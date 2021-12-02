Esko's height keeps Virginia at bay, 59-50

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team knew that coming into the season that they would not be a very big team.
The Esko Eskomos came to town on Thursday and took advantage of their size to beat the Blue Devils, 59-50.
“This is a game we can learn from,” Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said. “We will have to learn to be better in the post.”
The Blue Devils jumped out to an early 8-2 lead in the first half with Anna Fink and Macy Westby hitting deep three-pointers. The Eskomos got right back in the game when Rachael Antonutti hit a three-pointer and teammate Kallie Sinnott scored on a layup to make it an 8-7 game.
The Blue Devils added to their lead when Emma Lamppa nailed a three-pointer to make it an 11-7 Virginia lead. Esko, however, scored five quick points to take their first lead of the contest. That lead did not last long.
Senior Rian Aune hit a deep three on the next Virginia possession to make it a 14-12 Blue Devils lead.
The Eskomos started to toss the ball inside to 5-foot-9 sophomore Kyra Johnson who took advantage of her height for some easy baskets.
A Johnson lay up tied the game at 14-14 and a Jayden Karppinen rebound and putback gave Esko a 18-14 lead.
The teams traded buckets with Virginia making it a one point game when Aune nailed another long range shot before hitting a singleton to make it 23-22 Esko.
Esko added six more points before the end of the half while the Blue Devils could only come up with a runner from Anna Fink. At the half, Esko led 29-24.
“We did not attack the rim in that first half and it cost us,” Aune said. “It's early in the season and we will learn from the things we didn’t get done tonight.”
The Blue Devils opened up the second half with Fink hitting a three-pointer to make it a two point Esko lead but that would be as close as the Blue Devils would get. Aila Gabel hit a three-pointer followed by a Jayden Karppinen three made it an eight point game for Esko, 35-27.
Esko added to their lead when Johnson scored five quick points to make it a 48-36 game with 6:12 to play and forced Aune to take a time out. Coming out of the break, Virginia got a jumper from Lexi Lamppa and a three from Maiji Lamppa to cut the deficit to seven, 48-41.
But the Blue Devils did not get any closer as the Eskomos ran out the clock and made some free throws to put the game away.
“I thought the second half was better,” Aune said. “We did a better job on the pressure defense but we still have to get better on our back side help.”
Johnson ended the game with 20 points to lead Esko while Karppinen added 11. Aune led the Blue Devils with 14 and Fink chipped in 12.
The Blue Devils will be back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Deer River.
EHS 29 30 — 59
VHS 24 26 — 50
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 11, Aila Gabel 10, Kallie Sinnott 2, Avery Kuklinski 2, Emily Rengo 5, Kyra Johnson 20, Kaitlyn Adkins 5, Rachael Antonutti 5; Three pointers: Gabel 2, Karppinen 1, Antonutti 1; Free throws: 12-23; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 12, Rian Aune 14, Chance Colbert 2, Maija Lamppa 3, Emma Lamppa 5, Lexi Lamppa 10, Macy Westby 3, Erin Haerer 1; Three pointers: Aune 3, Fink 2, M. Lamppa 1, E. Lamppa 1, Westby 1; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Ely 91,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 27
At Ely, a standout performance from Ely’s Grace LaTourell led the Timberwolves to a season opening win over Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday, 91-27.
LaTourell led all scorers in the contest with 30 points for Ely. The Timberwolves were aided by Madison Rohr and Madeline Perry with 13. Madeline Kallberg finished with 12.
Claire Clusiau paced the Spartans with 11 points.
Ely (1-0) will travel to Two Harbors today for a 1:30 p.m. contest.
NK 14 13 — 27
Ely 39 52 — 91
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Katie Kinkel 8, Claire Clusiau 11, Kaitlin Olson 4, Jazzlyn Svaleson 4; Three pointers: Kinkel 2, Clusiau 1; Free throws: 2-5; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Lily Tedrick 8, Madeline Kallberg 12, Sarah Visser 9, Grace LaTourell 30; Clare Thomas 4, Madison Rohr 13, Madeline Perry 13, Ande Visser; Three pointers: LaTourell 1, Rohr 1; Free throws: 7-7; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
