Ely Championship

The Ely Timberwolves celebrate on the court after defeating Floodwood in four sets to advance to the 2022 Minnesota State Tournament Saturday evening in Hermantown.

 Mark Sauer

HERMANTOWN — Through two sets, things looked a little shaky for the Ely volleyball team in their Section 7A championship matchup with Floodwood.

The Timberwolves took the first set 25-22 but fell in the second by the same score, chasing the Polar Bears from behind the entire frame.

