Devils late surge leads them past Giants, 61-59

AURORA — Five weeks ago, the Virginia girls’ basketball team led wire-to-wire on their home court in a 56-39 win over Mesabi East.
The Blue Devils knew that the rematch on the Giants’ home turf wasn’t going to be as easy the second time around.
Trailing by as much as 17 in the opening half, Virginia slowly chipped away at the Mesabi East lead. Solid defense down the stretch and some timely shots by the Devils propelled them to the 61-59 win over the Giants.
Blue Devils head coach Spencer Aune said his team handled the early adversity well and found a way to settle into their game.
“We knew that’s how Mesabi East was going to come out,” Aune said. “They’re a really good team, a well coached team and we knew they weren’t exactly happy with the way they played the first time around. We expected them to come out on their home floor and take it to us and they literally did that in the beginning.
“But I can’t say enough about this team. There’s no quit in them. We’ve got a bunch of tgirls on the bench injured and it’s just next person up and they all believe in each other. They all made big plays so I couldn’t be more proud of how they reacted to the adversity to start and kept plugging away.”
Maija Hill got things started for Mesabi East with a bucket in the paint and the free throw after being fouled on the way up. Kora Forsline then got her night started with a bucket down low.
Virginia’s Rian Aune scored a bucket on the drive to get the Devils on the board but a step back shot from Hill and two free throws from Forsline made it 9-2.
Forsline added another pair of buckets to make it 13-2 with the Giants in full control five minutes in, forcing a timeout from Spencer Aune.
Mesabi East kept rolling after the break with Forsline scoring once more. Chance Colbert helped stop the bleeding for the Devils with a made jumper after securing an offensive rebound.
A two from Alexa Fossell followed by two free throws from Stevie Hakala and one more from Forsline made it a 21-4 game in favor of Mesabi East. Anna Fink hit a turn-around Jumper for Virginia, but the Giants responded with a bucket on the rebound and putback from Elli Theel.
The Devils biggest run of the night so far came afterwards with Aune scoring on the drive, Fink hitting a three and Maija Lamppa hitting the layup to cut the deficit to 10, 23-13.
The two teams battled it out for the rest of the half with Theel, Forsline and Hill all scoring for the Giants and Maija Lamppa, Emma Lamppa and Aune putting in shots for the Devils. At the half, Mesabi East led 35-24.
A quick bucket from Forsline to start the second half extended the Giants lead but Virginia came roaring back with Emma Lamppa hitting a three, Janie Potts scoring in the paint and Aune nailing another three to make it 37-32, forcing a timeout from Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting.
Virginia got as close as two with Maija Lamppa scoring on back-to-back drives, but a three from Hakala extended it back out to five, 41-36. Fink responded with a three of her own with the Devils taking a timeout after trailing by two.
The timeout gave pace and control back to the Giants with Forsline hitting a three before Hill knocked down another bucket in the paint. Kora Forsline added two more with a bucket on the drive before Marta Forsline nailed two free throws to make it 50-41 Giants.
Potts started the next comeback for Virginia with a bucket in the paint before Fink nailed a pair of free throws, 50-45.
A three from Aune and then another three-pointer from Emma Lamppa gave Virginia their first lead of the night, 51-50, but Mesabi East responded with two free throws from Theel after a foul from Fink. The foul put Fink at four for the game. With Aune also at four fouls, the pair of Virginia seniors stayed in the game hoping to complete the comeback.
Another bucket from Hill a bit later put the Giants up 57-54 but a reverse layup from Aune cut the deficit back down to one as the Devils took a timeout with 1:27 to play. Out of the break, Fossell hit a pair of free throws, but those were the last points the Giants managed to score.
Aune brought it back down to one, scoring on a spin move in the paint and Fink launched a three that would give Virginia the lead, 61-59.
The Giants had multiple shots and offensive rebounds down on their end, but couldn’t get any of them to fall. A Virginia and Mesabi East player both came down with the ball at one point and the jump ball call went towards the Devils, awarding them with the win after they inbounded the ball deep down court.
