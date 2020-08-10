E-G comes up short in title tilt

ELY — The summer of 2020 was a rollercoaster of a ride for the Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Babe Ruth baseball team.
The Golden Bears had an up and down season before going on a run in the District Eight playoffs, which took the No. 9 seed all the way to the championship game.
However, their luck ran out Monday night in a 16-11 loss to No. 2-seeded Esko.
Head coach Jamie Lindseth said his club was nearly running out of pitching after battling through the loser’s bracket to reach the Final Four and once again when they were in the semifinals.
“It was getting there. There was no doubt,’’ he said.
Eveleth-Gilbert fell behind 4-0 in the bottom of the first as Esko collected four runs on five hits and one E-G error.
That was a pivotal point in the game, according to Lindseth, who gave his squad a little pep talk before the second inning started.
“I said, ‘Guys, it might be their ace out there (James LeGarde), but you can hit him. I know you can hit him.’ ’’
The Golden Bears began to hit LeGarde in the second with singles from Kodi Intihar and Hunter Pederson before Carter Flannigan’s single to right field cut the deficit to 4-1. Three batters later, Andrew Hakly brought in two more runs with a double to deep left field and it was suddenly 4-3.
Esko was kept off the board in the second and E-G exploded five third-inning runs (aided by four Esko errors) for an 8-4 lead.
The rally was sparked by singles from Zach Lindseth and Brandon Lind. Pederson followed Intihar being hit by a pitch and LeGarde balking with a 2-RBI single to center. That forced LeGarde from the game and the Bears added one more after Flannigan’s RBI single to left for an 8-4 advantage.
E-G had some of their own issues in the field in the third and Esko made it 8-6 after three and before taking an 11-8 lead after four complete innings. The Eskomos run was highlighted by a 2-run homer over the left field fence by Noah Furcht.
The errors and mistakes were a key problem, coach Lindseth said after the contest.
“I think the biggest thing today was taking care of the baseball. I think we had about four fly balls that should have been caught’’ and a couple plays at third that should have been made.
Lindseth said he knew his players weren’t just going to roll over, however.
“There’s a lot of heart in these kids. They just don’t quit. Which is great.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert showed that in the fifth as Carter Mavec walked and then stole second. Hakly then stepped up and ripped a shot that took a bad bounce and got away from the second baseman. That enabled Mavec to score from first. Bobby Lind then came to the plate and saw Hakly steal second and then advance to third on a wild pitch. A few pitches later, Lind’s RBI single to right brought in Hakly and made it an 11-10 ball game after 4 ½ innings.
Once again Esko couldn’t be contained in the fifth as they extended their lead to 13-10. E-G got one back on the sixth on three Esko walks and a wild pitch, but they would get no closer than 13-11.
The Eskomos put together some key hits in the bottom of the sixth and took advantage of some pitching issues en route to a 16-11 lead heading to the seventh.
E-G couldn’t get much going and ultimately came up just short of their goal.
“Obviously, we’re very proud to be the ninth seed and come back and be the runner-up. It still wasn’t our goal. Of course our goal was to win it, as it always is.’’
“We gave them too many runs, but overall we kept fighting,’’ coach Lindseth said. “The kids didn’t quit. I thought they played a good game. I really do. And overall with the amount of games they played in the last two weeks, I’m very proud.’’
Looking back at the season, the coach said some of the younger players stepped up, while the veteran players led the way as they were asked to do.
That is a good sign for the future, Lindseth added.
I’m excited come spring time to see these kids compete again because there’s a lot to work with.’’
