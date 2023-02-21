MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team expected a tough, physical contest Monday night welcoming in Cromwell-Wright Monday night and that’s exactly what they got.

But thanks to a 32-3 run that the Rangers found in the first half, they were able to take a 20-point lead into halftime and carry that through for a win, 69-47.

