MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team expected a tough, physical contest Monday night welcoming in Cromwell-Wright Monday night and that’s exactly what they got.
But thanks to a 32-3 run that the Rangers found in the first half, they were able to take a 20-point lead into halftime and carry that through for a win, 69-47.
Outside of that run, the Rangers and the Cardinals played a tough 36 minutes of basketball with Cromwell-Wright doing everything in their power to stop the deadly MI-B trio of Jordan Zubich, Sage Ganyo and Hali Savela.
The Cardinals got the night started with a three from Emaleigh Olesiak before Jill Anderson added two in the paint. With buckets tough to come by early as C-W played tight on the Ranger trio, it was eighth grader Anna Neyens that stepped up for MI-B hitting her first of five threes on the night to get the Rangers on the board.
Following that, Ganyo took a rebound and put it back up for two more and Gabby Lira added a bucket off the dish from Zubich, 7-5. The Cardinals got a four-point swing from Sascha Korpela, however, to retake the lead but that was the last time they’d be in front of the Rangers.
What followed was the Rangers best basketball of the night as they looked near-unstoppable for a 10-minute stretch that broke the C-W defensive effort, making way for plenty of scoring opportunities all around.
Neyens knocked down her second three before Lira added a putback to make it 12-9. Savela then hit a jumper before Aniyah Thomas picked up a steal and passed it off to Zubich who nailed a three. Ganyo added a pair of free throws to put the Rangers up 10.
Cromwell-Wright’s Jill Anderson got a rebound and a putback to try and stop the bleeding but MI-B was all gas, no brakes as a Savela three followed by seven straight points from Zubich opened up an 18-point lead, 29-11. The defensive work by the Rangers created more offensive opportunities as Neyens and Ganyo then nailed back-to-back threes, making it a 24-point game with six minutes to go in the half.
Korpela took one of two free throws after a Cardinals timeout, but Lira and Savela hit a pair of buckets to cap off a run that started with the Rangers trailing by three and ended with them up 27.
With his team way out in front, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said he expected a physical game from Cromwell-Wright, but his team found the most success when they were able to play at their own pace.
“It’s exactly what I thought it would be,” Buffetta said. “Cromwell is really physical and I knew they’d try to be really physical with us and take away our three leading scorers. That run in the first half we had the tempo on our side but when we weren’t playing with tempo, then their physicality sort of took over. Obviously that run was important but we also have to learn from that where we can’t get into that kind of a game. We have to play our game.”
The Cardinals closed out the first half on a 9-4 run with Korpela, Siiena Anderson and Bryanna Foster all finding late shots to get their team to within 20 at the break, 41-21.
The second half saw Cromwell-Wright exert their will in terms of defense. The pace of play slowed down and things were notably more physical on both sides. The teams traded buckets early with Isabella Anderson finding four straight points for the Cardinals before Siiena Anderson added a make of her own.
Thankfully for the Rangers, Neyens was still hot from three as she knocked down two more in the stretch to keep the lead at 20. The lead hovered around that mark as both sides took shots at each other — literally and figuratively.
While MI-B was able to maintain the lead for some time, it was the type of game Buffetta didn’t want to see the Rangers play.
“We kind of got carried away with the physical game. That’s a tough kind of game to ref. Cromwell will make you play that way and slow things down. It’s not really our game but we were forced to do it. We did some decent things today to get out of it but there’s some things to work on. We definitely have to get better at setting and using screens against a team like that.”
With makes hard to come by for stretches of play, the Cardinals got the Ranger lead down to a dozen at one but the Rangers hit their shots late and hit free throws as they entered the double bonus to take the lead back out to 20, eventually coming away with the 69-47 win.
Neyens led all scorers for MI-B with 19. Zubich had 17, Savela 15 and Ganyo 10. Korpela had 22 for the Cardinals.
With the eighth-grade sharpshooter leading in the box score, Buffetta was pleased to see the young guard step up with Cromwell-Wright playing tough defense on his big three.
“Anna’s a very good floor spacer. She’s shooting over 40% on the year from three. She puts a lot of time into shooting so we have full confidence she’s going to do that when given the opportunity. Teams are going to defend us that way and people in that spot are going to have to step up. We’re confident she can do it and she helped us out today.”
Prior to the game, senior Sage Ganyo was honored as she got ready to play her final regular season home game as a Ranger. On her success with the team and effort she’s put in over the years, Buffetta said there’s not many that do it better than her.
“She’s just a hard-working, dedicated, MI-B girls’ basketball player. She’s done everything that we’ve asked from her. She’s excelled on and off the court. It’s been fun to have her and she’s been that leader for us. It’s her last regular season home game but we’re not done yet so hopefully she has several games to go with us.”
With the Rangers and the Cardinals currently occupying the top two seeds in Section 7A, the potential for a rematch in the postseason exists. If that comes to fruition, Buffetta says his team will need to prevent a repeat of Monday night.
“I just think we can’t let the physicality of the game overcome us. We got caught up a little bit too much in the emotions of it today. We just have to keep playing our basketball. Hopefully we can learn from this game and play like we did in that first half.”
The Rangers close out the regular season on the road twice this week, at Chisholm on Thursday and at Mayer Lutheran on Saturday. With a tough stretch of games on tap for the entire week, Buffetta says it’s a good way to stay sharp before the playoffs arrive.
“We have a good week. It’s the kind of week that’s going to get us prepared for the playoffs. You need games like today and we’re expecting tough games the rest of the week. I’m glad Cromwell came and played us as hard as they did. It forces us to wake up a little bit and match that.”
