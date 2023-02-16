BIWABIK—No one could have predicted a tighter finish heading into the day with Ely senior Zoe Devine competing for a state Nordic skiing title.

Taking a two-second lead heading into the final race of the day, Devine held off all of her competitors to win a state championship by just one-tenth of a second. Devine’s total combined time between her two races sat at 30:08.07 while Duluth East’s Lydia Kraker came up just short with a time of 30:08.07.

