Eskomos serve up trouble for Wolverines in 3-0 sweep

Rock Ridge's Macy Westby and Ashley Dahl leap for a block against Esko's Kyra Johnson during Tuesday's game in Eveleth.

 Mark Sauer

EVELETH — Through two games, the Rock Ridge volleyball team learned what it felt like to win as a team. Tuesday night, however, they learned how it felt from the other side as the visiting Esko Eskomos swept the Wolverines 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-13).

The two teams looked about even early on in the first set. Esko’s Kyra Johnson got things started with a kill for the Eskomos, but the Wolverines grabbed two points early on a pair of Esko errors. The Eskomos Kaitlin Lattner knotted things up with a point of her own before Rock Ridge’s Macy Westby gave the lead back to the Wolverines with a big kill.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments