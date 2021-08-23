Devils fall to Pequot Lakes, lose close one to Forest Lake

HIBBING — The Virginia girls’ tennis team has made a point to fill up the start of the season with as many tough teams as possible.
The difficult schedule is proving to be just as challenging as head coach Kortney Rosati had hoped, as the Devils fell twice Monday, 6-1 to Pequot Lakes and 4-3 to Forest Lake in Hibbing.
Opening up with the defending 7A champions in Pequot Lakes, the Devils lone bright spot was at No. 1 doubles with Ava Seppala and Paige Maki downing Kelbe Lampi and Lexi Peterson, 6-5, 7-6(5).
Virginia made things close in the other two doubles matches on the day, with Ella Lamppa and Mariele Paulsen falling at the No. 2 spot, 6-4, 7-5 and Abby Kramer and Sydney Spelts taking the loss in a three-setter, 6(4)-7, 6-4, [12-10].
On their battle with the Patriots, Rosati noted that many of the matches were close, which is a reassuring sign against one of the best teams in Section 7A.
“Pequot is always tough competition,” Rosati said. “They’ve had some really strong years lately and you know they’re going to be hard to beat on any day. For our girls starting out against a tough team like this, we lost but some of the matches were very close and that’s a good sign.”
Virginia didn’t fair as well in the singles with Ava Fink, Theresa Anderson, Anna Fink and Alli Fink falling in straight sets from the top of the lineup to the bottom. Even though those scores didn’t look as close, Rosati said it was still a strong effort.
“A lot of the scores don’t reflect just how back and forth some of those matches were. There were a lot of deuce games that just didn’t go our way and we knew we had a tough team to play in Pequot.”
In their second match, the Devils battled 7AA team Forest Lake, losing in the much tighter match 4-3.
In singles, Alli Fink earned a win for Virginia at the No. 4 spot, defeating Emily Ryan in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.
Virginia picked up a pair of wins in doubles with Seppala and Maki winning again at the No. 1 spot, this time downing CC Walescheck and Anna Wedtke, 6-1, 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, Kramer and Spelts earned the three set win over Rachel Boston and Allie Siebenaler, 6-4, 6(3)-7, [10-8].
On her team’s match with the Rangers, Rosati was positive and said her squad started to find their groove as the day went on.
“I felt a lot better about that second match and I think the girls did too. They were in the groove against Forest Lake. We have a lot of young, newer players coming up this year and they’re trying to fill a spot on this team. So seeing them progress from one match to another in the same day as they try and find their footing is really nice to see.”
On her squad’s difficult schedule early in the season, Rosati says the gauntlet of strong opponents was something she hoped would help improve their games quickly.
“We’re playing a lot of tough schools to start out. A lot of them are AA and we won’t see them again this year. Taking them on right off the bat in the beginning of the season was definitely going to be tough but I think the girls need that to increase their game. It’s a good motivator to help us focus on what we need to improve.”
With multiple matches on Saturday, Monday and now coming up on Wednesday, Rosati says her squad is in for another long day very soon.
“We’re heading down [Tuesday] for an overnighter and playing three more matches on Wednesday in Litchfield. We’re hitting it hard right now. We’re getting a lot of matches in and we’re excited to keep playing and take on some more tough opponents.”
Pequot Lakes 6, Virginia 1
Singles: No. 1 Megan Muller, PL, def. Ava Fink, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Carly Chaney, PL, def. Theresa Anderson, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Quinn Trottier, PL, def. Anna Fink, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Riley Rogarty, PL, def. Alli Fink, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Ava Seppala/Paige Maki, V, def. Kelbe Lampi/Lexi Peterson, 6-4, 7-6(5); No. 2 Payton Mudgett/Allyson Yahn, PL, def. Ella Lamppa/Mariele Paulsen, 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 Elli Ouradnik/Aubrey Wiczek, PL, def. Abby Kramer/Sydney Spelts, 6(4)-7, 6-4, [12-10].
Forest Lake 4, Virginia 3
Singles: No. 1 Malia McKinnon, FL, def. Ava Fink, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Hannah Melander, FL, def. Anna Fink, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Ashley Vetsch, FL, def. Theresa Anderson, 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 Alli Fink, V, def. Emily Ryan, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Ava Seppala/Paige Maki, V, def. CC Walescheck/Anna Wedtke, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 Sydney Wiener/Ellie Zowin, FL, def. Mariele Paulsen/Ella Lamppa, 6-1, 7-6(6); No. 3 Abby Kramer/Sydney Spelts, V, def. Rachel Boston/Allie Siebenaler, 6-4, 6(3)-7, [10-8].
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.