Ely falls in tough five setter with South Ridge

HIBBING — Up 2-0 against No. 3 South Ridge in their 7A semifinal game, top-seeded Ely looked to be on their way to Saturday’s championship game.
But the Panthers fought back and took sets three and four to knot the game at two sets a piece. In the fifth set, the Timberwolves gave themselves match point up 14-13, but South Ridge rattled off three in a row to upset the Timberwolves 3-2 (21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-14), ending their season in the process.
In a match where each set was decided by no more than four points, Ely head coach Megan Wognum said her team had nothing to hang their heads over after the tough loss.
“Looking back, we played our hearts out,” Wognum said. “I can’t sit here and say we needed to change a certain thing because I felt like we did what we needed to do. We just fell short. These losses are hard because it feels like you put so much in and you just didn’t get what you wanted out of it. That’s just the way sports go sometimes.”
Each set was as back-and-forth as the scores indicated and that started right from the beginning in the opening frame. Kills from Raven Sainio and Rachel Coughlin gave Ely an early lead but the Panthers hung with the Wolves every step of the way. An ace from Phylesha Preston and a tip point from Svea Snickers put South Ridge up 9-8 as the two teams continued to battle.
With ties at nine, 11, 14, 16, 17 and 18, Ely got a late lead with Kate Coughlin recording an ace and Madeline Kallberg putting down a kill to make it 20-18, forcing a timeout from Panthers head coach Brad Olesiak.
South Ridge tied things back up at 21, but the Wolves sprinted to the finish line with two Rachel Coughlin kills giving them set point before a Panthers error handed the set to Ely, 25-21.
The second set was similar to the first with a block and kill from Rachel Coughlin giving Ely the early edge 3-0. South Ridge tied things up with a kill from Lauren Olsen but blocks from Kallberg and Rachel Coughlin followed by a kill from Sainio put Ely up 7-4. Coughlin recorded the next three kills for the Wolves to make it 10-7.
The teams again stayed within one or two points of each other with South Ridge’s Kelly Bergum coming alive on the outside for some much needed offense. Rachel Coughlin kept producing for Ely, however, as her squad eventually grabbed a 23-22 lead.
The Wolves closed things out with a block from Kellan Thomas followed by a kill from Kallberg, putting Ely up 2-0, 25-23.
South Ridge began building momentum in the third set, but again, neither team was able to hold on to a large lead until very late in the set. Tied at 16, Coughlin and Snickers exchanged kills for their teams to tie it again at 18. Two tip points from Bergum were answered by kills from Coughlin and Thomas, 20-20.
Ely took the late 22-20 lead on back-to-back South Ridge errors, forcing a timeout from Olesiak. South Ridge came out of the break rejuvenated and rattled off five straight points to steal the set, 25-20. The run was highlighted by an ace from Bergum to give her team set point.
The fourth set was just as exciting as the first three as the two teams again found themselves tied late once more. Tied at 16, South Ridge grabbed a two-point lead on back-to-back aces from Adella Olesiak.
Kallberg and Coughlin answered the kall with two kills of their own to knot things up. The teams were tied again at 19 and then 21 before South Ridge closed out the set to even things up. A kill from Bergum and a tip point from Kaitaia Klemetsen gave South Ridge set point with the fourth ending on an Ely error, 25-21.
Fitting for a match as close as this one, the fifth and final set went down to the wire. Snickers and Coughlin continued to battle back and forth until the teams were tied at four. A kill, block and tip from Klemetsen gave South Ridge a 7-4 lead, but the Wolves weren’t out of it just yet.
A kill from Thomas and another from Sainio got them within one with a Panthers error knotting things at nine. The teams tied again at 11 and 12 just before an Ely error gave South Ridge the edge 13-12, forcing a timeout from Wognum.
Coughlin pushed a set deep to the Panthers backcourt to grab the unsuspecting point, 13-13 before an ace from Sainio gave Ely match point, 14-13.
South Ridge used their final timeout and took the final swing of momentum in the contest with Snickers putting down a kill, Klemetsen winning a tip ball followed by Bergum pushing one final tip past the Ely defense to win the contest, 16-14.
Rachel Coughlin led the way for Ely with a monstrous 25 kills to go with eight blocks and 24 digs. Kallberg added 11 kills, six blocks, 12 digs and an ace. Sainio had six kills, four blocks, eight digs and an ace, Kate Coughlin had five kills, 16 digs and two aces and Thomas had four kills, six blocks and 11 digs. Katrina Seliskar put up 50 set assists, put down three blocks, dug up 11 balls and had one ace.
A heartbreaking five set loss, Wognum still had pride in her team, especially with the high bar they set this season.
“I think these girls have set the bar so high for this program for years to come. They put in so much time this year during the offseason and in season and it felt like it paid off. I know we wouldn’t have done what we did this year without all of their hard work. They put a lot of time into this sport and it makes me very proud.”
Ely graduates five seniors in Annika Mattson, Raven Sainio, Katrina Seliskar, Kellen Thomas and Charly Flom. Looking ahead to next season, Wognum knows there will be big shoes to fill.
“I have five of the most amazing seniors graduating. It’s going to be nearly impossible to replace them. You can never fill those shoes with all of the good qualities they brought to this team.
“I told them after the game that this is just the start of the rest of their lives. It’s the start of doing some amazing things because losses only make you better.”
Reflecting on her first year as a head coach, Wognum said she never imagined the Timberwolves would have a year as special as this one.
“It’s actually kind of beautiful. It’s not something that I would ever expect because you go into the season fresh and ready to try something new. The girls blew me out of the water. They worked their tails off for me all season and I didn’t have to beg them. They love this sport more than anything and it shows every time they step on the gym floor.”
Ely finishes the season with a record of 21-7.
