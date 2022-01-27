Devils' shooters too much for 'Jackets, 74-52

VIRGINIA — The Hibbing girls’ basketball team found most of their success defensively Thursday night when they kept an eye on Virginia’s Rian Aune.
Their biggest problem, however, was letting Aune get out of their sights as the Blue Devils senior managed to slip away while pouring in 34 points and knocking down eight three-pointers to lead Virginia past the Bluejackets, 74-52.
The Devils ran out to an early 6-0 lead with Aune and Kelsey Squires knocking down long range shots early, but Hibbing went on a 13-0 run to grab a lead of their own. The Jackets’ Reese Aune knocked down a two and then a three before Emma Kivela converted on a three-point play to make it 8-6.
They stretched the lead out with Aune hitting another three and Katherine Toewe scoring one in the paint. Virginia’s Rian Aune scored on the drive but Hibbing’s Reese Aune responded with another three. Rian Aune knocked down another three to make it 16-11 in favor of Hibbing.
Two more buckets from Virginia’s Aune, a floater and a three-pointer, knotted the game up before a bucket from Squires gave the lead back to Devils.
Virginia kept the scoring up to end the half with Aune, Aleksia Tollefson, Lexi Lamppa and Emma Lamppa all collecting buckets to close out the opening frame. Hibbing’s Rylie Forbord grabbed two buckets and Toewe added another to make it a 30-22 game in favor of the Devils at the break.
Virginia opened up the second half with a bucket on the drive from Aune with Hibbing’s Reese Aune nailing another three. Virginia’s Anna Fink responded with a three of her own to put the Devils up 10, 35-25.
The Jackets made their best run of the second half at this point with Kivela laying one in before Toewe scored on an inbounds play. As Virginia was trying to inbound the ball from there, Kivela came up with the steal and got the bucket to make it a four-point game, 35-31. Virginia’s Emma Lamppa knocked down a layup to stop the bleeding just before Devils head coach Spencer Aune called a timeout.
Out of the break, the ‘Jackets kept their run going with Reese Aune knocking down her fourth three of the night. On their next offensive possession, Toewe got the rebound and answered with a putback as Hibbing suddenly trailed by just one, 37-36, forcing another timeout from Aune.
The second timeout snapped the Devils out of their funk, as they outscored the ‘Jackets 37-16 the rest of the way to claim the win.
Hibbing’s Toewe used her height advantage as best she could for the ‘Jackets as she was able to grab a few more buckets in the paint and get herself to the free throw line. But Hibbing had trouble keeping track of Rian Aune, who continued to knock down bucket after bucket along with support from Lexi and Emma Lamppa and Squires.
Aune led the way for the Devils with 34 points. Squires added 11 and Lexi Lamppa finished with 10.
Reese Aune paced Hibbing with 17. Toewe finished with 16.
Picking up the 74-52 win, Virginia’s coach Aune was pleased with the way his team responded during the times Hibbing had a lead or tried to keep things close.
“It always comes down to our defensive pressure,” Aune said. “If we can keep that pressure up, it creates offense for us. Maybe it's not a steal and a layup on the other end but it gets our juices going and it makes it easier to hit the open player when we’re all flying around and having a little bit of that organized chaos.”
Hibbing head coach Chris Hanson said his team played smart basketball at times, but struggled the most when they lost sight of Rian Aune.
“We lost their shooters,” Hanson said. “We have to know where No. 1 (Aune) is and we lost her a few times and if you let her get hot, all of a sudden she feels comfortable shooting from everywhere. When we’re not talking and we lose shooters, that’s when they start to build on that lead and we have to play catch up and we weren’t able to play catch up tonight.
“I liked the way we were moving the ball and how well we were taking care of it when we were making our runs. One of the big things we’ve been stressing is taking care of the ball and keeping turnovers down. We looked good going to the hoop and made the majority of our free throws which has been a struggle for us recently. But those good stretches prove we’re right there with them and that’s a good team over there. We have to prove to ourselves we can compete with those girls.”
For Virginia, keeping a close check on Toewe down low while also using their own depth to wear out Hibbing’s shooters was key.
“We have to be up on them and pressuring them. We have depth and we have to use that to wear them out. Our girls were taking shots and maybe they weren’t falling at first but they were solid shots.
“We don’t have a lot of height so we can’t just let them come down and pound it inside,” Aune said. “We have to create issues on the outside and that’s what we did tonight. I thought we did a good job of covering their screen and role overall, even if they got some buckets off of it.”
Hibbing will travel to Bemidji on Saturday with Hanson saying his team will need to build on the solid points from Thursday night.
“We know we can take care of the ball and make our free throws and hit our layups. It’s a simple game when we break it down. If we can do those small things as a group of five on the court, we’re going to move in the right direction.”
Aune hopes the Blue Devils come prepared Monday for a road battle at Hermantown.
“They’re tough to play anywhere but especially tough to play at home. We have to come off a weekend. Mondays, you never know how you’ll come out after a weekend. We’ve had a few good Monday games lately so it’ll come down to defensive effort and how we can use that to power the offense.”
