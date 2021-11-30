Devils' depth leads them to 79-43 win over Greenway

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team used their entire roster from start to finish Tuesday night in their season opener with Greenway.
The result? A 79-42 win where all 12 of the Blue Devils that stepped on the court found their name in the scorer’s book by the time the buzzer rang. Knowing he had some depth to his roster before the season began, Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said it only made sense to include every player in Tuesday’s gameplan.
“I told these girls, you gain trust by playing hard, playing defense and sharing the basketball,” Aune said. “All of these girls do that every day in practice. Will we have every girl go in every game? I’m not sure, but tonight, everybody played hard and everybody worked hard.
“The opportunity was there for everybody tonight. I was very happy with how they all came in and contributed.”
While the end result was clearly in their favor, the opening few minutes were a bit slow and shaky. Greenway’s Emmalee Oviatt scored the opening basket before Viriginia’s Rian Aune scored four to take the early lead.
The Raiders’ Jadin Saville knotted things up with a bucket from the short corner. For a bit, both teams got ahead of themselves making for some slow play. Things quickly turned around for the Devils, however.
Virginia went off on a 17-point run over the next six minutes that gave them a comfortable lead. Aune scored on the drive before Anna Fink knocked down a three on an inbounds play. Eighth grader Maija Lamppa was next to hit a three, forcing a timeout from Greenway coach Sara Schafhauser-Wright.
Out of the break, Aune knocked down a three of her own before Janie Potts and Anna Fink put in two apiece in the paint. Fink then capped off the run after being fouled, knocking down both free throws to make it a 21-4 game.
Saville snapped the streak with a three-point play, but another three from Lamppa kept Virginia moving, 26-8. Aune Fink would each put in another three of their own to aid the first-half cause with Potts, Erin Haerer, Paige Maki, Macy Westby and Abby Carmody all chipping in before halftime.
At the break, the Devils held the 43-22 advantage. With the early jitters making way for a big first-half run, Coach Aune said his team played things well once they started moving the ball more efficiently on offense.
“The shakiness was definitely because it was the first game of the year. We knew going in that something like that would happen. I think we started moving the ball well and everybody calmed down a bit and that’s where we started to shine. We were able to move the ball inside and out and play some catch and shoot from the three-point line.
“We have some great shooters on this team and any time we can move the ball in and out like that and put up some good shots, we’ll take it.”
Virginia continued to use their depth to their advantage in the second half as they simply outpaced the Raiders from start to finish.
Outsourcing Greenway 36-20 in the second half, the Devils got continued production from Fink and Aune with more girls adding their name to the statline. The game quickly entered running time as Virginia pickled up the win, 79-42.
Aune led the way for Virginia with 18. Fink finished with 14 while Lamppa had 12. As a team, the Devils knocked down nine three pointers.
Saville paced Greenway with a game-high 19 points.
The first game in the book, Aune said that he wasn’t sure what he would see from his team on opening night but the overall message was a positive one.
“We were doing a few things differently this year on the defensive end and you’re never sure what it’s going to look like until you play an actual game. We definitely had some breakdowns in it but the girls played it aggressively and now we have some film we can watch and see what adjustments we can do to make it better.”
Playing on their home court in front of their fans for the first time in a year and a half, Aune says the energy in Roosevelt Gymnasium couldn’t be matched.
“We’re just so happy to be back on the court with fans in the stands. It’s so much different already than last year. I’m happy for the girls to have that atmosphere back and we appreciate the great crowd tonight.”
Virginia (1-0) will be back on the court on Thursday when they host Esko. That game has been moved up to a 5:30 p.m. start time.
GHS 22 20 — 42
VHS 43 36 — 79
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 1, Klare Finke 4, AnDeja Schad 4, Layla Miskovich 3, Emmalee Oviatt 2, Chloe Hansen 7, Jadin Saville 19, Hannah Fawcett 2; Three pointers: Hansen 1, Saville 4; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Anna Fink 14, Rian Aune 18, Chance Colbert 4, Maija Lamppa 12, Emma Lamppa 2, Lexi Lamppa 6, Paige Maki 3, Macy Westby 2, Abby Carmody 2, Erin Haerer 8, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Janie Potts 6; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 3, M. Lamppa 4; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Superior JV 73,
Mesabi Range 65
At Superior, the Mesabi Range men’s basketball team trailed by just one at halftime to the UW-Superior JV team, 37-36. They were unable to overcome that one-point deficit, however, as the Yellowjackets outpaced the Norsemen 36-29 the rest of the way to get the 73-65 win.
Mark Campbell II led Mesabi Range with 18 points in the loss. Johnny Spencer finished with 13 points. Julian Beltre finished with 12.
Reid Johnson paced Superior with 27 points. TJ Moberg finished with 12 and Joey Barker pitched in with 11.
Mesabi Range (1-5) will travel to Ridgewater on Friday.
MRC 36 29 — 65
UWS 37 36 — 73
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 3, Mark Campbell II 18, Nataj Sanders 6, Mohammed Mohamud 3, Louis Carter 6, Julian Beltre 12, Johnny Spencer 13, Michael Johnson 4; Three pointers: Radford 1, Campbell 2, Spencer 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Superior JV: Reid Johnson 27, TJ Moberg 12, Griffin Hart 4, Joey Barker 11, Andrew Kunelius 7, Luke Fehrenbacher 9, Jayden Fitch 1, Kyle Bilodeau 2; Three pointers: Johnson 5, Moberg 2, Kunelius 1, Fehrenbacher 3; Free throws: 12-17; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
