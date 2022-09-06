Eskomos serve up trouble for Wolverines in 3-0 sweep

EVELETH — Through two games, the Rock Ridge volleyball team learned what it felt like to win as a team. Tuesday night, however, they learned how it felt from the other side as the visiting Esko Eskomos swept the Wolverines 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-13).
The two teams looked about even early on in the first set. Esko’s Kyra Johnson got things started with a kill for the Eskomos, but the Wolverines grabbed two points early on a pair of Esko errors. The Eskomos Kaitlin Lattner knotted things up with a point of her own before Rock Ridge’s Macy Westby gave the lead back to the Wolverines with a big kill.
The teams traded points with Johnson and Kallie Sinnott recording kills for Esko while Anna Westby was next up for Rock Ridge to put one down. Through 14 points, the two sides were knotted up 7-7.
Things took a turn for the worse from there for the Wolverines as Esko rattled off five straight points to go up 12-7, forcing a timeout from Rock Ridge coach Amy Kvaternik. Ashley Dahl got a point back for the Wolverines winning a tip at the net, but the Eskomos soon extended their lead to seven when Gabby Martenson served up an ace and then put down a kill on the next point, 17-10.
Later at 19-13 Eskomos, four straight Wolverine errors put the end of the first set within striking distance for Esko. Lizzie Hartlieb then served up an ace and — after one final Wolverines point — Johnson put things away with a kill, 25-14.
The second set was all Esko. Rock Ridge took an early 2-1 lead thanks to a kill by Dahl, but the Eskomos rallied for 10 of the next 11 points to take a commanding lead in the set. Rock Ridge took the deficit down to six, benefiting from an Esko error before Daisy Andrews served up an ace, but the Eskomos continued to cruise up 12-6.
The Eskomos sprinted to the end of the set from there, taking 13 of the next 16 points to go up 2-0. During the stretch, Johnson continued to be a force at the net for Esko while the Wolverines didn’t help themselves out as they struggled mightily on serve receive.
During a run of 11 straight points for Esko, Hartlieb served up three aces, while Johnson racked up the kills. Rock Ridge grabbed three straight points after trailing 24-6, but Johnson closed things out with a kill to end the set, 25-9.
The Wolverines had their best showing of the night in the third set, but it was too little, too late at that point.
Sydney Fitzgerald grabbed the opening point for Rock Ridge with a quick push over the net before a pair of Esko errors put Rock Ridge up 3-1. An Eskomo hitting error, a tip at the net from Anna Westby and an ace serve from Kylie Marolt gave Rock Ridge some energy as they quickly went up 7-1.
The lead was short lived, however, with Esko taking eight of the next 10 points to tie things up at nine. Trailing 9-5, Esko’s Cassie Stark served up three straight aces before Johnson put down a kill to tie things at nine.
The two teams traded points a few more times with things tied at 11 apiece but things fell apart for Rock Ridge after that.
Esko grabbed three straight points to force another timeout from Kvaternik. Anna Westby fired off a kill to get one back, but the Eskomos rallied for eight straight to put the game out of reach.
Trailing 22-12, Fitzgerald grabbed another point for Rock Ridge with a tip point. Esko, however, closed out just as well as they did in the first two games with Martenson putting down a kill and Sydney Kazel serving up an ace to end the match, 25-13.
Rock Ridge (2-1) is back in action tonight when they host Chisholm.
International Falls 3,
Chisholm 1
At Aurora, the Mesabi East volleyball team put together three solid sets, but a first set plagued by mistakes dug them too deep a hole to overcome Tuesday as the Giants fell to International Falls 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 13-25, 26-24).
A trio of Mesabi East attackers led the way at the net with Maija Hill putting down kills to go with 13 digs, Hannah Sahr tallying seven kills and three blocks and Bella Ruotsalainen adding six kills and four blocks.
Olivia Sahr had 12 digs while Allie Lamppa had nine ace serves, nine digs and 28 set assists.
After the loss, Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau said her team recovered well after dropping the first set, but the sluggish beginning did cost her team in the end.
“We had a slow start,” Baribeau said. “It felt like it was hard to change our momentum after the way we started. If we would have performed better in the first game, then maybe we take the second and it’s a totally different game.”
Mesabi East played their best volleyball in the third set, blitzing past the Broncos 25-13. The third set was also when Lamppa racked up her aces.
“Allie owned that set for us with her seving. We had a big run in the third and she gave us so much momentum with her serving and we put them back on their heels and we needed that going into the fourth game.”
Baribeau said her team continued to show moments of brightness in the fourth, but their own errors eventually did them in.
“It was a back and forth game. There were times where we were up and playing well but then other times where we just made errors that we couldn’t make. Overall, I felt like those errors took us out of the game. When you look at the stats, we did well in some areas but that was offset by the number of errors we had in those same areas. It gives us something to work on and fix.”
Mesabi East will return to the court tonight when they play host to North Woods.
Ely 3,
Littlefork-Big Falls 0
At Ely, the Timberwolves continued their hot start to the season on Tuesday, sweeping Littlefork-Big Falls in threet sets, 25-11, 25-15, 25-6.
Hannah Penke led the way at the net for Ely, putting down 13 kills to go with two blocks, two figs and two aces. Lilli Rechichi finished with eight kills, a block and three aces.
Rachel Coughlin was all over the court in the win, finishing with six kills, three blocks, three aces and two set assists. Kate couhglin added three kills, three assists, three aces and seven digs. Clare Thomas also chipped in with three kills and three aces.
Madeline Kallberg led the way in set assists with 22 while Sarah Visser added 17 to go with two blocks. Natasha Fulkrod led the team in aces with four.
Ely head coach Megan Wognum was pleased with her team’s performance in the win as well as overall to start the season.
“It’s been nice to see us speed up our offense,” Wognum said. “We still have things to work on but we are happy with our start to the season.”
Ely is in action again tonight when they host Cherry. On Saturday, they’ll travel to Coleraine for the Greenway tournament.
North Woods 3,
Bigfork 0
At Bigfork, the North Woods volleyball team served up another win, grabbing a 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-18) win over the Huskies on Tuesday.
Hannah Kinsey led the way at the net for the Grizzlies with a dozen kills. Addy Hartway added seven kills and two aces. Skyler Yernatich finished with a team-high 12 digs to go with six kills. Tori Olson had 11 digs and two aces and Lauren Burnett had four kills and two aces.
North Woods will be back in action today when they travel to Mesabi East.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Grand Rapids 5,
Mesabi East Area 0
At Aurora, the Giants girls’ soccer team fell 5-0 to visiting Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
