Devils defense snaps Giants win streak, 56-39

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team needed to have a rock-solid game defensively if they hoped to compete with the height of visiting Mesabi East Monday night in Virginia.
The Blue Devils got exactly that, along with a solid night of shooting, to take down the Giants 56-39, snapping an eight-game Mesabi East win streak in the process.
Finding ways to stop the bevy of 6-foot-plus posts Mesabi East has in their arsenal, the Devils created turnover after turnover and held their own in the rebounding battle defensively. On offense, a hot night from Rian Aune in both halves and Anna Fink in the second half allowed Virginia to pull away after leading by seven at the break, 26-19.
The two teams stayed close to each other throughout the low-scoring first half, but the Devils got the early jump on the Giants with Aune scoring on the and-one and completing three point play. Not much later, Fink got her night started with a three-pointer to put Virginia up 6-0.
Alexa Fossell and Kora Forsline both went 1-2 at the free throw line to get Mesabi East on the board just before Forsline added a bucket on the drive and then another in the paint to knot things at six.
After a Virginia timeout, an inbounds play to Aleksia Tollefson made for an easy bucket to give Virginia the lead back but a rebound and putback from Forsline on the other end knotted things once more.
A three-pointer from Aune got the Virginia bench excited but Mesabi East’s Fossell hit two free throws before Maija Hill scored in the paint to give the Giants the lead, 12-11.
The two teams were unwilling to pull away from each other until the end of the first half with ties at both 14 and 17. A three-point play from Virginia’s Erin Haerer put the Devils back in front and started their final push to end the half.
Up 20-19, Aune scored the final six points for Virginia, nailing a three before scoring on the drive and completing the three-point play after being fouled on the way up, giving the Devils the 26-19 lead at the break.
Aune led Virginia with 15 at the break while Forsline had seven for the Giants. His team with their biggest lead of the night at the break, Devils head coach Spencer Aune made sure to highlight the need for his team to continue playing high-pressure defense.
“We told them at the half to just keep that intensity going out there,” Aune said. “We had to keep up that defensive pressure as best we fouled. We fouled way too much out there tonight so we have to work on that, but overall I liked the intensity.”
Virginia never let up after the break and extended their lead early in the second half to help put the game away. The frame was opened with an 8-0 from Devils’ sophomore Emma Lamppa who nailed a three, knocked down two free-throws and then nailed another three to quickly put Virginai up 34-19.
Forsline continued to attack the basket for the Giants and, as a result, ended up at the free-throw line and hit three of her next four to make it a 34-22 game.
The Giants tried to play catchup all night long, which meant taking some shots too early and not taking the easy shots when they were available. Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said Virginia’s defense got to his squad and caused the offensive uncertainty.
“They had a nice gameplan,” Whiting said. “They got in our faces and caused us to maybe force a few shots. There were some shots we didn’t take that we could have because we missed some of the earlier ones caused by their defense.
“They did well on that point and they hit their threes when they needed to.”
Later up 40-28, Fink got her second half started after missing most of the first half with three fouls. A three-pointer put the Devils up by 15. Soon up 44-33, another three from Fink kept the latest Giants attack at bay.
Fink would add a layup and another three-pointer to her name by night’s end to finish the game with 15 points, 12 coming in the second half.
The gap between the teams too much for the Giants to overcome, the Devils managed to come away with the 56-39 win.
Aune’s 21 led the Devils with Fink’s 15. Forsline finished with 21 for Mesabi East.
Squaring up with the six-foot tall Maija Hill, six-foot tall Marta Forsline and six-foot-two Kora Forsline, Aune said after the game he was very pleased with the effort from his team against a team with plenty of height on his.
“The height is obviously a worry coming in for us with our lack of [height],” Aune said. “It takes all five girls out there, not just the girl defending the six-footer. Everybody doing their job and pressuring the ball was important. We had good team defense from Erin, Janie [Potts], Aleksia, and Macy [Westby].”
