Lydia Delich

Rock Ridge senior Lydia Delich has been named the 2022 All-Iron Range Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—Looking back at a long, decorated and successful high school tennis career, Rock Ridge senior Lydia Delich didn’t know what was in store for her when she was a seventh grader suiting up to play third singles for the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.

Advancing to the state tournament that year, Delich got some unexpected advice after her opening round loss to Blake’s Lainey Axell, the top seed in the tournament.

