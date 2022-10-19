Delich takes 2nd at 7AA individuals, earns 5th state tourney appearance

ROGERS — Rock Ridge senior Lydia Delich took second at the Section 7AA Individual Tennis Tournament on Tuesday and, in the process, punched her ticket to her fifth state tournament appearance.
The Wolverines captain came in with the No. 1 seed from the North and opened play with Blaine’s Molly Garber, the No. 2 seed from the south. Delich took care of business in the semifinals, winning 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the championship match.
Coming into the day, Delich wasn’t sure what to expect from her first opponent. Not knowing much about her, she managed to quickly find a groove and ride that to a win.
“I wasn’t sure how some of these girls were going to play,” Delich said. “I had no idea how the girl from Blaine played but I looked at her scores and saw we had some similar scores against the same teams. Once I started playing her, I knew I’d be fine if I could play my game and not play hers.”
In the finals, she faced off with the south’s top seed, Elk River’s Ava Nelson. Nelson got the better of Delich by a score of 6-0, 6-3, but Garber’s win in the third place match secured Delich’s second place spot and a trip to the state tournament.
“She’s just an overall good player,” Delich said of Nelson. “She’s got really hard strokes compared to a lot of the people I played this year. I wanted to try and get control of more points. When I last played her, I was on defense a lot, just trying to get every ball back. This time I did my best to take every chance she gave me. I’d start being offensive and go to the corners. I did good with that at times but she’s just so strong. She made it tough for me.”
—
In doubles, two Iron Range tandems fought for a spot at state, but ultimately both fell short.
Rock Ridge’s Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth took on Elk River’s Kate Perbix and Mya Nelson in their semifinal match, falling by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
In the other semifinal, Hibbing’s Claire Rewertz and Abigail Sullivan took on Elk River’s Leah Skogquist and Paige Johnson. Skogquist and Johnson ended up getting the win 7-5, 6-2.
Hibbing head coach Gary Conda said Rewertz and Sullivan came close at points, but couldn’t find a way to win in the end.
“We had our chances,” Conda said. “We were up that whole first set, but we couldn’t close it out. We played well, but Elk River got better as the match went on.”
Beaudette and Lindseth then faced off with Rewertz and Sullivan for third place, with the Rock Ridge tandem coming away with the straight sets win 6-4, 6-3. With the Hibbing pair’s season now finished, Conda said his doubles team fought admirably all the way through.
“They had a great season,” Conda said. “They both had phenomenal records for the Class we played in. They got to the semifinals out of 18 teams, and they got to the Final Four in individuals. They had a great year.”
With Perbix and Nelson winning the doubles title, that forced a true second matchup for Beaudette and Lindseth against Skogquist and Johnson with the winner heading to state.
The Elks pair made it a doubles sweep for their squad as they downed Beaudette and Lindseth 6-1, 6-2, ultimately putting the Wolverine pair in third place when all was said and done.
Rock Ridge co-head coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati were proud of their junior doubles players for their effort in the individual tournament.
“They played well and they held their own,” Kralich said. “They ran into two Elk River teams and Elk River has shown that they’re always going to be tough. Our girls improved as they went on but they knew it was going to be tough. We told them that the tough matches are the ones you want to play if you hope to get better.”
With both players returning next year for the Wolverines, the coaches are excited about their prospects as seniors.
“We’re so happy to have them for another year,” Rosati said. “It’s tough to lose anybody but they’re bringing back so much from this season that it should help them a lot for next year.”
“They’re going to be some of the girls we’ll have to count on,” Kralich said. “We’ll be losing some key players for sure.”
—
Delich will begin play at the Class AA Individual State Tournament on Thursday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center. Making her fifth state appearance, Delich said she exceeded her own expectations from the beginning of the season.
“I’m really happy about it,” the senior said. “I didn’t expect to make it my first couple of years and then later it turned into being hopeful that I’d keep making it. Coming into the new Class this year, I was unsure of what things were going to be like but I’m super happy I was able to make it back. Whatever happens, happens when I go down there.”
Qualifying for the state tournament every year she could — barring the year lost to Covid — Delich’s coaches says it’s proof of the work she’s constantly put into her game.
“It says a lot about her,” Kralich said. “Not many people can do what she’s done so to see how hard she’s worked and the effort she’s put in, you can tell she has the drive to do almost anything.
“She had so much more competition this year too,” Rosati added. “Being in AA for the first time, that’s the top 36 girls in our section she had to go up against. She still landed in the top two out of those 36. Making it to state and getting by all of that competition is a huge accomplishment.”
