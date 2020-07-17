Fighting Pike strong all-around in 5-2 win over International Falls

AURORA — The Aurora Fighting Pike Senior Babe Ruth used a strong pitching performance from Gavin Constantine and a hot third inning at the plate to take down visiting International Falls Friday, 5-2.
The visiting team, however, got the scoring started immediately in the top of the first with Joe Glowack leading things off with a single to right field.
One out later Joe Talmage singled to shallow right-center to put runners on one and two. After International Falls flew out for the second out, Simon Palm came up to the plate and knocked one into left field for an RBI double, giving International Falls the early 1-0 advantage.
The Fighting Pike were able to put runners on first and second in the home half of the inning but couldn’t put any across home plate as Talmage struck out three batters in his opening frame for International Falls.
Constantine quickly put the first inning behind him and settled down for the rest of the contest. He faced the minimum three batters in the second with a Aurora recording outs on a play at first, a fly out to right field and a strikeout from Constantine.
Leading off in the bottom of the second, Constantine hit an awkwardly placed chopper along the third base line where his exceptional speed allowed him to reach base. Easton Soular and Noah Shuck came up next for Aurora. While both were thrown out at first, they allowed Constantine to advance all the way to third, making way for the Pike to tie things up.
Hunter Levander now up at the plate, a wild pitch from Talmage was exactly what Aurora needed as Constantine easily came in for the score to make it a 1-1 contest.
The top of the third was again kind to the Aurora pitcher as International Falls flew out to the outfield three batters in a row, making way for Aurora’s big bottom of the third inning.
At the top of the order, Brayden Leffel led things off for Aurora and singled along the third base line to reach first. After a fly out from Ty Laugen, Cole Meyer came to the plate and delivered with an RBI triple to right-center field, scoring Leffel and giving the Pike the 2-1 edge.
Hayden Soular continued to aid the Aurora cause with well-hit single that brought Meyer home, doubling the lead to two. Aurora continued to put runners on base as Austin Michels knocked a blooper to right field on the next at-bat to reach base.
Continuing to deliver on the speed front, Constantine then dropped a bunt that became a single, loading up the bases for the Fighting Pike with just one out. Talmage struck out Easton Soular for out No. 2.
Shuck at the plate, a hit sent right up the middle into the outfield allowed two more runs to come home, putting the Aurora lead at 5-1, a score that would stand through three innings.
Constantine continued to pitch well and take advantage of a solid defense behind him in the fourth inning. After recording the first out, Constantine gave up back-to-back singles to International Falls. The runners were no threat, however, as a double play taking out the runners on second and then first ended the inning.
The 5-1 score held until the top of the sixth inning when International Falls added one more run. Constantine remained solid, however, never facing more than four batters in an inning after facing six in the first.
In the top of the seventh, Constantine led things off with his third strikeout of the game to record out number one. Cody Joslyn then reached base on a single that dropped perfectly into shallow center field.
Jett Tomczak up for International Falls, Aurora recorded out No. 2 on a fly out around first base. Glowack would’ve been next up to bat for the visitors, but Joslyn ventured too far away from first in between plays and was thrown out as Constantine tossed the ball over to Shuck at first with his foot on the bag to end the contest, 5-2 for Aurora.
Another win for his team, Fighting Pike head coach Dave Hillman said it was strong performance from his team in all facets of the game, especially coming off a less than stellar practice Wednesday night.
“The scoreboard said no errors which is always nice,” Hillman said. “We had a rough practice on Wednesday night. It was needed and we had to talk about some things but the guys responded today.
“Gavin threw a gem today and we’re playing some quality, quality defense. All of our guys in the outfield put in great games tonight. We need to make sure we do that with three road games coming up next week.”
On the team’s explosive third inning, Hillman said keeping momentum was key once the runs started coming in.
“Once Gavin [Constantine] got that bunt down to load up the bases, things started clicking with people and we were able to keep it rolling. Then Noah [Shuck] came up with a big hit and you could tell everybody was confident. It was just quality baseball by us, getting nine guys to the plate.”
Aurora will travel to Ely, Eveleth-Gilbert and Proctor next week for a slate of road games that will certainly test the Pike according to Hillman.
“We just need to continue doing what we were doing today. That solid defense was great for us. I’m worried a little about pitching next week. We’ll be down one of our pitchers for the whole week so hopefully we can come out against Ely and get a good start and keep things rolling from there.
“If we keep up with solid pitching and defense, good things will happen. And the guys are coming around. It’s been fun to watch.”
