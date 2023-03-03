AURORA—If all goes as planned over the next two days, the Mesabi East boys’ swimming team could return home with some medals that would cap off a season full of accomplishments.
The Giants will send five swimmers to the state meet in total with four of them competing in six individual events and all five competing in at least one relay.
Seeing how her small team performed at sections last week, Giants head coach Terry Layman said things are shaping up to work out quite well for her squad down the stretch.
“I think we’ll be as well represented as we ever are at state,” Layman said. “We have two relays and four individuals and that’s quite an accomplishment. They know how to race. They know how to swim under pressure and I believe that we can do that down at state.”
Carter Steele stands the best odds of medaling at state, entering the 100 freestyle with the fourth seed. He’ll also compete in the 100 backstroke where he’s seeded 10th, not far out of medal contention.
In the relays, the 200 freestyle relay team of Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Isak Schroeder and Steele are seeded 9th overall, also close to medal contention.
Others competing at state individually include Layman in the 200 individual medley (20th) and the 100 butterfly (26th), Williams in the 100 freestyle (25th) and Alex Leete in the 500 freestyle (20th). Layman, Williams, Leete and Steele will also compete in the 400 freestyle relay where the quartet is seeded 20th.
With all but one of their swimmers already having state experience, Layman hopes the time already spent in the big pool will prove beneficial this weekend for her squad.
“We have a chance, if we swim fast, to bring home some medals. Our goal is for everybody to come in more prepared than the last time they were here. Those who are newer to it all, hopefully they can learn to relax and realize they can do anything these other young men can do. Hopefully we end up faster than we were at sections.”
Coming into practice each day with a relaxed attitude, Steele says the team’s ability to take anything in stride has only benefited them throughout the year.
“I think we’re a pretty laid back team,” the junior said. “We do what our coach tells us to do but we also have a lot of fun with it too. Sometimes we mess around and stuff but when it gets time to race and time to do our work, we do it.
“I think it keeps us going a lot easier. It gives us longevity. It’s easier to handle the harder sets going one step at a time. If you don’t get too worked up over things, then you’re ready to get to work and keep improving.”
Freshman Cole Layman, grandson to coach Terry, says at this point in the season, it all comes down to staying focused on the goal and putting on the finishing touches to the season.
“It’s really just about keeping the blade sharp,” Layman said. “You go into sections and you expect to do well and know you have a good chance at going to state so then it becomes about preparing for the next step. You get down there and you’re surrounded by a lot of fast guys. You hope you can go and drop some time and get a personal best and hopefully a medal.”
With the the 200 freestyle relay within striking distance of a medal, Coach Layman says the growth of the relay team from the beginning of the year until now has been nothing short of remarkable.
“From the beginning until now, it’s unbelievable how much they’ve improved. This team has really bit down and bought into hard practices. Swimming fast in practice helps prepare them to do it in meets. We’ve improved probably more this year than in a lot of other years from beginning to end.”
There’s plenty of storylines to come out of each swimmer heading to state for the Giants. Notably, Steele’s four-seed in the 100 freestyle stands out in a sea of fast times.
“I see the numbers and they make me nervous,” Steele said. “I’ve been working all season to get here and now it’s my time to see if all my work will get put to use. I’d like to win a medal at state. The idea of it all makes me pretty excited.”
For senior Mason Williams, it’s his final trip to the state meet as he hopes to end his high school career on a high note.
“I feel like it’s a great way to go out,” Williams said. “Getting to go as an individual as well as part of two relays, I’m really happy with everything I’ve done so far this year. It feels pretty good.”
Layman says seeing her senior captain end the year on the state’s biggest stage is a fitting end for him.
“We were all excited when he made it individually in the 100. There’s no better way to go out. He’s been a good leader. He’s one of our captains and you just can’t help but feel proud of him and what he’s done.”
Being the veteran on the team, Williams says he’s not only excited to see how this year ends, but he’s also excited to see what the rest of the team does in the future.
“It’s fun to see these younger guys get better and go faster. Most of them, all of them are really good. I’d be glad to come back in a year or two and see how they’re all coming along.”
Sophomore Alex Leete is the lone newcomer to the state meet for Mesabi East. Competing in one of the relays as well as the 500 freestyle, Leet says the finish line to the season is in sight for himself and the rest of the team.
“We’re coming in and doing our best,” Leete said. “This final push is what matters the most and we’re looking to improve and I hope we can get some great results. If we go out and do our best, then we can’t really ask for much more at this point in the season.”
Competing in the longest event at the meet, Leete says the 500 doesn’t feel as daunting when he compares it to longer disciplines at other levels of the sport.
“I just tell myself that it’s only 500 yards. A lot of other people swim longer races. There’s a 1,500 other places so it’s not as bad as it sounds. I try not to worry about it and just go as fast as I can.”
Just a freshman, Cole Layman will be the youngest Giant competing at state, even though it isn’t his first time competing at this level. Coach Terry says that experience should hopefully get him prepared for this trip down and erase any problems that come from his youth.
“He’s been down there before but the first time they go down there, it feels like they’re pretty starstruck. This year, they should be a little bit more experienced and experience counts. The newer guys and the younger guys just have to treat it like any other big meet. They don’t have to act like they can’t swim as fast as anybody else.”
Competing in just the one relay, Schroeder is excited for the chance to help his team hopefully make a push for a state medal.
“I had a really good day at sections. I got all time bests in all my swims except the 50 free. We’re looking to be really good at state this year and hopefully come away with a medal.”
As he eyes another trip to state, Schroeder says the nerves will likely be there, but he’ll keep his routine fairly familiar in order to mitigate that.
“The nerves definitely set in at a point but I get ready the same as I always would; listen to music, stay calm and stay warm, get my heart rate up. All the way up to the block I’m getting ready.”
Ultimately, the Giants are known for their positive attitudes even when faced with the fastest swimmers they’ve seen all year. Layman says that should benefit her squad.
“I love this team. It’s been a blast all year. They work well together. They feed off each other. It’s been a positive, move-forward type of attitude that we’ve carried all year. I’d like to see us continue to have that down at state.”
Class A swim prelims will kick off today at noon at the University of Minnesota’s Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.
