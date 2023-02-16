BIWABIK—No one could have predicted a tighter finish heading into the day with Ely senior Zoe Devine competing for a state Nordic skiing title.
Taking a two-second lead heading into the final race of the day, Devine held off all of her competitors to win a state championship by just one-tenth of a second. Devine’s total combined time between her two races sat at 30:08.07 while Duluth East’s Lydia Kraker came up just short with a time of 30:08.07.
In the boys’ event, Mesabi East Area senior Connor Matschiner was the top placing local finisher, taking 16th out of 112 skiers with a combined time of 27:23.6. Ely sophomore Dylan Durkin finished in 65th in his first state meet, posting a total time of 29:48.6.
In the girls’ event, Devine started her day in the 5K classic race where she posted the best time of all the competitors at 15:23.3. Elk River’s Hailee Zimpel was Devine’s closest competitor after one race, taking second in the classic with a time of 15:25.4. Kraker sat in fourth with a time of 15:30.9, seven and a half seconds back.
In the freestyle pursuit, Devine started first right on the dot at 2 p.m. with competitors starting after her just seconds later. The Ely senior put on a show, eventually crossing the line first with a time of 14:45.3 in the last 5K.
Ely head coach Todd Hohenstein said Devine had her best day on the course and fended off a number of quality skate skiers to get the job done and bring home an elusive state championship.
“She just had a fantastic day. She had a fantastic morning race and just set herself up really well,” Hohenstein said. “We knew going into it that a lot of the Cities teams, they tend to be better skating teams. They do well in the classic but are really, really good skate skiers. We wanted to be as high up there as we could after the morning.
“In the pursuit, that entire top four was really fighting for it and Zoe had her fair share of leading the pack. It was great to see Lydia up there with her. Section 7 really represented the north well at state this year. We compete against each other all year but at state it feels like everyone comes together and we’re all on the same team being from Section 7.”
Barely edging out Kraker at the end, Hohenstein said Devine was prepared for the final push, including the photo finish where she beat out the Greyhound by just a toe.
“It came down to that last sprint. We do a lot of that in practice, especially at the end of the season. We do the five speeds to end the practice and work on lunging out in front or putting that ankle out in front. She’s practiced that move every day and today it got her a state championship.”
Before Devine had even known she won the race, Hohenstein said she was already pleased with the effort she put in, win or lose.
“She was just content with the race she put out there and the effort she put into everything. After a while she saw the time posted and, of course, she was elated. Really, winning it all was just kind of secondary to her. She was just excited that she ran a good race and it was a good capstone to her high school skiing career.”
Devine’s finish gave Ely 80 points and lifted them to an eighth place finish out of the 16 teams vying for a team title.
Phoebe Helms aided the Ely team score with a 45th place finish out of 112 skiers with a combined time of 33:38.0. Helms started in 39th with a time of 17:20.4 after the classic race but fell back six spots with a pursuit of 16:17.7.
Claire Blauch rounded out the Wolves scoring trio with a 51st place finish, posting a classic time of 17:40.5 and a freestyle pursuit time of 16:29.6 for a total time of 34:10.0.
Combining Devine, Helms and Blauch’s score with Sydney Durkin and Kelly Thompson’s team sprint score from Wednesday, the Timberwolves took eighth overall with 300 points. Duluth East won the team title with 387 points.
Non-scoring skiers for Ely included Ava Skustad in 61st place (34:49.6) and Anna Dunn in 79th place (35:46.9).
On his entire team’s performance and their eighth place finish overall, Hohenstein said it was a solid day overall for his squad that tried to put in their best work in the morning classic race.
“The other girls all skied really well. Those Cities teams are really just tremendous skate skiers and we take pride in being good classic skiers. That’s the trade off and we wanted to put forth our best effort in the morning race and that’s what they did.
“We talked about doing our best work and controlling the things we can control. Sometimes those who have great days and those who don’t, it goes beyond that. Phoebe had a great race to finish off as a senior and then the other three, we expect them to come back next year and be our leaders. Ava and Claire will be our seniors and both of them were looking to break into that top 50. When you get close to that or are in that, it’s a great milestone and they’re trying to hit that high standard for us.”
In the boys’ event, Mesabi East’s Matschiner sat in ninth place after the classic run in the morning with a time of 13:57.3, but fell back after the pursuit, finishing his final 5K with a time of 13:27.1. His total combined time of 27:23.6 was enough for 16th.
Finishing off his high school career with an All-State effort on the biggest possible stage, Mesabi East head coach Jon Wagner said Matschienr was proud of his day and put forth a great effort to finish near the top of the pack.
“He just had a great day,” Wagner said. “After the classic round, he was in ninth which is nice company to be in. There was that group of skiers from 9th-15th bunched up together. He got cut off at a hill which kind of took him out of that chase but overall he said he felt excellent on both legs of skiing today. What more can you ask for, really. He did well and he enjoyed it, which is about the best you could want in your final race.”
In only his first state appearance, Wagner said Matschiner never let the moment get to him and prepared himself like he would for any other race.
“He was ready. He chose the right set of skis to use. Conditions in skiing change hour to hour so you have to be prepared for those types of changes. He went through his protocol well, he was physically ready and just mentally ready to go. He was ecstatic afterwards knowing how well he could do. I know he feels really fortunate to make it into that top 25 and be an all-state Nordic skier in his senior year.”
Watching one of his senior skiers leave the program near the top of the field, Wagner says Matschiner has been a pleasure to work with and watch grow.
“It’s always satisfying when someone puts in the time and effort and the study. He does all the things the coaches ask of him. When he can see the success that the coaches always knew was there, that’s gratifying. If anyone wants to take credit for Connor’s success, I would put it right on Connor.”
For the Ely boys, Durkin began his day in 56th place after a classic race where he posted a time of 15:16.2. He ran his pursuit in 14:33.2, the 68th best, pushing him back nine spots overall for a 65th place finish.
On Durkin’s day, Hohenstein said he put forth a solid classic race before getting caught up in the hustle and bustle of the pursuit race.
“He had a very good classic race in the morning. It was super fast. He really had fun with that, but the afternoon race was a little bit more of a challenge. There’s a lot of skiers out there going as fast as him and he kind of just got caught up in tons of traffic on the trail but that’s what makes the pursuit format so exciting and fun.”
Hohenstein Durkin will look forward to next year with a positive state experience under his belt.
“It was big for him in terms of just learning what it takes to get there and compete. He’s already talking about next year. It’s a lot of good motivation in terms of setting goals and making plans. Then it won’t be long before we get busy and work on achieving those.”
Duluth East won the boys’ team title, finishing out in front with 381 points. Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie was the top pursuit skier, winning an individual state championship with a time of 26:00.9.
