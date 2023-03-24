VIRGINIA—Stepping onto the diamond this spring, the Rock Ridge softball team will get a taste of what Wolverine athletics is all about.
Being the last of the former Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia teams to combine, Rock Ridge head coach Paula Dundas says there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the new program and what they hope to accomplish in Year 1.
“It’s the prospect of putting two teams together,” Dundas said at Thursday’s practice at the Virginia High School tech gyms. “I’ve talked to a few different coaches who have gotten to do this to know what to expect but the biggest positive out of all of this has been the girls. The girls are really excited. Mostly everyone has played together already in another sport but for softball they get to see what everyone brings to the table and they see there’s a lot of potential on this team.”
What the Wolverines won’t be short on is experience. With the two sides coming together, there’s 14 varsity starters returning to this year’s team. While the team won’t have to go through cuts like some varsity sports have at Rock Ridge, practices are plenty competitive.
“You can’t start 14 people so everybody is working hard trying to get to that spot. There’s a lot of talented girls that want to make an impact for this team.”
The program also boasts 14 freshmen this season, helping make it the largest group of players Dundas has ever coached. Whereas the former Eveleth-Gilbert team would struggle to fill out both a varsity and JV roster, Dundas says there’s nothing like that this year for the Wolverines.
“The past few seasons in Eveleth, we had enough to make our varsity team and then some of those girls would have to play JV and we wouldn’t even have a C-team. This year, we’re able to have a full varsity, full JV and a full C-team. Everybody’s getting playing experience. Everyone’s getting time on the field.”
While the weather has yet to cooperate on the Iron Range, Rock Ridge can look forward to Seppi Field, their brand new turf playing surface just down the road from the new high school. Dundas says the field will help get the Wolverines playing games faster while also helping foster a sense of pride in the program.
“Last year, we had games canceled not because it was raining but because it rained earlier and the fields were too wet. That won’t be a problem this year.
“But I do think it’s going to help build a culture and create a sense of pride in our program. This is our facility. At the end of the day, you’re still playing softball but when you have this great facility, that’s another thing to work for. That’s your home field. You want to protect your house. You want to make sure no one ever beats you at your house.”
Last year’s Eveleth-Gilbert team made a lengthy postseason push, finishing as 7AA runners-up to eventual state runner-up Proctor. Dundas says both former Golden Bears and Blue Devils want to help set the bar high in their first year together.
“Our girls were very hungry last year. We lose in the section championship by one run to the eventual state runner-up; we were very, very proud of that. We lost four really good players but both sides gain so much from each other this year.
‘The Virginia kids, they saw the success the Eveleth-Gilbert girls had and they see what we can be. They’re excited for it now too. There’s a lot of tremendous athletes in this gym. Even if they weren’t all playing for that section title last year, they all want that too now.”
Their first game still a ways away while they patiently wait for the big melt, Dundas doesn’t expect the excitement to leave the gym any time soon.
“We really do have a great group of kids. They’re excited for this. We started practice at 1 p.m. this week and they were in here at 12:30 ready to go, putting in the extra work. Hopefully Mother Nature gets excited for the season coming up too.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.