Aune led the Devils in the win with 17. Fink added 13. Maija Lamppa had 12.
Forsline led for Mesabi East with 24. Theel finished with 11.
“They hit shots,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said after the game. They hit shots and their threes fell and we knew they were going to try and make a run on us. That’s what they’re about. They ended up with almost a dozen threes and that hurt us in the end.”
With both Aune and Fink staying in the game late with four fouls all while securing the last two buckets, coach Spencer Aune said his pair of seniors played strong defensively while holding back enough to not pick up the fifth foul.
“Rian probably had four fouls for the last eight minutes of the game but they both did a great job of still being aggressive, still rebound, but not picking up a cheap one somewhere. We had five different girls or so hit huge shots for us in the last few minutes and that made things really fun for us. Games like this down at the end of the season are what’s going to help us next week and beyond.”
Despite the loss, Whiting said he liked the way his team played, especially compared to the loss from five weeks back.
“I liked our energy. I liked how we came out and we maintained that throughout. It came down to making shots at the end. We had some shots but we also had a few turnovers here and there. We’ll need this kind of energy next week with playoffs. Hopefully we have it and we can let the ball fall where it falls.”
Mesabi East’s regular season finished with the loss, but the Devils had one more game ahead of them, hosting Deer River on Saturday.
“We can’t be too excited tonight. We did our celebrating and now they have to get a good night’s rest and play a good team coming in tomorrow to finish on a high note.”
With playoffs ever closer, Aune believes his squad looks ready.
“After watching us tonight, I think we’re ready. This is the fun time of year. This is what you work all these months in the summer and by yourself for. We’re going to enjoy this one but come prepared tomorrow and for the playoffs next week.”
VHS 24 37 — 61
ME 35 24 — 59
Virginia: Anna Fink 13, Rian Aune 17, Chance Colbert 4, Maija Lamppa 9, Emma Lamppa 12, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Janie Potts 4; Three pointers: Fink 3, Aune 3, M. Lamppa 1, E. Lamppa 4; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 4, Maija Hill 9, Elli Theel 11, Kora Forsline 24, Stevie Hakala 5, Maggie Lamppa 4, Marta Forsline 2; Three pointers: K. Forsline 1, Hakala 1; Free throws: 17-23; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Bigfork 47,
Eveleth-Gilbert 45
At Eveleth, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team ended their regular season with a close loss to Bigfork, 47-45.
Morgan Marks led all scorers in the contest for the Golden Bears with 27 points. Anna Westby finished with nine.
Memphys Tendrup led the Huskies with 11. Kristen Grover and Emmalee Wiskow finished with eight each.
Eveleth-Gilbert will open up the 7AA playoffs next week.
BHS 28 19 — 47
EG 16 29 — 45
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 6, Memphys Tendrup 11, Kristen Grover 8, Kambry Peterson 7, Josie Kinn 4, Eleanor Prato 3, Emmalee Wiskow 8; Three pointers: Ma. Tendrup 1, Me. Tendrup 1, Peterson 1, Prato 1; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 9, Julia Lindseth 1, Lauren Lautigar 6, Morgan Marks 27, Joey Westby 2; Three pointers: A. Westby 1, Lautigar 2, Marks 4; Free throws: 12-18; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Cherry 72,
Carlton 27
At Carlton, the Cherry girls’ basketball team closed out their regular season with a blowout win over the Bulldogs, 72-27.
Jillian Sajdak led the way for the Tigers with 20 points. Lauren Staples added 19, including four made threes. Mackenna Ridge and Rylee Mancina also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Eliza Decaigny led Carlton in the loss with 11 points.
Cherry now awaits their opponent in their 7A playoff opener set for Wednesday.
