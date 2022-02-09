Ely girls Nordic heading back to state

BIWABIK — The Ely girls Nordic ski team had hopes of qualifying as a team at Wednesday’s Section 7 Championships and the Timberwolves managed to do just that, finishing second overall with 369 points.
In addition to the girls team advancing to state, two Ely boys also advanced to the state meet with Gabriel Pointer taking fourth overall and Jon Hakala finishing in eighth.
Junior Zoe Devine led the way for Ely with a time of 18:10 in the 5K classic race and a time of 18:06 in the freestyle race. Her combined time of 36:16 was enough for third place overall in the second.
Phoebe Helms was ninth overall, finishing the classic race in 19:22 and the freestyle race in 19:10 for a time of 38:32. Rounding out Ely’s top three racers was Ava Skustad in 12th place. Skustad had a combined time of 39:53 with a classic time of 20:21 and a freestyle time of 19:32.
The Timberwolves aided their team score with a fourth place finish in the sprint relays. Gracie Pointer and Sydney Durkin finished with a combined relay time of 20:18 for the Timberwolves.
The Mesabi East Area girls finished sixth overall as a team and were led by Aubree Skelton’s combined classic and freestyle time of 40:10 (19:54+20:16). Skelton finished 13th overall and was two places away from advancing individually to the state meet.
Mia Stark finished in 38th gor the Giants with a combined time of 45:59 (22:06+23:53), while Wren Galloway rounded out the scoring top three in 42nd (23:14+23:46=47:00).
Sisters Kate and Liz Nelson finished in sixth place in the team relay for the Giants, putting down a time of 21:58 in the finals.
On the boys side, Ely finished in fourth overall while Mesabi East Area was sixth.
Gabriel Pointer led the way locally in the boys race for the Timberwolves with a fourth place finish. His combined time of 33:18 (17:03+16:15) was 22 seconds off of section champion Oliver Miatke of Duluth East.
Pointer’s teammate Jon Hakala was eighth overall with a combined classic and freestyle time of 34:08 (17:31+16:47), enough to qualify individually for state. Micah Larson was 12th for Ely with a combined time of 35:09 (16:51+18:18). Larson missed out on state qualification by 60 seconds.
The Ely sprint relay team of Otto Devine and Silas Solum finished fifth overall with a time of 17:35 in the boys final.
Aaron Nelson led the way individually for the Mesabi East Area boys, taking home 27th with a combined time of 38:16 (19:33+18:43). Cameron Stocke was second for the Giants in 34th place (19:06+21:06=40:12). Noah Markfort rounded out their top three in 36th place with a combined time of 40:45 (20:22+20:23).
The Mesabi East Area relay duo of Connor Matschiner and Carter Skelton finished fourth overall with a finals time of 17:06.
The state Nordic ski meet will be a two-day event and is set for next Wednesday and Thursday at Giants Ridge.
Section 7 Nordic Championships at Giants Ridge
Girls’ team results: 1, Duluth East, 390; 2, Ely, 369; 3, Grand Rapids, 360; 4, Mora, 341; 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 316; 6, Mesabi East Area, 294; 7, Proctor/Hermantown, 199; 8T, North Shore, 173; 8T, Duluth Marshall, 173; 10, Duluth Denfeld, 139.
Boys’ team results: 1, Duluth East, 394; 2, Proctor/Hermantown, 375; 3, Mora, 370; 4, Ely, 366; 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 330; 6, Mesabi East Area, 296; 7, Duluth Denfeld, 177; 8, Duluth Marshall, 172; 9, North Shore 153.
