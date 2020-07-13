E-G Thunder's bats wake up in late innings

EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert pitcher Lydia Delich and Mountain Iron-Buhl pitcher Abby White found themselves locked in a duel through the first four innings of Monday evening’s first of two 18U softball contests.
The E-G Thunder managed to best White with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and then exploded for six more in the top of the fifth on their way to an 8-3 victory at IGA Field.
Delich was steady in the circle and kickstarted the offense in the leadoff spot in the bottom of the fourth. Delich nailed a single to right field and then moved all the way to third thanks to back-to-back MI-B throwing errors.
She’d soon make her way home thanks to an RBI triple shot to right-center field courtesy of Ava Thompson on the next at-bat. The fourth inning scoring didn’t stop there, however. Afton Roberts flew out to right field and Thompson tagged up and made her way home to make it a 2-0 contest.
Mountain Iron-Buhl looked to get something going in the top of the fifth to respond but fell short. With one out, Paris Pontinen singled to center field and then stole her way to second to get into scoring position.
That’s as far as she’d get, unfortunately, as Delich recorded her sixth strikeout of the night to get out No. 2 and a routine play at first was made for out No. 3 to end the inning.
The Thunder kept the bats hot in the bottom of the fifth inning with Lauren Lautiger leading things off with a double to left-center field. Marissa Anderson joined her on base after being walked by White.
Anna Baudette was next up and a shot right up the middle got past the MI-B defense to score Lautiger making it 3-0 E-G. Runners on first and second, Delaney Maki was thrown out at first on the next at-bat, allowing Baudette and Anderson to move to second and third, respectively.
Alex Flannigan took to the plate next and knocked one into the outfield to bring home Anderson, making it a 4-0 game with runners on the corners. Allie Bittmann didn’t miss a beat for the Thunder offense as another hit brought in another run for E-G, this time Baudette from third.
With Delich back up to the plate, Bittmann stole her way to second to put two runners in scoring position. Delich came through with another RBI single to bring home both Flannigan and Bittmann and again was able to advance to third thanks to some MI-B throwing errors.
With the score now at 7-0, the final E-G run of the inning would come home with Thompson up to bat. A wild pitch found its way past MI-B catcher Elle Otto, allowing Delich to score.
Thompson was thrown out at first and White struck out Afton Roberts to end the inning, giving MI-B some catching up to do.
The offense gears didn’t start turning for MI-B until the top of the seventh. White led the inning off with a blooper to center field for a single. Desi Milton followed that up with a single to center of her own to put runners on first and second. Otto up to bat, the MI-B catcher was thrown out at first moving Milton and White to second and third, respectively.
Paris Pontinen took to the plate with a pair of teammates ins coring position and came through for her team with a hard hit single just inside fair territory to left field. The hit brought home both runs making it an 8-2 contest.
MI-B was able to add one more to their tally. With Meleah Milton up to bat, Pontinen stole her way to second and then cruised to third on a passed ball. Milton then singled to bring Pontinen home, making it 8-3.
The game wrapped up quickly, however, as Delich recorded her eighth strikeout of the game on the next at-bat and catcher Emma Westby threw out Milton attempting to steal second base.
Taking the 8-3 loss, Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jesse White says the six-run fifth inning by E-G was brought on by numerous MI-B errors.
“We had four errors in that inning and you can’t make four errors in any inning,” White said. “You can’t even make one or it leads to trouble.”
Despite the errors, White was pleased with the way his team played after getting in five games over the weekend at the Cherry tournament. In addition, White says his squad still has some growing up to do.
“These girls are tired but we had a great weekend over there. And we’re young too. We’re basically a 14U team playing 16 and 18U. We have an older pitcher but these girls have to learn to adjust and work hard and make those plays when they need to. So far they’ve done really well this summer. They get better every week.”
Preparing for game two of Monday’s doubleheader, White said his squad needed to find some more consistency on defense, especially with a younger pitcher coming in for MI-B.
“Eveleth is going to hit the ball and we have to make the plays. We have to get those routine plays. The game is simple. Catch the ball, make good throws, pitch strikes and hit the ball. When we put it all together, we can do really good things. But I’m really proud of them so far this summer, and I think it’s only going to get better.”
Results for Monday’s second game were not available as this edition went to press.