Cherry 39 33 — 72
Carlton 16 11 — 27
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 11, Lauren Staples 19, Anna Serna 6, Kacie Zganjar 2, Faith Zganjar 4, Rylee Mancina 10, Jillian Sajdak 20; Three pointers: Staples 4; Free throws: 13-23; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Carlton: Madison Asleson 4, Eliza Decaigny 11, Morgan Laveau 2, Megan Matarelli 8; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 13-20; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Asleson.
Floodwood 44,
North Woods 40, OT
At Cook, the North Woods girls’ basketball team went to overtime with Floodwood to close out the regular season Friday night, but it was the Polar Bears that came away with the win, 44-40.
Hannah Cheney led the way for the Grizzlies in the loss with 11 points. Hannah Kinsey finished with 10.
Nakaiyah Nimene and Hailey Bergin led Floodwood with 15 each. Kenzie Kiminski finished with 11.
North Woods will begin their 7A playoff run next week.
FHS 22 16 6 — 44
NW 18 20 2 — 40
Floodwood: Hailey Bergin 15, Kenzie Kiminski 11, Kalli Fjeld 3, Nakaiyah Nimene 15; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 10-17; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Helen Koch 4, Brianna Whiteman 3, Tatum Barto 3, Hannah Kinsey 10, Kiana LaRoque 6, Hannah Cheney 11, Talise Goodsky 5; Three pointers: Whiteman 1, Barto 1, Cheney 1; Free throws: 3-11; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 108,
Bigfork 42
At Mountain Iron, the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team saw 12 players put themselves in the scorebook as they ran by Bigfork 108-42.
The Rangers were led by Asher Zubich’s 30 points. Nik Jesch added 25. Cooper Salinas finished with 14.
The Huskies were led by Jhace Pearson’s 19 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl traveled to Ely on Saturday night. Results from that game will be in Tuesday’s Mesabi Tribune. They’ll close out the regular season hosting Mesabi East on Thursday.
BHS 25 17 — 52
MIB 56 52 — 108
Bigfork: Caden Rahier 3, Jackson Lovdahl 6, Austin Johnson 2, Coltin Rahier 4, Caden Kallinen 4, Jhace Pearson 19, Matt Vosika 4; Three pointers: Ca. Rahier 1, Lovdahl 1, Pearson 2; Free throws: 2-12; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: TJ DuChamp 3, Asher Zubich 30, Cooper Salinas 14, Mason Clines 6, Jeffrey Kayfes 8, Riley Busch 4, Josh Holmes 5, Nik Jesch 25, Carlos Hernandez 2, Braxton Negen 1, MiCaden Clines 2, Alex Schneider 8; Three pointers: DuChamp 1, Zubich 3, Holmes 1, Jesch 2; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Two Harbors 74,
Greenway 73
At Two Harbors, the Greenway boys’ basketball team led by one point at halftime over the Agates, but ended up losing by as many points in the end, 74-73.
Grant Hansen led the Raiders in the loss with 22 points. Westin Smith added 19 including five made threes. Mathias Macknight finished with 12 points.
Two Harbors was led by Trent Gomez’s 30 point performance. Cam Nelson added 12 and Ethan Bopp chipped in with 10.
Greenway faced off with Chisholm on Saturday. They’ll travel to Mesabi East on Tuesday.
GHS 34 39 — 73
TH 33 41 — 74
Greenway: Grant Hansen 22, Westin Smith 19, Mathias Macknight 12, Grant Rychart 6, Kolin Waterhosue 6, Tyler Swedeen 5, Israel Hartman 3; Three pointers: Hansen 1, Smith 5, Rychart 2, Waterhouse 1, Hartman 1; Free throws: 5-9.
Two Harbors: Trent Gomez 30, Ethan Bopp 10, Kyler Pitkanen 9, Sebastian Bark 3, Deacon Bark 2, Clark Nelson 5, Cam Nelson 12; Three pointers: Gomez 4, Bopp 1, Pitkanen 1, Cl. Nelson 1; Free throws: 24-30.
