GRAND RAPIDS — It was a cold and snowy night in Grand Rapids Thursday as the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team faced off with Fertile-Beltrami in their Class Nine-man state quarterfinal contest.
In the end, the Falcons won the battle of the trenches and cleaned up some first half mistakes to run past the Rangers 44-22, ending MI-B’s season in the process.
The Rangers knew they were in for a tough battle when Fertile-Beltrami star running back Everett Balstad took the handoff on the first play of the game and ran for an easy 33 yards.
It only took six plays for the Falcons to find paydirt with Balstad punching in his first of four touchdowns on the night. The score came from two yards out and the drive took just over two minutes off the clock. After Balstad ran in the two-pointer, it was 8-0 F-B.
The Rangers managed to respond on the ensuing possession. Starting from their own 30, MI-B quarterback Asher Zubich run a keeper for eight yards on second down while Damian Tapio took the direct snap on the ensuing first down for seven yards.
A pitch to Tapio on the next play went for 13 to put MI-B into Falcons territory. Zubich and Tapio kept the yardage coming on the initial drive before Zubich opted for the air on a third and eight call. He found receiver Nik Jesch, who picked up 17 yards to put MI-B at the F-B 13.
It was all Zubich on the next play as he barrelled his way past multiple Falcons defenders to get into the end zone. The failed two-pointer had the Rangers trailing by two halfway through the first 8-6.
The cold and wintery conditions quickly became a factor for the two teams as fumbles were lost on three straight possessions. Two Balstad fumbles and one from Zubich had made things look close as the first quarter moved into the second.
While MI-B maintained possession after the three turnovers, they weren’t able to do much on their drive and were forced to punt on a fourth and 12 that F-B at the Ranger 40.
Using Balstad and Derek Sorenson for big running plays, Falcons quarterback Rylin Petry passed for the first time and hurled it towards the end zone on a second and 14. The ball missed its target but Petry tried the same play again on third down and connected with Austin Bjerk for the 32-yard touchdown. Balstad ran in the two-pointer to make it a 16-6 game halfway through the second.
As they did after the first F-B score, MI-B responded on the ensuing drive. Two big runs from Tapio got the Rangers into Falcons territory early in the drive. Soon, the Rangers found themselves with a first down at the Falcons 36.
Zubich then aired it out to Nik Jesch downfield who had two F-B defenders covering him in the end zone. It didn’t matter how many defenders were on Jesch in the end as he came down with the ball for the 36-yard touchdown. Sam Lokken ran in the two-pointer and the Rangers trailed by just two heading into halftime 16-14.
As close as the game looked at halftime, the second half could not have been more different from the first. While the Rangers held the Falcons to just one score in the first, Fertile-Beltrami piled on three more in the fourth quarter to put the game out of contention as time slipped by for MI-B.
MI-B got the ball to start the second half but the drive ended just after the Rangers got into Falcon territory with Zubich throwing an untimely interception to Brayden Werpy on fourth and five.
Fertile-Beltrami made the Rangers pay with a long, methodical ensuing drive that was a preview of what the rest of the game would be. Using Balstad and Sorenson, the Falcons found every hole they needed to as they marched down the field before getting a first and goal from the Ranger 8.
Three plays later and it was a touchdown for Balstad, who ran it in from one yard out. Balstad picked up the two-pointer and it was 24-14 F-B.
The Rangers were forced to punt on their following drive and the Falcons again started another long, successful touchdown drive. Not messing with what was working, it was Balstad once more running in for the score, this time from two yards out. Sorenson punched in the two-pointer to make it a 32-14 game.
With just over six minutes to play and trailing by three scores, MI-B needed a miracle but they wouldn’t find one Thursday night. Needing to make more aggressive throws to try and keep his team in the game, Zubich was picked off once more, this time by Tucker Bolstad. Bolstad had plenty of room to run and returned the interception 66 yards to the house, 38-14.
The Falcons managed to score once more on a 23-yard run from Isaiah Wright in the closing minutes of the game while the Rangers managed to get their first points since the second quarter just before time expired. Zubich found freshman receiver Cooper Salinas in the end zone for the two-yard touchdown, putting the final score at 44-22 after Tapio ran in the two-pointer.
After the game, MI-B head coach Dan Zubich said Fertile-Beltrami managed to play a better physical game than the Rangers.
“They dominated the line of scrimmage,” Zubich said. “You can still win if that happens but it's very difficult. They beat us with two plays and they out-physicaled out. We were somewhat physical, but nobody out-physicaled us like that all season. We were just as physical as every other team we played this year but tonight, they were more physical than us.”
With the game being played on the same night as the first snowfall of the season, the added element was something the Rangers weren’t able to prepare for as well.
“We can’t blame the weather or the field but I think it would have been a pretty different game from both sides if it was a clear field. These first round state games are always outside and it almost always seems to snow so it’s never easy when the snow is stuck in your cleats.”
MI-B will bring back plenty of talent next season. While they may not want to hear about preparing for 2022, the offseason work will be plenty important.
“I told them the offseason will be important but after a game like this it’s not what you want to hear. They need to get in there. We don’t have teams in our section with a lot of size so we have to make up for that in the weight room and get stronger on our own. We need to get bigger and faster and stronger for next season.”
The Rangers have six seniors on their roster in Hunter Weigel, Johnny Erickson, Braden Tiedeman, Tyler LaMourea, Ben Lind and Brody Hill. Graduating a group that has been around for a lot of MI-B success, Zubich says it’s tough to see them go.
“We told them we loved them. We thanked them for all the hard work they put in. It sucks to end this way. It’s not the way we wanted to end it and I’m sure they wanted to go further with all the time they put into this team.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl finishes the season with a record of 9-2.
MIB 6 8 0 8 — 22
FB 8 8 8 20 — 44
First Quarter
F: Everett Balstad 2 run (Balstad run)
M: Asher Zubich 13 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
F: Austin Bjerk 32 pass from Rylin Petry (Balstad run)
M: Nik Jesch 36 pass from Zubich (Sam Lokken run)
Third Quarter
F: Balstad 1 run (Balstad run)
Fourth Quarter
F: Balstad 2 run (Derek Sorenson run)
F: Tucker Bolstad 66 interception return (run failed)
F: Isaiah Wright 23 run (run failed)
M: Cooper Salinas 2 pass from Zubich (Damian Tapio run)
