the community strongly supported the team when it went undefeated in the 1995-96 season until losing in the section final.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments