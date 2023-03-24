Rock Rige softball

Members of the Rock Ridge softball team are pictured at a practice last week at the Virginia High School tech gyms. The Wolverines are the final Rock Ridge team to begin play together as a combination of Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia.

VIRGINIA—Stepping onto the diamond this spring, the Rock Ridge softball team will get a taste of what Wolverine athletics is all about.

Being the last of the former Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia teams to combine, Rock Ridge head coach Paula Dundas says there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the new program and what they hope to accomplish in Year 1.

