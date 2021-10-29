Ely cruises into 7A semifinals with 3-0 win over N-K

ELY — The Ely volleyball team came in with a small case of the jitters Friday in their Section 7A quarterfinal contest with No. 5 Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The top-seeded Timberwolves didn’t let those nerves get in their way, however, as they cruised past the Spartans in three sets (25-19, 25-16, 25-15).
Ely head coach Megan Wognum said some early errors were to be expected, but most important to her was the way the Timberwolves overcame them while closing the door on N-K.
“We came out with quite a few errors in the first set but that’s to be expected when you have some nerves in big playoff games,” Wognum said. “The point for me is that they were able to fix their mistakes as the match went on and that was big. They showed me they could do that. The third set especially we showed up and kept those errors off the court.”
Ely didn’t show much error-wise in the early going of the first set as they raced out to a 9-2 lead to take control early. Katrina Seliskar won the first point on a tip ball at the net before Charly Flom came in on the right side for a kill to make it 2-1.
Kellen Thomas got her night started with a kill down the middle to make it 3-2 while the Timbewolves enjoyed four straight errors from the Spartans that forced N-K head coach Jessica Noonan to take a timeout.
Ely continued to extend their lead with an ace serve from Thomas followed by a kill from Raven Sainio that made it 9-2. Nashawuk-Keewatin slowly clawed their way back into the first set, aided by some Ely errors along the way.
A kill from Adeline Gangl got the Spartans within four at 15-11 while three Ely errors in a row made it a one point game, 15-14. Jazlynn Svaleson knotted things up for N-K with an ace serve but the Wolves Rachel Coughlin answered back with a kill to retake the lead.
Another Gangl kill kept the Spartans in it as they then took their first lead of the night on back-to-back Ely errors, 18-17. The Wolves battled back, however, as two more N-K errors followed by a pair of aces from Thomas gave them the 21-18 lead.
The Timberwolves managed to close things out from there with a kill from Sainio followed by a pair of blocks from Coughlin making it 24-19. Annikka Mattson gave Ely set No. 1 from the service line, putting down an ace to make it 25-19.
Nashwauk-Keewatin looked to steal Ely’s momentum in the beginning of the first set as they raced out to a 5-1 lead. Kaydince Thoennes started things off with a kill and then put down a block to put the Spartans up 2-0. Back-to-back Ely errors made it 4-0 before Thomas and Svaleson exchanged kills to make it 5-1 N-K.
Ely worked their way back into things, however, with a block from Thomas and a kill from Coughlin bringing it to 6-3. Four straight N-K errors gave the Timberwolves the opening they needed as Ely took the lead 7-6, forcing another timeout from Noonan.
The pendulum swung back in favor of the Spartans after the break with two kills from Gangl and two ace serves from Careese Milstead putting Ely on top 11-7. The Wolves once again had to chip away at an N-K lead and were aided by a pair of aces from Madeline Kallberg, kills from Rachel and Kate Coughlin and back-to-back blocks from Thomas.
Knotted up at 14, a Kate Coughlin kill, a Thomas Kill and two Spartan errors put Ely up 18-14. The Wolves closed things out from there with kills from Kallberg and Thomas and an ace from Kate Coughlin, 25-16.
Ely shined the brightest it had all night in the third set as they grabbed an early lead and never looked back. The offensive attack was flowing well through both Coughlins, Thomas, Kallberg and Sainio.
Up 23-15 late, the Timberwolves closed things out with Rachel Coughlin and Sainio putting down the final two kills, sending Ely to the 7A semifinals.
Thomas led the way in Kills for Ely with 14. She added three blocks, four digs and three aces to her stat line. Kate Couhglin finished with seven kills, a block, 11 digs and an ace. Rachel Roughlin tallied six kills, four blocks and 15 digs. Sainio ended her night with six kills. Seliskar finished with 38 set assists. Mattson had four aces.
After the game, Wognum said she’s very thankful to have the team she does this season, trusting every player on the court to make their presence known one way or another.
“They’re a good group of solid, all-around players,” Wognum said. “I feel confident putting any of them on the court and that’s why they’re on this varsity team. It’s nice to have the all-around hitters that we do because it allows us to mix things up and the defense can’t anticipate who’s going to take the next swing. It’s nice to have that variety for sure and I feel very, very fortunate.”
Cruising through their two home games to open up the playoffs, Wognum says it’s an exciting time in Ely as the Wolves find themselves two games away from a state berth.
“The community has been hopping. They’ve been coming to us and supporting us whether it’s coming to the games or giving us positive words and wisdom on the street. The home games are nice because it lets us keep our feet on the ground a little bit. Now we can go into the next game with some good wins under our belt and that’s always nice to have.”
The 7A tournament now shifts to neutral site games with the semifinals and finals taking place in Hibbing. Taking on No. 3 South Ridge on Wednesday, Wognum says her team will be ready to go come practice time on Monday.
“We’re going to work our tails off. We want to use every minute of the next two practices to become a better team. There’s a list of things we want to work on and then it’s up to us to come in confident on Wednesday and hopefully things will go our way.”