HHS 22 30 — 52
VHS 30 44 — 74
Hibbing: Talia Carlson 4, Zaraely Adams 2, Emma Kivela 8, Emery Maki 1, Rylie Forbord 4, Reese Aune 17, Katherine Toewe 16; Three pointers: Aune 5; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 4; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 5, Rian Aune 34, Chance Colbert 2, Emma Lamppa 7, Lexi Lamppa 10, Paige Maki 2, Kelsey Squires 11, Aleksia Tollefson 3; Three pointers: Fink 1, Aune 8, E. Lamppa 1, Squires 3; Free throws: 1-2; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 56,
International Falls 38
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team saw some solid guard play and good contributions off the bench Thursday night as they downed International Falls 56-38.
Kora Forsline led the Giants down low with 11 points but Giants head coach Chris Whiting commended the play of starters Stevie Hakala and Maggie Lamppa as well as his first two players off the bench in Gianna Lay and Elli Theel.
“I was happy with the way our wings played and our first two subs in,” Whiting said. They all had nice games and came up with some points for us. Getting 26 points from the wings and those two subs, I’m pretty happy with that.”
Mesabi East will host Carlton on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
IF 18 20 — 38
ME 27 29 — 56
International Falls: Abbigail Hutchinson 11, Gracie Swenson 3, Hannah Anderson 1, Maddie Lowe 15, Kale Taylor 6, Nora Sullivan 2; Three pointers: Taylor 2; Free throws: 12-32; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Graci Bissonette.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 8, Gianna Lay 8, Maija Hill 6, Elli Theel 8, Kora Forsline 11, Stevie Hakala 3, Maggie Lamppa 7, Bethany Polla 2, Marta Forsline 3; Three pointers: Hakala 1, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 14-23; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 61
Red Lake 56
At Cook, the North Woods’ girls basketball team got solid performances all around offensively Thursday night, downing Red Lake 61-56.
Hannah Cheney led the way for the Grizzlies with 19 points. Hannah Kinsey and Talise Goodsky each poured in 14.
The Warriors were led by TeAnndra Pemberton’s 12 points. Serenity May chipped in with 10.
North Woods will host Barnum on Monday.
RL 24 32 — 56
NW 29 32 — 61
Red Lake: Ceangela Pemberton 4, Hillary Jones 2, Serenity May 10, TeAnndra Pemberton 12, Lily Pemberton 9, Kailyn Seki 6, Nataya Neadeau 11; Three pointers: T. Pemberton 2; Free throws: 14-30; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Helen Koch 7, Tatum Barto 2, Hannah Kinsey 14, Kiana LaRoque 5, Hannah Cheney 19, Talise Goodsky 14; Three pointers: LaRoque 1; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: LaRoque, Barto.
Cherry 51,
Northeast Range 15
At Cherry, Faith Zganjar led the way for the Cherry Tigers Thursday night as they took care of business, earning a 51-15 win over Northeast Range.
Zganjar led all scorers in the contest while Jillian Sadjak added eight. Northeast Range was led by Thia Lossing’s five points.
Cherry will host Mountain Iron-Buhl on Thursday while Northeast Range will host Fond du Lac Ojibwe that same night.
NR 8 7 — 15
CHS 49 2 — 51
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 3, Erin Backe 3, Danica Sundblad 2, Thia Lossing 5; Three pointers: Bee 1, Backe 1; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 7, Lauren Staples 6, Anna Serna 8, Faith Zganjar 16, Rylee Mancina 4, Jillian Sadjak 8; Three pointers: Ridge 1; Free throws: 0-4; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 113,
Deer River 17
At Deer River, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team put four players in double figures as they blew past Deer River Thursday night, 113-17.
The Rangers were ledby Jordan Zubich’s 34 points. Ava Butler added 18, Sage Ganyo had 17 and Brooke Niska chipped in with 13.
Deer River was paced by Constance Bowstring’s six points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will host Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday.
MIB 59 54 — 113
DR 7 10 — 17
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 1, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 34, Brooke Niska 13, Gabby Lira 8, Sage Ganyo 17, Ava Luukkonen 5, Ava Butler 18, Suzy Aubrey 3, Lauren Maki 5, Aniyah Thomas 3; Three pointers: Zubich 6, Niska 4, Ganyo 3, Luukkonen 1, Butler 4, Aubrey 1, Maki 1, Thomas 1; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 5; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 2, Katie Storlie 5, Shanna Michaud 2, Jessica Reigel 2, Constance Bowstring 6; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 1-2; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Deer River 97,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 83
At Deer River, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team went point-for-point with Deer River in the first half with both teams tied at 47 at the break.
The Warriors, however, were able to keep the momentum going, outscoring the Rangers 50-36 the rest of the way to get the 97-83 win.
The Rangers were led by Cooper Salinas’ 28 points. Nik Jesch added 25, including seven made threes. Asher finished with 18.
Deer River was led by Ty Morrison’s 24 points. Mikhail Wakonabo tallied 18, Sam Rahier finished with 17, Ethan Williams had 16 and Tait Kongsjord chipped in with 14.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will return to the hardcourt next Friday when they host International Falls.
MIB 47 36 — 83
DR 47 50 — 97
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 18, Cooper Salinas 28, Jeffrey Kayfes 5, Josh Holmes 5, Nik Jesch 25, MiCaden Clines 2; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Salinas 2, Kayfes 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 7; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Caiden Schjenken 8, Mikhail Wakonabo 18, Sam Rahier 17, Tait Kongsjord 14, Ty Morrison 24, Ethan Williams 16; Three pointers: Schjenken 2, Wakonabo 4, Rahier 5, Morrison 2, Williams 4; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.