E-G, Ely ready to make some noise

ELY — Both Jamie Lindseth and Tom Coombe believe any of the teams remaining in the Final Four of the Senior Babe Ruth baseball playoffs can beat the others on any given day.
That should make for some good baseball today, Saturday and Sunday as the Eighth District Division II Tournament title is decided in Ely and Aurora.
“I think this weekend is going to be a blast,’’ said Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Lindseth. He’s not surprised who wound up in the Final Four (E-G, Ely, Cook County, Esko) because they are all well matched from top to bottom. E-G takes on Esko at 5 p.m. today and Ely faces Cook County at 7:30 p.m., both in Ely.
Ely head coach Coombe said Esko is the favorite after defeating his club earlier this season. However, “we want to be in position to knock them off.’’ At the same time, Eveleth-Gilbert and Cook County have “awfully good’’ teams, he added.
“All four teams deserve to be here.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert won three games last weekend — including two elimination contests — to reach the Final Four and Lindseth said his squad is “playing good fundamental baseball’’ right now.
The biggest thing he saw out of his Golden Bears last weekend?
“They’re not quitting. They’re leaving it all on the field,’’ the E-G coach said.
That was evident when they fell behind 7-2 to Taconite.
Lindseth felt that was a good opportunity to have a talk with his team. “It was time to give them a little pick me up and boy did they respond’’ in a 12-7 victory.
Top seed Ely won their games on both Saturday and Sunday to make the final group.
They were buoyed by their experience, which has helped them compile an 18-2 record this summer.
“This is a really experienced group,’’ Coombe said of the players that have played a lot of American Legion ball already. Three college freshmen and some graduated seniors lead the team.
Ely has had some solid performances all around. Dalton Schreffler is 6-0 on the mound and Bryce Longwell is 4-1 with a 1.30 ERA. Schreffler has warmed up at the plate, including a five-hit performance against Hibbing two weeks ago.
Other stellar hitters include Tyler Housey (.462), Zach Cheney (.379) and Trevor Mattson (.365). Mattson has been particularly adept at knocking in runs, according to Coombe. “When there’s runners on base, he steps up and gets a big hit.’’
In a more typical summer, he said the team is one that could have made a deep run in the Legion playoffs.
E-G (9-11) had plenty of players bringing their A game to the field last weekend. Lindseth said he likes his pitching top to bottom, while the hitters have been clutch and the base runners showed their abilities.
With the teams so evenly matched, Lindseth said, “whoever makes the least amount of mistakes’’ and gets the timely hitting is going to have an advantage this weekend.
“I like our club a lot,’’ he added.
Coombe is equally confident in his team.
“We’re playing some good baseball at the right time.’’
O
Thursday’s Games in Ely
5:00 - Esko vs Eveleth-Gilbert
7:30 - Ely vs. Cook County
Saturday in Aurora
2:30 - Loser 1 vs. Loser 2
5:00- Winner 1 vs. Winner 2
7:30 - Winner of 2:30 game vs. Loser of 5:00 game
Sunday in Ely
3:30 - Championship
6:00 - Second game if needed
