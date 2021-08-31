Devils sweep Agates in opener, 3-0

VIRGINIA — The Virginia volleyball team returned to the court Tuesday night for their season opener, defeating visiting Two Harbors in a dominating 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-11) fashion.
The Blue Devils used a varied offensive attack and got strong serving performances out of multiple players on the way to the sweep of the Agates. Asked about her first thoughts on the team after the game, second-year head coach Jenessa Greenly was all positives.
“They worked hard,” Greenly said. “They communicated well and I’m thinking we’re going to be looking forward to a positive year.”
The Blue Devils started off strong with kills from Ashley Dahl and Maya Carlson helping Virginia to the early 2-1 lead. A couple Two Harbors errors extended the lead before Rian Aune served up an ace to make it 5-1 Virginia.
The two teams traded points before Carlson made it 10-5 and then 11-5 with back-to-back ace serves. Now 11-7, Aune got the Devils to a dozen with a tip point at the net just before Elsie Hyppie served up her first ace of 12 on the night to make it 13-7.
The Blue Devils kept racking up the points with Hypaa adding another ace and Aune recording a block to eventually make it 18-7, forcing an Agates timeout. Two Harbors made a small rally after the break, but Virginia had no problem closing things out and taking the first set 25-12.
Virginia’s offense got moving once again in the second set with a Dahl kill putting them up early, 2-0. The Agates found some offensive momentum early in the second set with Brette Peterson and Hattie Edlund recording kills. Harper Powell added an ace earlier as the trio helped their squad to the early 6-4 advantage.
The Blue Devils were not shaken a bit with Carlson serving up an ace two points later to make it 6-6 before Dahl added another kill to give Virginia the lead back. The Agates fell back with a couple more errors before setter Macy Westby won a tip at the net to make it 10-6 Blue Devils.
The Agates took another timeout, but couldn’t find their groove after this one as the Devils turned their 6-0 run into a 15-0 run to make it 19-7. The stretch came off the serving of Hyppa, who fired off five aces during the stretch to help put the set out of reach.
Up 20-9 a few points later, Westby contributed to the ace-fest with four of her own to make it 24-9. A point later, senior Hanna Rantala put down a kill to close out the set for Virginia 25-10.
Virginia stuck to their strengths in the third set and ran out to an early 5-0 lead, capping off the short run with kills from Dahl and Carlson. The trio of hitters, along with Aune, looked solid for the Devils, combining for 24 kills. After the game, Greenly commended Aune’s hitting up the middle as well as the efforts of the entire front line at the net.
“Rian’s quicks out of the middle were really impressive tonight,” Greenly said of the senior.” I would tell her to run it and she would do just as I asked her. She did it pretty successfully I’d say. Looking at our offensive stats, we were pretty well balanced with our kills so I was very happy with that.”
Virginia got another solid run at the service line from Hyppa later in the set. After an Aune kill made it 11-8, Hyppa served up four more aces in five attempts to help stretch Virginia’s lead to 16-8. The Devils finished with 29 aces as a team, a dozen of them coming from Hyppa.
“It takes a lot of focus on her part to do what she did out there tonight,” Greenly said of the senior Hyppa. “Making sure she’s angling each one to the proper place, it’s not an easy thing to do. When you’re doing it consistently like she was, that makes it even more difficult so that was really awesome to see from her. I gave her some hard zones to hit to and she responded to the challenge.”
Virginia continued to stretch the lead in the third game. Up 16-10, a 7-0 stretch from the Devils saw three more aces from Westby before the Agates grabbed a point back on a Virginia hitting error.
The Devils didn’t miss a beat, however, with Dahl putting down one more kill and Aune serving one last ace to close out the contest, 25-11.
Earning the 3-0 sweep in their season opener, Greenly said it was a strong outing for a team that’s seeing many players fill in at new spots. Comparing an unfinished 2020 season to this year, Greenly says the team is moving in the right direction.
“I don’t think you could compare anything to last year. We’re kind of looking new this year at a few spots. We’re moving some girls around in positions they’ve never played before so there are some growing pains you go through with that. But we’re looking good. The girls are looking forward to the challenge and they’re working hard to be successful.”
Statwise, Aune and Carlson led the way for Virginia with nine kills each. Aune added four aces and seven digs while Carlson finished with five aces and four digs. Dahl tallied six kills and three digs.
Hyppa led the way in aces with 12 to go along with five digs and three kills. Westby commanded the floor with 35 set assists to go with her seven ace serves.
Virginia will take on Duluth Denfeld on Thursday at home. That game is set to start earlier at 6 p.m. due to the Rock Ridge football game starting at 7 p.m.
“We’re pumped for that,” Greenly said. “The girls are excited to go to the first ever Rock Ridge football game. Some of the football boys were here supporting us so we need to go support them and we’re excited for that.”
Eveleth-Gilbert 3,
Chisholm 2
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears moved to 2-0 on the season with a thrilling five-set win over visiting Chisholm (22-25, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 15-13).
Brooke Thyen and Emily Kemp led the way at the net with nine kills apiece. Thyen added eight digs while Kemp finished with six. Joey Westby tallied five kills to go with her 11 digs. Lauren Lautigar paced the team in set assists with 25 and McKendrick “Deuce” Landwer finished with eight digs.
Eveleth-Gilbert (2-0) will travel to Hill City on Thursday. Chisholm (0-1) will travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin that same night.