Seeing an eight-game winning streak snapped, the Giants will need to work on some things ahead of their next Thursday night game with Cromwell-Wright. Still, Whiting doesn’t expect his team to be too deflated after the loss.
“It’s not a group of kids that get overly cocky or confident,” Whiting said. “IT’s something we have to learn from and try to see how we can play a little bit differently, a little bit more aggressive in some ways. We’ll have work on pushing the ball up a little quicker and not getting stagnant on offense.”
With big shooting nights from Fink and Rian Aune, coach Spencer Aune says staying patient on offense will help his team continue to win games.
“Teams know what our offense is and I thought we did a great job of being patient tonight and executing it. Attacking until there was a double and then kicking it out was working for us. We trust every girl to shoot when they’re out there and it could be someone different every night when it comes to the hot hand.
“Tonight it was Rian and Anna, the other night it was Emma. As long as we’re patient, and attacking the right way, our girls will find the right way to score.”
Virginia (8-7) will host Pequot Lakes on Thursday. Mesabi East (10-3) will host Cromwell-Wright the same night.
ME 19 20 — 39
VHS 26 30 — 56
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 4, Maija Hill 5, Kora Forsline 21, Olivia Forsline 3, Ashlee Tennison 2, Marta Forsline 4; Three pointers: K. Forsline 2, O. Forsline 1; Free throws: 14-28; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Gianna Lay.
Virginia: Anna Fink 15, Rian Aune 21, Emma Lamppa 8, Macy Westby 2, Erin Haerer 8, Aleksia Tollefson 2; Three pointers: Fink 4, Aune 4, Lamppa 2, Haerer 1; Free throws: 7-13: Total fouls: 24; Fouled out none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 56,
Deer River 40
At Deer River, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team found themselves trailing by three at the break, 28-25, but a strong second half defensively from the Bears limited Deer River to just 12 points as E-G grabbed the 56-40 road win Monday night.
Morgan Marks led the way offensively for the Bears with 23 points. Joey Westby added 10, eight of them coming in the second half.
Deer River was led by Jessica Reigal’s 11 points. Ella Storlie added nine.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Karwin Marks said after the game that the defensive improvement in the second half led his team to the win.
“Our defense picked it up quite a bit,” Marks said. “And we really turned it around with our rebounding. We did a better job limiting Deer River to one shot per possession.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action on Thursday when they host Greenway.
EG 25 31 — 56
DR 28 12 — 40
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 5, Lauren Lautifar 6, Alex Flannigan 8, Morgan Marks 23, Joey Westby 10, Lindsey Tervola 2, Allie Bittmann 2; Three pointers: A. Westby 1, Marks 5; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 6, Ella Storlie 9, Katie Storlie 5, Jessica Reigal 11, Constantine Bowstring 6, Grace Bergland 3; Three pointers: Bowstring 2; Free throws: 7-10; Team fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Greenway 73,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72.
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers battled it out with Greenway boys’ basketball team Monday night, but it was the Raiders who pulled out the narrow win in the end 73-72.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was led by Asher Zubich’s 34 points. Nik Jesch added 11 in the loss.
The Raiders were led by 23 points from Mathias Macknight. Grant Hansen and Grant Rychart each added 17. Westin Smith had 11.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-5) will travel to North Woods tonight for a makeup game originally scheduled last Saturday. Greenway (5-7) travels to Hill City on Thursday.
GHS 33 40 — 73
MIB 34 38 — 72
Greenway: Westin Smith 11, Grant Hansen 17, Kolin Waterhouse 5, Mathias Macknight 23, Grant Rychart 17; Three pointers: Smith 2, Hansen 1, Mathias Macknight 1, Grant Rychart 2; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Israel Hartman.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 34, Mason Clines 9, Josh Holmes 10, Nikolas Jesch 11, Braxton Negen 2, MiCaden Clines 4; Three pointers: Zubich 2; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.