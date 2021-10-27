Devils outlast Broncos in four sets to advance in 7AA playoffs

VIRGINIA — The last time that International Falls beat Virginia in volleyball was 2015.
Blue Devils head coach Jenessa Greenly didn’t want to be the coach that stopped that streak Wednesday night as No. 4 Virginia hosted the No. 5 Broncos.
The Blue Devils shook off some tough Broncos middle hitting and advanced 3-1 (25-21, 28-30, 26-24, 30-28) over the Broncos, setting up a date on Friday with No. 1 Greenway.
“We had to battle tonight,” Greenly said. “We knew coming in that International Falls was going to pressure us and that’s exactly what they did.”
Virginia jumped out to an early 4-2 lead in game one. The teams then traded points before the Blue Devils took advantage of some shaky Broncos net play and grabbed a 9-4 lead.
The teams traded points until International Falls cut the Virginia lead to two at 18-16 on a Olivia Thostenson ace serve.
Virginia got the serve back and took a 22-17 lead forcing the Broncos to take a time out. They raced back and picked up four quick points, forcing Greenly and the Devils to take their own timeout.
A Rian Aune kill made it 23-21 while a pair of International Falls errors ended the set in favor of Virginia.
“We were lucky to get that first game,” Greenly said. We didn’t pass the ball well at all.”
Game two was a back and forth affair with neither team able to grab a lead any bigger than two points.
The teams battled all the way down to a 28-28 score before a Maddy Lowe Ace Serve gave International Falls a 29-28 lead and a Virginia error gave the Broncos the game and a 1-1 tie after two sets.
Virginia fell behind quickly in the third game due to the front row play of Thostenson. The sophomore picked up a block to make it 6-4, a kill to make it 9-5, and an ace serve to put hjer team infront of by five, 10-5.
“She’s tough,” Greenly said. “We knew she was going to be tough to stop at the net and we needed to limit her or play around her.”
The Broncos held a 13-7 lead before the Blue Devils went on an eight point run to grab their first lead of the set, 15-13. The game was knotted tie when Broncos senior Maddy Lowe unleashed two straight aces.
A Thostenson kill made it a three point game and forced Greenly to take a time out. Two quick points coming out of the time out made it a one point contest.
Another Blue Devils point knotted things at 20, giving way for a timeout from Broncos coach Sarah Peterson.
The Broncos scored twice and put the pressure on Virginia but the Blue Devils fought back and tied the game at 24-24 on an Ashley Dahl kill. An Aune kill gave them set point and the Blue Devils got the win when the Broncos put the ball in the net to give Virginia the 2-1 lead, 26-24.
Game four was another back and forth affair. Virginia grabbed an early 10-6 lead but the Broncos came right back and tied the game at 12.
The teams then went on scoring streaks as neither team would lead the contest by more than two points. The Blue Devils went up 19-18 before things swung the other way, 20-19 International Falls..
Virginia grabbed a 22-20 lead but the Broncos came right back and tied the game on a Kaylynn Cronin kill. The teams traded points with the Bronco taking their final lead of the night on an Isabella Willie kill to make it 27-26.
Greenly took her final time out and the Blue Devils tied the game following the time out and then took the lead on a Macy Westby ace serve. With the game tied at 28, a Dahl Kill gave Virginia match point. International Falls tried to stay alive on a tip play but it landed out of bounds, giving Virginai the set 30-28 and the match 3-1.
Next up for the Blue Devils is No. 1 Greenway on Friday at 7pm in Coleraine.
Dahl ended the night with 10 kills and 12 digs, while Aune chipped in nine kills and 13 digs. Maya Carlson collected seven kills, 24 digs, and four blocks. Macy Westby had 26 set assists.
“We need to come out ready to play Greenway,” Greenly said. “They are going to be ready for us so we better play our game if we want to stand a chance.”
