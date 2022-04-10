Devine’s 6th place state finish a return to form for Ely junior

ELY — Ely junior Zoe Devine has seen all the ups and downs the sport of Nordic skiing has to offer.
In her freshman year, she surprised plenty at the state meet by finishing 12th overall in a field of over 150 skiers. In her sophomore season, the changes brought on by Covid affected her both physically and mentally and while she still advanced to state, she fell back to 35th place.
This year, however, was a return to form for Devine as she put down her best performance yet, finishing sixth at the state meet and capturing All-State honors in the process.
For her efforts this season, Devine has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Nordic Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Coming into this season, Devine said she was a bit more motivated than usual after a challenging sophomore season. Getting a chance to train on a more regular schedule and socialize with her teammates and other skiers more, Devine planned to make the most of this year.
“It was a relief coming in just knowing that it was going to be a more regular season,” Devine said. “The year before, it was just so weird with Covid and the length of the season and not being able to do all the training we wanted. Knowing that we were going to start and finish on time this year was really motivating and other things like just being with the team and getting to ride the bus together made it easier to get excited for this season.”
Devine finished second at the Section 7 Championships a week before state, securing her spot at the big meet. And while she was confident coming in that she would make it to state, things got even better when the Timberwolves took second as a team and qualified for the team competition as well.
“I remember a lot of the team was excited or nervous for sections. We were kind of right on the edge for making it as a team or not. For myself, I didn’t want to get overly excited or nervous because I didn’t want to affect the team’s spirit. When we found out we made it as a team, everyone was super happy and it was just so satisfying.”
As she tries to do with any big race, Devine said treating the big meets like any other race was a big factor in staying sharp mentally.
“I try not to change things just because it’s a bigger meet. I wasn’t overly nervous and I knew if I did everything the best I could, I could help our team have a great day.”
At state, Devine was in fifth place overall after her first race. Due to a format change that added a sprint relay event at sections and state this year, Devine had an entire day to wait before her second race as opposed to just a couple of hours. Sitting high up on the leaderboard after Day 1, the junior expected to get hung up on her results, but said she was pretty good at not thinking about the next day too much.
“I’m an endurance athlete so I actually liked it when it was two races in the same day. But it turns out it was beneficial to have the extra day. I got to go home and sleep in my own bed between races. I was nervous about the format but my coach Paula and others told me that it wouldn’t change much and it really didn’t for me. I let that go and slept well and came back the next day ready to go.”
Finding great success in the classic race, Ely head coach Paula Anderson said the first course at Giants Ridge was tailored to Devine’s strengths as a skier.
“There’s a long early climb and a really fast descent,” Anderson said. “That course is made for her and she’s an excellent downhill skier. She comes down as fast as anybody. Of the girls in the top 10, she probably has the best classic stride. It’s just extremely quick and powerful.”
Lining up for the pursuit race on the second day, Devine said the nerves started to creep in, but she quickly remembered that she belonged near the front of the pack.
“It was stressful going up to the line. I was seeing all these people that I always looked up to as skiers and even though they’re not much older than me anymore, it was really fun to ski with these first girls. I just remember that I was really going to go for it. I had the nerves because I knew the girls were fast but I had to just keep reminding myself that I was fast too.”
Devine finished her second race and when the two times were put together, she ended up in sixth place, her best finish at the state meet yet. Redeeming her state run from last year and improving upon her place from her freshman season, Devine said she was glad she got to end things on a high note.
“The year before I didn’t do as well as I would have hoped and it was just a wonky year. I think all of that kind of took the pressure off of me going into this year and that definitely helped at state. Coming back and doing so well this year was a really great feeling and it’s easy to look back on the season and be happy about that.”
On Devine’s junior year, Anderson said her solid season was, in part, due to a strong mental outlook that the skier carried.
“Last year it felt like she couldn’t ski to her potential,” Anderson said. “She thought she peaked in ninth grade. The Covid year really interrupted her progression like it did for a lot of kids but now I think she’s back on track and I think part of that is because she had a really good mental outlook on everything from the season’s beginning to the state meet.
“When she’s racing, she’s all on. It’s ‘go time’ for her when she’s on the course. She’s as mentally tough and mentally focused as anybody I’ve ever coached.”
With her senior year approaching, Devine says she’s hoping for more success in all of her sports — her others being cross country and track and field.
“I’m excited for it but it’ll also be kind of sad. But I want to do the best I can and end all my sports on a high note, especially skiing because I’ve been doing that the longest and I have the strongest bond with it. It’s easy to forget the feeling you get from a really successful season so I’m hoping I can really train hard this summer and put my full effort into every sport.”
Anderson says the day-to-day grind of skiing doesn’t come easily to Devine, so she’ll need to work hard at every opportunity that presents itself in the offseason as well as in season.
“The day-to-day training and the gind to get to the level that she’s at is challenging. She doesn’t have anybody at her speed to train with locally. If she had one or two other girls at her speed, it would be a whole different story.
“This offseason, I’m hoping she goes to a couple camps. I know she has the chance to go to Duluth and train with the girls at East. There’s a girl from Grand Marais (Olya Wright) that finished 17th at state that I think she would really be good training with. She’s so competitive and I think she just has to surround herself with other really strong athletes in order to get better.”
Devine believes she has the drive to improve. Whether it’s to better herself or to help a team, she says she’s willing to do what it takes.
“I just really like going fast, no matter the sport. I can look at my teammates in skiing or track and see how amazing they are and it makes me want to do even better to support them. I think having such a great season this year is really making me look forward to next year that much more.”
—
In addition to Devine, the All-Iron Range Girls’ Nordic Ski Team includes: Phoebe Helms, Ava Skustad, Claire Blauch, Anna Dunn, Gracie Pointer and Sydney Durkin of Ely; Sanny Gangi and Ella Karkela of Grand Rapids and Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.