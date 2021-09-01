EVELETH — With the first ever Rock Ridge football game set for tonight, the Wolverines picked up the pace at practice this week, trying to get four days of work into three days of practices.
Co-head coaches Matt Anderson and Sean Streier said overall that the longer practices this week were worth it in the lead up to their opener with North Woods.
“We did as much film as we could on North Woods and tried to tighten up some things that were sticking out from the scrimmages last weekend,” Anderson said at practice Wednesday. “The practices were longer this week but we want to make sure everybody’s getting in and getting reps and that includes the younger guys. We want to develop a crew that can go out and give these older guys a rest when they need it. Overall, it was kind of hairy because it was a short week but at the same time it was worth it.”
“We did what we could in three days,” Streier added. “The film was very important. We wanted to show them what North Woods does well and get them as ready as you can for a first game.”
The coaches described the Grizzlies as a physical team that likes to mix things up with their receivers. They also noted the strength and quickness of the North Woods starting quarterback.
“They have a mobile quarterback so we have to be ready for that on the secondary side of things,” Anderson said. “North Woods will try to smack you in the mouth, that’s what they like to do. They run an I formation and they’ve been trying some different things with their tight end and their splitback. Going into this first game I think we have plenty of guys who are prepared and ready to step up and prove themselves.”
The Wolverines took part in a series of scrimmages last weekend in Mound Westonka, taking on some strong Class 4A and 5A talent in the process.
“We played a lot of really good teams with some Division I talent on those teams,” Streier said. “We told the kids after the scrimmages that they held their own against some top 10 teams in 4A and that’s something to be proud of in their first year as a program. We didn’t go down and let them walk all over us.”
“It was nice to finally hit somebody else,” Anderson added. “I think the kids realized that too. We were under the impression that we had a lot of kids and I think we’re getting there, but we went down there and had the skinniest sideline. We weren’t intimidated by that. The kids played hard despite that and I think they took last weekend and it made them more fired up to hit someone else again tomorrow.”
The coaches also acknowledged the history the Wolverines are set to make taking the field for their first game tonight.
“We told them to take pride in it,” Streier said. “You are literally the first for everything in this program this year and you shouldn’t take that for granted. You could go out and do some things and be remembered for a very, very long time.”
Streier’s equal agreed.
“They’re going out and looking to defend a new name,” Anderson said. “And they want to defend this new culture they’re building together. We told them to put all the outside distractions aside and just go and play football.”
Rock Ridge opens the season tonight against North Woods. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Eveleth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.