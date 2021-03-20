VIRGINIA — In what was a fitting final game at the Miners Memorial Building, the No. 4 Virginia/MI-B boys’ hockey team took down visiting No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East 5-4 to move on to the Section 7A semifinals.
The arena’s capacity set at 250, the building had a bit more life in it than it had all season as fans from both teams cheered on the historic rivalry for the last time at the Miners.
The game was more subdued to start with the two teams tied at one after the first. The Blue Devils grabbed a one goal lead in the second before the third period turned into pure high school hockey chaos that saw each team record three goals with a few lead changes thrown in as well.
As expected from a storied rivalry, emotions ran high near the end of the contest, but it was Virginia that came up big when things got tough, extending their season for at least three more days.
The Devils and the Bears looked evenly matched throughout the first 17 minutes with neither team finding the back of the net until the final two minutes. Having the slight advantage in shots on goal and time of possession, the Blue Devils got their first major chance at a goal halfway through the period where they had 1:18 of 5-on-3 time. The Bears penalty kill stopped Virginia in their tracks, however, as the game remained tied for now.
The lamp was lit for the first time with less than two minutes to go in the period with Virginia’s Ryan Scherf picking the puck off in the Devils’ offensive zone and firing past E-G goalie Andrew Torrel for the 1-0 lead.
The lead didn’t last long, however, as E-G senior Brandon Lind scored 59 seconds later on the pass from Blake Zadnikar. Finding his way past V/MI-B netminder Ian Kangas, Lind’s goal knotted things up with one period in the books.
The second period saw tensions build slightly as an intense first two minutes made way for a back-and-forth final 15. Devils junior Tyler Lamourea etched his first varsity goal of his career at 1:51 in the frame off the assist from Dylan Hedley.
The two teams remained locked in throughout the second period with the score standing at 2-1 heading into the third. Virginia held the shots on goal advantage over the Bears 23-12.
The third period was what every fan in the stands had been waiting for: a high scoring, electric clash that felt fitting for an arena’s finale.
The Golden Bears knotted things up for the second time in the game with Zadnikar scoring just 1:13 into the frame. Zadnikar’s day wasn’t finished just yet as he scored once more, this time at the 5:45 mark to give E-G their first lead of the day. Zadnikar was assisted by Nick Troutwine on the first play and Cooper Grahek on the second.
Trailing for the first time all day, the Devils battled back and looked to regain the lead after an Eveleth-Gilbert penalty at 7:25 in the period. After a defensive play from Braeden Tiedeman at the other end, the junior passed it up to Hedley, who then hit Scherf on the pass. Scherf passed it to Isaac Flatley at the blue line as Flatley then recorded his seventh goal of the season, firing it past Torrel to knot things up at three.
Virginia took the lead only 15 seconds later on a controversial goal from Lamourea. A Ryan Manninen shot on goal was deflected away from Torrel but Lamourea was ready with the rebound and got the puck past Torrel while the net came loose almost simultaneously. The goal stood despite some protesting from the Bears as Virginia now had a 4-3 lead on E-G.
The Devils locked things up in the closing minutes of the game with their third goal of the period. On the pass from Tiedeman, Caleb Bialke had the puck just inside the crease but it was kicked out to Hedley who fired it right back at the net for the score.
Trailing 5-3, the Bears pulled Torrel for the extra attacker with 90 seconds to play and benefited from it a minute later with Ty Laugen etching a goal at 16:25 to make it a one-score game with 35 seconds to play.
That was all the Bears could muster however, as time expired on Eveleth-Gilbert and their season. Some last minute tussles between the two teams after time had expired resulted in two five-minute major penalties and two game disqualifications that came with 10 minute penalties but the score stood at 5-4 in favor of the Devils.
After the game, Bears assistant coach Jared Anderson said his squad gave it their all, but some plays unfortunately didn’t go their way.
“The first goal was probably the only one we shouldn’t have given up,” Anderson said. “There were some bad bounces for us there, this and that, but it’s hard for the goalie to save the puck when he’s being tackled into the net or elbowed in the head. That’s just how it goes sometimes. But our guys battled. We didn’t get some bounces to go our way and that’s just how hockey is.”
Virginia head coach Cale Finseth had nothing but positives for his team as they found a way to battle back after losing the lead in the third period.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Finseth said. “They didn’t give up. They stuck together. It was a good game and I’m glad it was a win, especially for this community with us playing our last game here. I hope the people who built this program enjoyed this one and we gave them one more good memory.”
With tensions increasing as the game went on and emotions running high in the final minutes, both coaches knew the mental game would play a big part in Saturday’s contest.
“We’ve been preparing them for this all week at practice,” Anderson said. “Things are going to get heated and emotions are going to run high but we’ve got to control that. The whole game is bigger than the individual. I think, considering the circumstances, our team showed a lot of discipline tonight with what happened out there.”
“We talked about this all week with the guys,” Finseth said. “We know it’s Eveleth and Virginia and things are going to get heated. We told them to keep your cool and play your game. It’s one thing to be running your mouth and things like that but it’s another to win the hockey game and that feels good.Things got chippy at the end but guys separated pretty quickly and everything moved on.”
For Eveleth-Gilbert, the loss means the end of 14 high school hockey careers. With another large senior class leaving the program, Anderson said it was a fun year with such a close group of upperclassmen.
“It’s fun having a group of guys come through a program that are all friends. They’re all buddies and they made it fun for everybody, players and coaches. We had a couple additions to the team this year that were seniors and they meshed right in as well. It was just a fun year because of the atmosphere the seniors brought.”
Virginia’s Finseth had to give credit to Lamourea and Kangas for solid games.
“Tyler had his first goal today and he ended up with two. Tyler, you notice him on the scoresheet tonight but he had a great game outside of that as well. Ian comes up big when we need him to. He had some big stops at the end there for us.
“Overall, it was a good game from everybody. We did the little things right and we knew that would be the difference maker in a game between two even teams.”
With the game having the atmosphere of an intense rivalry, the playoffs and the final game at a historic rink, Finseth said it was a great way to cap off hockey at the Miners.
“These kids got a whole season in at this rink during a very difficult year. I’m so proud of our seniors for how they’ve helped us get here. It’s been weird because the guys want to hang out at the rink and the locker room so much but it’s not as accessible this year as it has been in the past. But it’s a really good group of kids and they love playing together and being at the rink so I’m glad they got to have this experience.”
Virginia moves on to the 7A semifinals with the win and will take on No. 1 Hermantown. That game will be on Tuesday at Hermantown with puck drop set for 6 p.m.
EGME 1 0 3 — 4
VMIB 1 1 3 — 5
First Period
1, V, Ryan Scherf (unassisted), 15:17; 2; E, Brandon Lind (Blake Zadnikar), 16:16.
Second Period
3, V, Tyler Lamourea (Dylan Hedley), 1:51.
Third Period
4, E, Zadnikar (Nick Troutwine), 1:13; 5, E, Zadnikar (Cooper Grahek), 5:45; 6, V, Isaac Flatley (Scherf, Hedley), PP, 8:30; 7, V, Lamourea (Ryan Manninen, Tom Nemanich), 8:45; 8, V, Hedley (Logan Bialke, Braeden Tiedeman), 13:13; 9, E, Ty Laugen (Gavin Skelton), 16:25.
Penalties-Minutes: E-G/ME, 6-23; V/MI-B 3-17.
Goalie saves: Andrew Torrel, E, 10-11-5—26; Ian Kangas, V, 6-5-10—21.
