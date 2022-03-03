Devils dominate in playoff opener, 89-32

VIRGINIA — In what was likely the final game to ever be played on the Roosevelt Gymnasium floor, the Virginia girls’ basketball team put on quite a show, dominating International Falls 89-32 in their 7AA playoff opener.
The Blue Devils did what they have done best all season long to get the win: Shoot the three. Virginia nailed 13 first-half threes and then added 6 more for 19 total when all was said and done. Eight different players knocked down a long-range shot in the win.
While the shots did start to fall for the Devils, the early going was rough as the Broncos’ Maddie Lowe started off strong for the visitors. Lowe hit the first two Bronco buckets before Lola Valenzuela drove to the hoop along the baseline and put one in for two more.
Maija Lamppa hit the first Virginia three of the night to make it 6-3, but Lowe hit a layup and then a three to put International Falls out front, 11-3. During the run, the Broncos took a timeout, letting Devils head coach Spencer Aune speak to his team.
“I told them really to just settle down and play like I know you can,” Aune siad. “We weren’t playing like ourselves to start with and hopefully that was just the first playoff game jitters and we found a way out of that.”
The Devils snapped out of their funk quickly, going on a 15-0 run to take a lead they would never surrender. Rian Aune got the run started with a three-pointer before Aleksia Tollefson put the moves on in the paint for two more. Aune nailed another three before Macy Westby scored on a bucket down low.
Five more from Lamppa in the form of a bucket on the baseline drive as well as another three-pointer, made it 18-11, forcing another Broncos timeout. Piper Tomczak scored on the rebound and putback after the break, but Virginia answered with a quick seven with Lamppa driving once more before hitting another three. Aune followed that up with a bucket in the paint to make it 25-13.
International Falls found Lowe on the inbounds play for an easy bucket, but Chance Colbert was the next Devil to hit a three to make it 28-15. Virginia kept things rolling with Potts hitting a free throw and Aune, Colbert and Anna Fink all hitting threes to make it 38-18. Another three from Fink, one more from Aune and two from Emma Lamppa made it a 54-22 game for the Devils at halftime.
Firmly in control at the break, Aune said another key to picking their game up was defensive intensity.
“It’s a matter of settling down out there and playing defense. When we are aggressive defensively, it helps our offense.”
Aune had 16 for the Devils at the break while Maija Lamppa had 13. Lowe had 17 for the Broncos. A five-foot-eleven senior for the Broncos, Lowe was the biggest problem for the Blue Devils in an otherwise solid first half.
“We didn’t contain her very well in the first half. She got us on those inbounds passes a few times. We knew coming in she was a good player and I thought we did a much better job on her in the second half when we changed things up defensively.”
The defensive shift carried Virginia through the second half where they surrendered just 10 points in the final 18 minutes. Starting the second half on their own 10-0 run, Kelsey Squires nailed two threes while Fink and Emma Lamppa nailed a pair of free throws each to make it 64-22.
The Devils cruised their way to the finish line with the final nine minutes of the contest being played in running time.
Aune finished with 16. Maija Lamppa added 13. Squires and Colbert finished with 12 and 11, respectively. Lowe finished with 20 for the Broncos.
Finishing with a total of 19 three-pointers, the Devils couldn’t have had a better night from beyond the arc. After the game, Aune says there’s no right or wrong number of threes to take, as long as the shots are of good quality.
“When we move the ball and get the extra pass to make the wide open three, that’s when we make those shots and that’s when we‘re the happiest as coaches. We’re always preaching to attack and find the open one and we have confidence in our girls to make those shots.
“They were falling well. I don’t care how many they shoot as long as they're good ones and as long as they're open and in rhythm then shoot them out.”
The No. 7 Blue Devils advance to today’s 7AA quarterfinals where they’ll take on No. 2 Esko. The Eskomos own a 59-50 win over Virginia from back on Dec. 2 and Aune expects another close game.
“They’re disciplined on offense. They’re going to move the ball around and try to spread us out and keep things moving until they have an open shot so we have to be strong defensively and then knock down our own open shots. It’ll be a fun one with them. The playoffs are such a great atmosphere and it’s fun for the girls so we hope to give them a good run.”
With Thursday’s game likely being the last ever to be held in the Roosevelt Gymnasium, Aune said it’s definitely a place filled with memories for him that come from more than just coaching. Father to Devils senior Rian Aune, Aune himself is the grandson of the late Floyd ‘Govie’ Olson, the voice of Virginia basketball for 37 years.
“It’s great to be here on this court,” Aune said. “I came here for many years as a kid and listened to my grandpa announce games. I was fortunate enough to be the coach here when he was still announcing. There’s tons of memories for me as a coach, as an opposing player, as a dad and as a fan.
“It’s weird. It doesn’t feel real yet that this is probably the last one. I did think about it today but this court had a great run. A lot of people saw a lot of really good games here in this gym.”
Virginia’s quarterfinal matchup with Esko is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hermantown High School.
IF 22 10 — 32
VHS 54 35 — 89
International Falls: Abbi Hutchinson 1, Lola Valenzuela 7, Maddie Lowe 20, Piper Tomczak 4; Three pointers: Lowe 2; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 10, Rian Aune 16, Chance Colbert 11, Maija Lamppa 13, Emma Lamppa 8, Mackenzy Hujanen 3, Macy Westby 4, Kelsey Squires 12, Kendall Collie 3, Aleksia Tollefson 6, Janie Potts 3; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 4, Colbert 2, M. Lamppa 3, E. Lamppa 2, Hujanen 1, Squires 4, Collie 1; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
