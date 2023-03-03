02.28.23 Mesabi East state swimmers-1.jpg

Mesabi East swimmers Cole Layman, Carter Steele, Mason Williams, Alex Leete and Isak Schroeder will be representing the Giants at the Class A State Meet starting Friday in Minneapolis.

 Mark Sauer

AURORA—If all goes as planned over the next two days, the Mesabi East boys’ swimming team could return home with some medals that would cap off a season full of accomplishments.

The Giants will send five swimmers to the state meet in total with four of them competing in six individual events and all five competing in at least one relay.

