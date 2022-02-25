Denfeld ousts Hibbing/Chisholm, 3-0

DULUTH — In two games against the Duluth Denfeld High School boys hockey team, Hibbing/Chisholm had problems solving Hunter goaltender Austin Wick.
In the teams’ first meeting, Wick blanked the Bluejackets 5-0.
Hibbing/Chisholm got a second chance at the Denfeld senior, and once again, Wick was unbeatable, stopping 24 shots, as the Hunters defeated the Bluejackets 3-0 in a Section 7A semifinal contest Friday at Amsoil Arena.
It’s not like Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t have any chances. The Bluejackets had multiple opportunities to score, but they couldn’t solve the Wick puzzle.
“We had a lot of chances today,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “Pucks bounced over sticks, and we had some good scrambles with open nets. We had some puck luck the other night (against Rock Ridge), and we didn’t have that same puck luck tonight.”
Hibbing/Chisholm had a couple of chances early in the first period, but the Bluejackets couldn’t bury them.
Hibbing/Chisholm then took two penalties within four minutes of each other, but both times, the Bluejackets’ penalty kill was equal to the task, keeping a potent Hunters’ power play off the board.
“We had to kill a couple of them, and that wears on your team early,” Rewertz said. “I liked the way we killed the penalties, and we got out of that period unscathed. The boys worked hard, and we were lucky to get out of there 0-0 at that point.”
It didn’t take Denfeld long to take a 1-0 lead in the second.
After a faceoff to the left of Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Brayden Boyer, Cooper McClure picked up a loose puck behind the Bluejackets’ net.
He skated into the right circle and let a wrist shot go that beat Boyer on the stick side at 47 seconds to break the scoreless tie.
“The games have a lot of highs and lows, and the first two minutes and last two minutes of a period, you don’t want to give up goals,” Rewertz said. “That’s when you have to regroup.
“Even though we gave up that goal, I thought we started that period well. We got the puck down low. We had a lot of pressure and we followed that up with a good shift. I don’t think it affected us as badly as it did early in the year.”
Just a few minutes later, Kaden Postal drew a five-minute major for running into Boyer and knocking him out of the game, which should have played right into Hibbing/Chisholm’s hands.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, Denfeld would score short-handed when Cooper McClure got his second goal of the game at 4:04.
“They have some skilled guys,” Rewertz said. “They have a lot of speed. They flip pucks out, and they win races. That’s what happened on the goal. They flipped the puck out, won the race and ended up finding the back of the net.”
There was still plenty of time on the power play, but Hibbing/Chisholm never got completely set up for the rest of that power play.
“They did a good job of swarming down low, and winning battles to loose pucks,” Rewertz said. “We were 5-on-4, but we didn’t play with that sense of urgency we needed to at that point.”
Boyer was able to reenter the game, and he stopped Conner McClure on a breakaway to keep the deficit to two.
The only problem: Andy Larson scored just 23 seconds into the third period to make it 3-0.
That goal was the backbreaker for the Bluejackets.
“At 2-0, if you score, it’s a one-goal game and anything can happen,” Rewertz said. “A bad bounce or anything can go in. When it’s 3-0, you’re watching the clock, and you know you have to get that first one quick.
“It wasn’t in the cards for us tonight. It was a great season, and I’m proud of the team.”
Boyer would go on to make 34 saves.
HC 0 0 0 — 0
DD 0 2 1 — 3
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. DD, Cooper McClure (Connor McClure, Brady McGinn), :47; 2. DD, Cooper McClure (Connor McClure, McGinn), sh, 4:04.
Third Period — 3. DD, Andy Larson (Kaden Postal, John Bloomquist), :27.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 14-11-9—34; Duluth Denfeld, Austin Wick 7-8-9—24.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 5-10; Duluth Denfeld 1-5.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 99
Fond du Lac 49
CHERRY — Isaac Asuma poured in 40 points, with three 3-pointers, as the Tigers beat Fond du Lac at home Friday.
Sam Serna had 21 points, with five 3-pointers and Noah Asuma finished with 10.
Jordall Brown had 18 points for Fond du Lac. Anthony Reynolds had 12.
Fond du Lac 24 25 — 49
Cherry 58 41 — 99
Fond du Lac: Jordall Brown 18, Tyler Diver 4, Anthony Reynolds 12, Ricco Defoe 2, Trey Diver 3, Mukina Bellinger 6, Preston Foss 4.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 40, Noah Asuma 10, Isaiah Asuma 7, Sam Serna 21, Tommy Mancini 2, Zach Carpenter 2, Logan Ruotsalainen 6, Landon Ruotsalainen 2, Bobby Mancini 2, Kaleb Rinerson 4, Carter Nelson 4.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 15; Cherry 20; Fouled Out: Nick Serna; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 19-27; Cherry 5-15; 3-pointers: Isaac Asuma 3, Noah Asuma 2, Isaiah Asuma, Sam Serna 5, Logan Ruotsalainen 2, Carter Nelson.
